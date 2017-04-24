BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
Poll panel to buy 16,15,000 VVPATs from two PSUs
IANS
24 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a letter of intent to purchase 16,15,000 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,173.47 crore during 2017-18 and 2018-19 from central PSUs BEL and ECIL, an official statement said on Sunday.
 
According to the letter sent to the Chairmen and Managing Directors of the Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) on April 21, the poll panel has indicated its willingness to purchase 8,07,500 VVPATS from each of the PSUs by September 18.
 
"These VVPATs shall be manufactured by both PSUs only as per the design approved by the Commission based on recommendation of the Technical Experts Committee on Electronic Voting Machines constituted by the Commission and comprising of eminent technical professors from Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)," said the statement, adding that the ECI will closely monitor production of VVPATs for timely delivery well before General Elections 2019.
 
"This will enhance transparency and uphold the voters' right to know which party he or she has voted, thereby increasing voters' confidence in the free and fair electoral process," said the statement quoting Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi.
 
On April 19, the Union Cabinet approved an outlay of Rs 3,173.47 crore for procuring 16,15,000 VVPATS, to be used in the General Elections 2019. 
 
The decision came in the wake of allegations of EVM-tampering by various opposition parties, including the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Admi Party. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Consider January-December financial year, Modi urges states
IANS
24 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the states to consider advancing the financial year to January-December, saying that in a country where agricultural income is exceedingly important, budget should be prepared immediately after its receipt for the year.
 
Making the observation while delivering the closing remarks at the third meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog here, he said there have been suggestions to have the financial year changed to January-to-December -- in place of the existing April-to-March -- and urged the states to take the initiative in this regard. 
 
The Prime Minister said that because of poor time management, many good initiatives and schemes had failed to deliver the anticipated results.
 
He also reiterated the idea of holding simultaneous parliamentary and state assembly elections, saying that the country had suffered from economic and political mismanagement for long now, and that a constructive discussion had already begun on the subject.
 
"The Prime Minister said if the elections are held simultaneously, then political parties could just focus on them once in five years and then use the rest of the period to do serious work," NITI Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya told reporters after the meet.
 
Modi also called upon the state governments to work with the Centre as to build "the India of the dreams of our freedom fighters" by 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence.
 
He urged states, local governments and all government and non-government organisations to decide goals for 2022, and work in mission mode towards achieving them. 
 
He called upon the states to use the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) platform to reduce corruption and increase transparency in government procurement, adding that the use of technologies such as BHIM and Aadhaar would result in significant savings for the states. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Australian retailers to 'wage war' against Amazon
IANS
24 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Canberra, Australian retailers are preparing for the invasion of US giant Amazon, and have vowed to take the fight up to the online-based store when it comes to local shores.
 
Amazon confirmed its rapid Australian expansion by announcing its search for a site to build its "fulfilment centre" - a large warehouse for storing and shipping goods purchased online, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
 
However local retailers, mostly from electronics and homewares division, including Harvey Norman's founder Gerry Harvey, said he would make it hard for Amazon to succeed Down Under.
 
Harvey Norman sells electronics, furniture and bedding - all markets in which Amazon hopes to hold a stake.
 
But Harvey has said that it would happily go toe-to-toe with the American behemoth to maintain its share in the Australian market.
 
"In America and other parts of the world, they (Amazon) have just demolished other retailers, no question about that, and they send a lot of retailers broke," Harvey told News Corp on Monday.
 
"There is no question they have one ambition, and like Attila the Hun, or Alexander the Great, they just want to demolish everything in front of them and then at the end of day claim to be victorious and make their own rules."
 
"So this is a company that is extraordinary by any measure and defies every rule that has ever been written about a business."
 
Some analysts have said that Amazon could take in as much as $three billion in sales in its first five years in Australia (around one per cent of the total $225 billion market).
 
However, Harvey has refuted those claims, saying that local retailers would be putting up "one hell of a fight" when Amazon launches its main retail services in Australia.
 
"We will be out there fighting them like no American retailer has ever fought them," he said. "Any price that they put we will beat or equal."
 
Meanwhile, Harvey's thoughts were backed up by those of former CEO of supermarket chain Woolworths, Roger Corbett, who said Amazon would struggle to replicate its lower wages and claims of lightning fast delivery to rural parts when it opens in Australia.
 
"Amazon will have an impact on the market place, but they are coming into an already very competitive market," he told News Corp.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More