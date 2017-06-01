BUY
Petrol, diesel prices to go up from Thursday
IANS
Petrol price will be costlier by Rs 1.23 per litre, while diesel price per litre will be higher by 89 paise excluding state levies from Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced on Wednesday.
 
Prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 1, when petrol price was increased by 1 paise per litre, while that of diesel was raise by 44 paise a litre.
 
"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD (Indian rupee-US dollar) exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," the oil marketing company said in a statement.
 
"The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Stray violence mars Maharashtra farmers strike
IANS
Stray incidents of violence marred the start of an unprecedented 'indefinite strike' by over half a million farmers in Maharashtra in support of various demands, including the long-pending loan waiver package, here on Thursday.
 
If the strike continues beyond a couple of days, major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and others may experience severe shortages of milk, fresh fruits, vegetables, foodgrains and other items of daily requirements, said Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and MP Raju Shetti.
 
Striking farmers, who had warned they would not indulge in any farming activity, including sowing for the upcoming kharif season, resorted to the agitation after talks with the Maharashtra government failed on Tuesday.
 
Stray incidents of violence were reported from some parts including Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune where aggressive farmers emptied at least two tankers with several tonnes of fresh milk being transported to the cities, destroyed stocks of fresh vegetables, tomatoes, onions, being taken to markets.
 
In another incident near Satara, the driver of a milk tanker was manhandled by some farmers and prevented from proceeding to his destination to transport the commodity, while stones were pelted at some vegetable and police vehicles near Nashik.
 
The strike has elicited "good response" from farmers all over the state, except from agriculturists in the coastal Konkan, who are not part of the agitation.
 
Movement of agricultural goods has been restricted since midnight.
 
Most APMC markets wore a desolate look as farmers, traders, head-loaders, transporters and other officials virtually kept off.
 
A farmer leader Jayaji Suryawanshi, who is also a member of the state-level umbrella organisation Kisan Kranti Morcha that is spearheading the strike, was allegedly roughed up by some traders near Aurangabad here this morning when he was on a market round to drum up support for the strike.
 
On the outskirts of Nashik and Ahmednagar, small groups of farmers set up 'check-posts' to verify if goods carriers were transporting fruits, vegetables, milk, etc. before permitting passage.
 
The farmers' demands include complete waiver of farm loans, free electricity, appropriate remunerative prices for their produce, grant for irrigation and higher price for milk and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations.
 
Mumbai, the country's biggest city with a population of around 17 million, gets around 160 tonnes of vegetables from only Nashik daily, besides other parts of Maharashtra, which started declining from early today, leading to a 20-30 per cent hike in retail prices.
 
Economy & Nation
RBI suddenly discovers that bank customers are getting the raw deal
Moneylife Digital Team
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which had so far maintained a stony silence over the unfair treatment meted out to bank customers, is finally talking about it. In a recent speech, SS Mundra, Deputy Governor of RBI, said banks should not use service charges as an excuse to deny service or to drive away ordinary people. Unfortunately, this is exactly what is happening in the banking sector. Banks are arbitrarily increasing service charges without giving an opportunity to the average customer to react to a proposed hike. (Read: SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra again hit customers with hiked charges)
 
Mr Mundra said, "While banks have been granted autonomy in fixing minimum average balance or for charging for premium services, it should not be used as an excuse to deny service or to drive away the common man." Ironically, he was speaking at the Annual Conference of Principal Code Compliance Officers, organised by the Banking Codes and Standards Board of India (BCSBI), in Mumbai. BSCBI was set up as a toothless organisation by the Reserve Bank to set up common standards for all banks. It has neither laid down effective codes nor are these codes mandatory. BSCBI is another white elephant designed to pay lip service to banking standards. 
 
Incidentally, Moneylife Foundation has been at the forefront of speaking up for bank customers. An online petition launched by us has garnered more than two lakh signatures. (Sign the Petition)  One of the key points of the petition is about unreasonable and unfair bank charges. "Frequent increase in charges and billing customers by stealth through opt-out clauses that are not noticeable must be stopped immediately. For e.g. HDFC Bank started levying charges for an invite-only program, which unethically assumes that the customer is already in and willing to pay for it. The levy is stopped only when the consumer notices it and calls the bank to protest; this too is not an easy process," the petition says.
 
The petition at Change.org has asked RBI to come out with a master circular or notification on its Charter of Customer Rights issued on 3 December 2014. The charter recognises five basic rights of bank customers: Right to Fair Treatment; Right to Transparency and Fair and Honest Dealing; Right to Suitability; Right to Privacy; and Right to Grievance Redress and Compensation.
 
