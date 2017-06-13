Phone DoctorPlus: Make Sure Your Mobile Is in Good Health

Are Modi’s Schemes Old Wine in New Bottles?

To bookmark you need to sign in

In May 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India after sweeping the general elections with a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since then the PM has launched several public welfare schemes with a great deal of publicity. However, all these schemes are old -- only the names have been changed to make them appear new, shows an analysis done by Ravi Nair.

"In many of the cases, when they changed the name of schemes, they have deleted the old web files too, which is a bit disturbing," he says in his tweet.

1. Jan-Dhan Yojana is ‘no-frills account’ or Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) done with maximum publicity.

“In many banks, the requirement of minimum balance and charges levied, although accompanied by a number of free facilities, deter a sizeable section of population from opening/maintaining bank accounts,” says the 2005 Annual Policy Statement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI ). It says, “With a view to achieving greater financial inclusion, all banks need to make available a basic banking ‘no frills’ account either with ‘nil’ or very low minimum balances, as well as charges that would make such accounts accessible to vast sections of population. The nature and number of transactions in such accounts could be restricted, but made known to the customer in advance in a transparent manner. All banks are urged to give wide publicity to the facility of such a ‘no-frills’ account so as to ensure greater financial inclusion.”

In 2012, the ‘no-frills account’ was renamed as ‘Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDA)

As per the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) portal, this scheme is National Mission for Financial Inclusion and “accounts opened under PMJDY are being opened with Zero balance”.

2. Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao is another instance of re-naming of an old programme. This quote is from PIB of GoI - Jan 2014:

In 2008, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government started celebrating 24th January as National Girl Child Day with more than half a dozen objectives, to ensure the girl child survives and succeeds with dignity and respect in a male-dominated society.

3. UPA's Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) was renamed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with a lot of fanfare

4. Rajiv Awas Yojana was re-christened as Sardar Patel Urban Housing Mission

5. Indira Awaas Yojana became Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

6. In June 2015, PM launched AMRUT- Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. ‘AMRUT’ is the old Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) renamed.

7. Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY) was renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana

8. Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme, launched on 2007, has been renamed Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana

9. Neem coated urea was started 13 years ago. The Modi Government increased the production ceiling, from 35% to 100% -- that's it.

10. National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility, started in 2008, became Soil Health Card under Modi

11. Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) is not new. It is an extension of National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Project on Organic Farming (NPOF), National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), National Horticulture Mission (NHM), Horticulture Mission for North East & Himalayan States (HMNEH), Macro Management of Agriculture Scheme (MMA), National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility (NPMSHF) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) @RURALINDIA will explain the nomenclatures.

12. Modi appropriated Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) to announce financial benefits to pregnant women

According to a report in the Indian Express , the Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) was begun in October 2010 on a pilot basis in 53 districts. The National Food Security Act, 2013, made it incumbent upon the incoming NDA government to ensure universal coverage under the scheme. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in October 2015, in reply to a petition by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) under Maneka Gandhi said the scheme would be extended to all districts, beginning with 200 districts in 2016-17, the report says.

13. The Atal Pension Yojana is rebranding of Swavlamban pension scheme started in 2010

14. Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana started in 2007 became Modi's Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

15. Jan Aushadhi scheme (launched on 2008) was re-named Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana

16. CCIS launched in 1985 became NAIS in 1999. Modi changed the premium contribution pattern and re-named it as PMFBY

17. National Manufacturing Policy of 2011 became Modi's Make in India

18. Digital India is the new name Modi has given to National e-Governance Plan of UPA

19. For Skill India he borrowed the name of UPA's National Skill Development Programme

20. Mission Indradhanush is the new name of Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and nothing new in it

21. Do you remember the old National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM)? That became Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana under Modi Govt.

22. Have u heard of Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG (DBTL)? It is PAHAL (Pratyaksh Hanstantrit Labh) now

“We can go on like this by checking all the yojanas Mr Modi launched and certainly, we will see nothing new. But, I give him credit for the things he has done - which only he could have done! And the next thing he did immaculately is self-marketing. In this too, no one else could have ever managed it better,” Ravi Nair concluded.