Positive on India-made SE iPhones, app developers: Tim Cook to Modi
IANS
26 June 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook is reported to have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his company is positive about the production of the iPhone SE in Bengaluru.
 
Cook was among the 21 US corporate leaders who met Modi in Washington on Sunday.
 
According to industry sources, Cook apprised the Prime Minister about the production of Apple's popular iPhone SE model at its Bengaluru facility and the app developers working for Apple.
 
In May, Apple began the initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bengaluru, where it had opened its App Accelerator to provide specialised support for developers earlier this year in March.
 
"iPhone SE is the most popular and powerful phone with a four-inch display in the world and we'll begin shipping to domestic customers this month," Apple had told IANS in an email earlier this year.
 
IANS also learnt that to begin with, it will be a trial run with small quantities of iPhone SE units being assembled at the facility.
 
The industry sources also revealed a photograph of the SE device being assembled in India which Apple began with Wistron Corporation, its Taiwanese manufacturing partner.
 
As far as app developers are concerned, India now accounts for at least 740,000 app economy jobs attributable to iOS.
 
App developers in India have created close to 100,000 apps for the App Store -- a growth of 57 per cent in 2016. Sources said that Apple has already trained thousands of iOS developers in its accelerator in Bengaluru.
 
Earlier this year, an Apple India spokesperson told IANS that developers from India are now creating amazing apps for its platform.
 
"There are several app developers from India who are now part of the growing innovative community globally," the spokesperson had told IANS.
 
On June 1, Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing said the global developer community, including many from India, has earned over $70 billion since the App Store's launch in 2008.
 
"$70 billion earned by developers is simply mind blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can't wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers' Conference," Schiller said in a statement.
 
The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant is expected to run its India business fully on renewable energy by the end of this year, sources revealed.
 
Apart from Cook, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Ajay Banga from Mastercard, Punit Renjen from Deloitte Global and USIBC president Aghi were also present in the group that met Modi on Sunday.
 
Modi later tweeted, "Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Are We Prepared for a Cyber Attack?
Yogesh Sapkale
26 June 2017
We, Indians, love freebies. When someone offers something free, we readily share our personal details, including name, mobile number and email IDs. Even the government is (forcibly) taking your thumb print or biometric data under the pretext of providing subsidy. The bigger question is: What do they do with your data or how do they store it? Unfortunately, the scene is not too promising. Especially on the government front, there is no clarity on how such data would be stored. This is leading to situations where someone, who has access to the data, is storing it without adequate encryption. And they use systems that are connected with the Internet, without proper safeguards. 
 
Even for most government departments, ‘Digital India’ means storing data in Excel files and uploading it on their websites for all to see or download. This is what is called ‘transparency’! Unfortunately, such apathy towards digital data maintenance is an invitation for hackers and cyber attacks. But then in India, this is ‘chalta hai’.  
 
For example, the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), a not-for-profit company set up in 2002 by the Government of India and NASSCOM, has its website marked by Google with the words, ‘This site may be hacked’. Google says, “A hacker might have changed some of the existing pages on the site or added new spam pages and if you visit the site, you could be redirected to spam or malware.”
 
Why did I mention NISG? Because, NISG provides advisory and consulting services to the Central and state governments, as well as public sector units, for adopting and implementation of ICT solutions. Incidentally, NISG has called for applications from candidates for managing the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for the Aadhaar project. Imagine how hackers would love such an entity as NISG that has data of over a billion people! A cyber attack on such a facility can potentially endanger not only the data by also the lives of people. 
 
During 2016, there were over 50,300 cyber security incidents in India like phishing, website intrusions and defacements, virus and denial of service attacks, reveals data from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). One of the main reasons for such incidents was not paying enough attention to software.  
 
Cyber attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and dangerous, as the Stuxnet worm had demonstrated. A few years ago, Stuxnet, the mysterious worm, caused havoc in Iran’s nuclear programme. Stuxnet is believed to be a cyber weapon jointly built by America and Israel. Unfortunately, years after this scariest of virus attacks, not much has changed in cyber space except that hackers are now finding it easy to steal, or even buy, codes created by national security teams. WannaCry, the ransomware, was the result of leaked hacking tools from the US National Security Agency (NSA).  
 
If you think such things happen only abroad, as we do not have any valuable things that can be stolen or misused, you are wrong. Remember, in 2016, about 3.2 million debit cards issued by big banks in India were compromised and the banks had a tough time replacing the plastic cards and codes.  
 
Can we, as individuals, help prevent cyber attacks? Yes, we can, by following certain rules. We should use only authentic software, update it regularly, not leak personal information in public domain, share information only on a ‘need to know’ basis with anyone—be it the government or any private entity. Also, follow simple rules like not engage with strangers and not be enticed by ‘attractive’ offers. 
 
Future wars will be fought in cyberspace and, if India is not careful, the enemy can cause havoc.

Life
Blinkist: For Book Lovers
YAZDI TANTRA
26 June 2017
Are you an avid reader? Would you like to read four books in a day? Now, you can do just that.  Download Blinkist from PlayStore and get the best non-fiction books, bite-sized, in text and audio format.
 
The guys at Blinkist have read more than 1,500 books for you, condensed them into quick summaries and distilled their key insights into 15-minute marvels. The summaries are delivered to you directly on your phone. You can stay updated on non-fiction books, on business, management, career, self-help and more, daily. You also have a choice to switch between reading the book and hearing the book, when you are driving or travelling.
 
A three-day free trial gets you up and going and, depending on your needs, you may subscribe to a plan which suits you best, with a choice of 1,500+ books in their library. However, if you do not wish to subscribe to a paid plan, you can continue on the free plan which gives you one pre-selected book a day.
 
Blinkist is a good choice for book lovers and helps you read books in the new, favoured format—quickly. I now boast that I read at least one book a day!
 
 
iOS: https://goo.gl/9BhZQx
 