The Charter covers almost every problem that consumers were likely to face. Three years later, the RBI has not fixed timeframes for grievance redressal nor announced penalties for failure to treat consumers fairly, despite repeated appeals by consumer groups. Consequently, the Charter remains a toothless tiger.
 
Another issue that was mentioned in the online petition was about limited customer liability in case of an unauthorised banking transaction. The petition states, "While the Union Government is pushing consumers into digital transactions, we are not adopting global best practices to protect consumers. On 11 August 2016, the RBI issued a draft circular on limiting customer liability and shifting the onus of proving customer fault on banks.  RBI had sought feedback from public before 31 August 2016. However, it has not yet been converted into a Master Circular. We feel that with the increased use of digital payments post the demonetisation drive, it is necessary to have in place a mechanism or system to protect customers from unauthorised banking transactions. A Master circular/notification by the Reserve Bank on limiting liability in an unauthorised banking transaction will make a huge impact on protecting customers from frauds."
 
The RBI Deputy Governor, in his speech, admitted that there is an immediate need for plugging all the gaps and vulnerabilities in tech-enabled service delivery, especially looking at several incidents of theft of personal information, fraudulent use of ATMs, net banking frauds, ATM/ Debit card incidents or cases of unauthorised access to bank servers. "With greater thrust on digital banking, especially in the wake of withdrawal of legal tender status of specified bank notes and consequent increase in complaints relating to unauthorised or fraudulent transactions, a need for having a comprehensive policy to limit the liability of customers cannot be over-emphasised. RBI had come out with a draft circular on ‘Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions’ earlier and based on feedback received from the concerned stakeholders, final guidelines are expected to be issued shortly. In view of the impending guidelines it would be prudent on the part of banks to internally tighten their IT security systems and operating procedures so that grievances are minimised," Mr Mundra added.
 
He also admitted that the internal ombudsman system that is in place for the past two years has not become an effective forum. "Office of Internal Banking Ombudsman (IBO) was envisaged as the ultimate authority to which all unresolved or partially resolved complaints were to be escalated before giving final verdict to the complainant. Only in cases where the customer remained unsatisfied with the resolution should she need to approach the BO. A continuous rise in the number of complaints to the BO is perhaps a pointer to the fact that the institution of IBO has not been very effective or has not been empowered enough by the Management," he said.
 
The online petition, titled, "RBI Governor: Please Stop Banks Fleecing us Depositors!", says, "Over the years, the RBI has remained silent on several anti-depositor actions of banks. The Banking Ombudsman's rulings also tend to side with banks, making no attempt to observe the pattern of complaints which would amply bring out rampant mis-selling of insurance and wealth management products." 
 
Mr Mundra asked banks to be prepared for a few impending regulatory changes as well as enhance their focus on some of the supervisory concerns relating to customer complaints that have been observed by RBI. 
 
Talking about cryptic and generally inscrutable entries or narration, despite extant guidelines that mandated recoding of intelligible particulars in bank passbooks or statements, the Deputy Governor, said, "Of late, we have received numerous complaints not only from customers but also from the investigative agencies, who find it extremely difficult to understand the transactions during the course of their investigations. RBI is in the process of reiterating its guidelines to banks to provide essential minimum relevant details in respect of various transactions in the passbook or statement."
 
In the online petition, the making of banking transactions safe by capturing additional data, such as name and branch details, and having a robust redress process for inadvertent mistakes, was highlighted. 
 
Bank customers, especially senior citizens, often complain about several issues they face in the branch. Taking note of this, Mr Mundra, in his speech, said, "Customer service to senior citizens is an area of major concern for the RBI. Difficulties are faced by pensioners in receiving updated pension, issuance of life certificates, verification of signature, and need for periodic KYC. Several grievances have also been received from nominees of deceased customers while seeking settlement of death claims."
 
Mr Mundra also asked banks to address the frustration felt by customers while dealing with call centres or automated response systems. "In this context, while the efforts by some of the banks to use artificial intelligence-driven chatbot for enhancing customer service are welcome, it needs to be ensured that the customers do not end up receiving robotic responses!" he concluded.
 
COMMENTS

Simple Indian

2 hours ago

RBI has never stood for customers but has instead turned a blind eye to Banks' violation of its own rules & guidelines. For instance, SBI Chairperson had publicly stated that the Bank will raise MABs for regular customers (substantially) to help the Bank maintain Jan Dhan A/cs, promoted by the Govt of India. This is a clear case of robbing Paul to pay Peter. Why should regular customers, who have nothing to do / gain from JDY a/cs with Banks, pay for maintaining JDY A/cs by Banks ? Instead, why can't Govt forego its fat dividends from PSU Banks, and use the funds to maintain JDY A/cs ? Will RBI ever stand up to such excesses by Banks ?

