Popular schemes: High Claims Ratio for PMJJBY and PMSBY
Raj Pradhan
02 August 2017
Media reports suggest high claims ratio for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)...
Public Interest
Government argues Supreme Court cannot lay down fundamental right to privacy
Moneylife Digital Team
01 August 2017
The Union government, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta and the Maharashtra government, on Tuesday stressed that the Supreme Court cannot lay down fundamental right to privacy and it is Parliament that can do this. 
 
The nine-Judge Constitution Bench continued hearing the arguments of the Government to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. ASG Mehta repeatedly told the Bench that privacy was a "perceived" right, and one which concerns only the elite. He claimed if privacy is a fundamental right, then it will have a huge impact on 'good governance through Aadhaar', and the poorest of the poor would suffer if privacy is a fundamental right.
 
Counsel for Maharashtra, CA Sundaram, continued to argue for the state that the framers of the Constitution did not include right to privacy as a fundamental right. He argued that since the framers excluded it, the court could not now read this into the Constitution. Justice DY Chandrachud objected it was not fair to say that there was a categorical exclusion of privacy by the framers of the Constitution.
 
ASG Mehta then continued on the same lines. He repeatedly stressed that the court should not lay down any fundamental right to privacy as only Parliament can make a law on the subject. He provided to the court a list of countries that do not provide a fundamental right to privacy, which included China and the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia. He even included countries that do not even have a Bill of Rights.
 
Arguing after the ASG, Counsel for Gujarat, Rakesh Dwivedi conceded that the right to choose and decisional autonomy is a part of Article 21. But just because there is no confidentiality in identity information, parting with phone number can be denied. To this, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman asked, can it not be said that every time one gives a mobile number, for example, is there no reasonable expectation that it is used only for that purpose and no other purpose? 
 
This claim led again to the question whether Aadhaar can be made mandatory at all.
 
The ASG also submitted before the Court that a government committee has been constituted for framing a right to privacy. The letter for setting up the committee is signed by the Cyber Law and Aadhaar officer at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT). The entire objective of this exercise seems to be to accommodate concerns around Aadhaar.
 
The ASG on Tuesday again cited the PUCL versus Union of India Right to Food case and argued that Aadhaar is intended to reform the public distribution system. However, the Right to Food Campaign has strongly opposed use of Aadhaar in nutrition schemes, such as ration and mid-day meals, and has even challenged in the Delhi and Karnataka High Courts the government making Aadhaar mandatory for food rations. 
 
Government data shows lakhs of low income households and pensioners are not able to access their food rations because of errors in Aadhaar seeding, network failures and biometric failures, the Campaign said in a statement on 24 July 2017, in response to the central government's arguments in the Right to Privacy case.
 
In August 2015, the Government of India denied that a fundamental right to privacy exists in India in the ongoing Aadhaar case. After the nine-judge bench completes hearings on the limited question of whether Indians have a fundamental right to privacy, a five-judge bench is expected to rule on whether the Aadhaar scheme violates such a fundamental right and will thereby decide the fate of the Aadhaar project. 
 
The government is expected to complete its submissions on Wednesday.

User

Economy & Nation
SBI's interest rate cut on saving account 'elitist' by nature, says Dr KC Chakrabarty
Moneylife Digital Team
01 August 2017
State Bank of India’s (SBI) decision to pay differential interest rates to saving bank deposit of above Rs1 crore is 'elitist' by nature and is also anti-poor, says Dr KC Chakrabarty, former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Responding to an email query from Moneylife, he said, "If there is a need to differentiate on interest payment based on size and compassion demands that poor should be paid a higher rate and rich a lower. SBI circular favours only the ultra-rich, not even rich, who do not bother on rate of interest on deposits. It also contradicts the existing principle of cross-subsidisation on retail loans and retail deposits followed by public sector banks (PSBs) including SBI. Thus public sector banks' policies are becoming more anti-poor.”  
 
He further says, “from now onwards the bank should not levy any service charges on customers with less than Rs1 crore in their accounts on moral and economic grounds”. 
 
On Monday, SBI announced revised savings bank interest rate, under which, customers with bank account balance of less than Rs1 crore would get interest at 3.5%, while those with a balance of over Rs1 crore would continue to get 4% interest. 
 
Over the recent past, SBI, the largest state-run lender in India is at the forefront in increasing various service charges. Since SBI is the biggest among peers, other banks follow suit and increase their service charges as well that directly add to their profits. These include increase in charges for chequebook issuance, signature verification, cash handling charges, withdrawals beyond stipulated numbers and card issuance charges. 
 
Responding to levy of service charges, Dr Chakrabarty, who is also Trustee of Moneylife Foundation says, "Now that the Bank (SBI) has reduced interest rate on savings bank deposits, it has no moral and economic ground to charge various transaction charges and other size or volume related penalties on small accounts. Along with this circular, SBI should have issued circular abolishing various transaction related charges for savings bank accounts at least for balances of less than Rs1 crore."
 
SBI has a deposit base of 25.85 lakh crore and a current account saving account (CASA) ratio of 44.40%. The lender has a customer bae of over 42 crore.
 
Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than two lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition https://www.change.org/p/governor-rbi-finance-ministry-stop-banks-fleecing-depositors).
 
User

COMMENTS

Dayananda Kamath k

13 hours ago

Arunadati bhattacharya is paying back for her term extension by introducing new changes against the govt policy, or is she paying back UPA for appointing her.
Govt wanted and implemented financial inclusion, and she increased charges for services looting those who joined. Now this blatant discrimination. It is time depositors withdraw their deposits from SBI enmass to bring them to senses

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

20 hours ago

Stealing from the weak and helpless for the benefit of the rich and powerful is the very design of the Indian Constitution. It does so under the cover of the mythical "weaker" sections of society. It enshrines inequality under law as a central principle under the guise of social engineering to steal from both the haves and the have-nots for the have lots.

The Robber Banks are owned by the State and have become Constitutionally compliant.

REPLY

Mrinal Kanti Ganguly

22 hours ago

I think , those who have less than one lakh, should be paid higher rate of interest. Poor and rural people generally are not aware of other savings options. Sometime they fall prey to chit fund operators and loss their entire savings. Agreed , those having higher amounts in banks, may pay Income tax on interest earned by them, making their return much less post TDS. I suppose they are better informed of other higher interest bearing schemes and switch accordingly. However banks may argue, as commercial banks, they are more interested in business and profit and not for subsidy for the poor. Can we blame them?

REPLY

Sudhir Jatar

23 hours ago

I believe the same principle is applied to interest on loans. Those who repay in time get less interest rates than the defaulters!

REPLY

