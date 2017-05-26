Persistent Systems: Looks Good, but Yet to Arrive

Delhi HC expresses concern over people denied rations due to Aadhaar glitches

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, while expressing concern over people being denied ration due to glitches in Aadhaar authentication, asked the lawyer representing Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to visit ration shops to understand problems faced by ration cardholders and report.

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has filed a case in the High Court against Aadhaar being made mandatory for receiving ration under the National Food Security Act. The matter was heard by a bench of the Acting Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar.

The counsel from Government of India wanted the petition to be dismissed as similar petitions are pending before the Supreme Court. However, but HC Bench declined the request saying the powers under Article 226, which deals with powers of the High Courts, are broader.

It was highlighted by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) that Aadhaar is leading to exclusion in two ways-

1) It has been made mandatory for applying for a ration card- this has led to large scale exclusions as those families which did not have Aadhaar number, have not got ration cards. Also, in many families, at the time when ration cards were being made in Delhi those members who did not have Aadhaar were not added to the ration cards. As under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 5kg of foodgrains per person is given, or for all the people listed on the ration card, many families are unable to access their full entitlements of ration.

2) In 2015, the Delhi government initiated a pilot in 42 ration shops of delivering rations through Aadhaar enabled point of sale (POS) device. Despite evidence of these Point of Sale devices not functioning -- because of recurring problems of network coverage, biometric failures and rejection of even genuine beneficiaries, the government is still insisting on making biometric authentication mandatory for all shops, causing exclusion of and hardship to genuine card holder in this system.

After hearing the problems faced by people, the Court appointed Zoheb Hossain , advocate representing UIDAI to act as a commissioner of the Court. Mr Hossain is asked to meet ration card holders, who are being excluded from food security due to Aadhaar, and also visit the shops where POS devices were installed.

He was requested to report back to the Court on the problems being faced by people who are being denied their ration entitlements due to Aadhaar.