PRAKASH D N

4 hours ago

Respected Deputy Governor, instead of lamenting should take action against Banks which are taking the customers for a ride. If RBI continues to remain silent, public should ask for an independent regulator who shall approve the service charges like IRDA, Electricity Regulatory Authority etc. Kudos to Moneylife for its sustained campaign.

gvn rojarao

4 hours ago

RBI wants you to keep your account number while switching banks,THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SBI ACCOUNT HOLDERS TO SWITCH TO BAST SERVICE & NO HIDDEN CHARGES COLLECTING BANK

Raj K Swamy

4 hours ago

The RBI knows it and probably a silent partner as the loot of ordinary SB customers are the easy way for banks to survive. For ex , from a my fathers (90+ yrs old) TDS was deducted by a PSU bank in March 1st week (2017) and was not deposited with tax authorities till date (31.5.17). Complaint to banking Ombudsman did not help. The banks seems to have found an easy way to fund their operations at the expense of helpless customers. We still wait!

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

5 hours ago

When CBI raids RBI vaults to counterfeit Indian notes in bulk quantities, what standing does it have? Other than that of Aalibaba covering it's 40 thieves?
Ref The Great Game India article, Nov 2016.

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

In Reply to Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan 5 hours ago

to FIND counterfeit..........

Ajay Kumar De

13 hours ago

First of all, I must say that very senior officers of RBI itself is in cases found actively involved in large scam. Sounds unusual - request every reader to inquire how and for holy purpose RBI went on watching only for long 27 years maneuvering of the Himalayan scam in Ramkrishnapur Cooperative Bank in Howrah (WB) in league with the then Cooperative Minister/s in chair obviously along with their officers. All the Finance Ministers at centre during last six/seven years have personal knowledge with vulnerable documents handed over to them in person. RBI's joining hands with the scamsters axed nearly 50,000 odd depositors of the bank.

Particularly nationalized banks including SBI need to be directed to refrain from asking customer to pay even for signature verification in yearly 'live certificate'.

It is possible that a litigation on the feud between Rajanji and Modiji on exchange of SBNs after 31st Dec. 2016 only from offices of RBI as was announced by Modiji on 08th Nov. 2016 but for his arbitrary encroaching jurisdiction of Rajanji is still pending.

Moneylife may kindly like to enlighten on the issues.
Sunil Rebello

14 hours ago

Moneylife once again - Thank you for everything you do for the Aam Admi.
All and everyone want easy cash from the person in need.
All political parties have only one aim. how will we fill our pockets.
Industry is no less they will rob their own Share Holders i.e. RAYMOND.
you and other like minded NGOs have to be vigilant, in order that the person in need is not taken for a ride, by the fat goons of our society.
GOD BLESS

Gurudutt Mundkur

15 hours ago

Was Mr Mundra voicing the thinking of RBI? And why is he voicing these thoughts or impressions or observations or analysis when he near the end of his term? Could he not be more specific rather generalizing? Most readers would look forward to the next steps RBI takes, if the persons in Office share Mr Mundra's thoughts and observations.

Vaibhav Dhoka

15 hours ago

I am banking with Bank of Maharashtra for last five decades their service and customer care is very annoying.They are getting self satisfied by fleecing petty account holders but do not thrive to upgrade online system. ASBA issues are not properly accepted leading heavy loss to account holders who participate in IPO.

SuchindranathAiyerS

16 hours ago

Banks have become as totalitarian as India's "Governance" and Constitution thanks to computers. Somebody sitting at some remote location hits your account with charges and does whatever they want while all the Branch staff are empowered to do is demand copies of Aaadhar Card for every transaction. India, like its Prime Minister is Tech Crazy rather than Tech Savvy. And, like India's colonial State exists purely for its own self at the expense of the citizen. But then, if the man who tabled and saw through retrospective legislation becomes the President of India, the Nation in general and the Banks in particular surely have the right to loot in the image of their Rashtra Potty?

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

In Reply to SuchindranathAiyerS 5 hours ago

Well said Sir, Pranaam

SRINIVAS SHENOY

17 hours ago

The charges levied by the bankers should be on par with the International standards. So also the bankers have to do a lot on the customer service front and prompt recovery of overdues, so as to enable our economy to flourish.

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

In Reply to SRINIVAS SHENOY 5 hours ago

They may charge international, after they serve international

David M. Thangliana

17 hours ago

This is great news. Automated response is a great problem not only for bank customers, but also for those customers of online stores and shipment carriers.

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

17 hours ago

Moneylife once again shakes up the establishment, pretending to be sleeping, to facilitate the Alibaba of the Money world may loot the public

