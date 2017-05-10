BUY
Peel Smart Remote: Easier TV Watching
Yazdi Tantra
10 May 2017
Do you juggle with multiple remotes for your TV and set top box? You don’t need to any more. Peel Smart Universal Remote App changes everything. It combines Universal Remote Control and Live TV listings into one simple-to-use app right on your Smartphone.
 
Setting it up is simple. Download and install the app. Then, set it up for your use—select your country, choose your national DTH (direct-to-home) TV service-provider and pair it with your TV. And you are all set. Peel supports over 400,000 devices and your TV will be discovered instantaneously. If you have multiple rooms with multiple TV sets, no problem: you can set it up for each of your rooms. Just remember to carry your phone wherever you go.
 
Once set up, you can use it as a universal remote – both for your TV and your set top box. You can also preview the channels and programmes available and directly jump to the channel of your choice. Besides, you can personalise your TV channel listing, making it easy for you to jump to your favourites.
 
With more than 240 million registered users worldwide, Peel gets smarter as you use it. Try it out and enjoy the benefits of just one remote: your mobile phone. 
 
Android: https://goo.gl/3vVqjo iOS: https://goo.gl/854S7O

Economy & Nation
India moves ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav, gets stay on death sentence
IANS
10 May 2017
In a reprieve for alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the International Court of Justice has suspended the death sentence on him by a Pakistani military court, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.
 
"I have spoken to the mother of #KulbhushanJadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court," she said in a tweet.
 
She also said that legal luminary Harish Salve was representing the country on the matter.
 
Under Article 74, paragraph 4 of the ICJ rules, which says "pending the meeting of the Court, the President may call upon the parties to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects", ICJ President Justice Ronny Abraham has written to Pakistan seeking the suspension of the sentence.
 
India had moved the court on Monday seeking a set of reliefs including "by way of suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused", and "restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court". 
 
It had also sought the sentence of the military court "arrived in brazen defiance of Vienna Convention rights" as well as the rights of the accused be declared violative of international law.
 
Citing "the extreme gravity and immediacy of the threat that authorities in Pakistan will execute an Indian citizen in violation of obligations Pakistan owes India", it urged the court to deliver an order indicating provisional measures immediately "without waiting for an oral hearing". 
 
Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 and Pakistan said Jadhav worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) fuelling the Baloch separatist movement and attempting to sabotage the CPEC project.
 
A military court sentenced him to death on April 10 on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad.
 
New Delhi had warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would be considered "premeditated murder" by Islamabad.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
April passenger cars sales surge 17%: SIAM
IANS
10 May 2017
Domestic passenger cars' sales rose by 17.36 per cent in April, industry data showed on Tuesday.
 
As per the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales of passenger cars surged to 190,788 units from 162,566 sold in April 2016.
 
The off-take of other sub-segments such as utility vehicles rose by 13.71 per cent during the month under review to 70,691 units from 62,170 units in April 2016.
 
However, sales of vans declined by 6.93 per cent to 16,123 units.
 
The industry data revealed that domestic passenger vehicles' sales rose by 14.68 per cent in April to 277,602 units from 242,060 units sold during the corresponding period of 2016.
 
However, the data showed that overall commercial vehicles' sales declined by 22.93 per cent to 41,490 units in April. The segment is a key indicator of economic activity.
 
Similarly, the three-wheelers segment's off-take also receded. It declined by 18.05 per cent to 36,588 units during the month under review.
 
In contrast, the overall sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, was up by 7.34 per cent to 1,674,796 units.
 
Product-wise, scooter sales last month rose by 25.30 per cent to 586,886 units, while motorcycle sub-segment's off-take inched-up buy 0.50 per cent to 1,029,972 units. Mopeds segment's sales was lower by 13.58 per cent to 57,938 units.
 
The industry data disclosed that the Indian automobile sector reported a rise of 6.82 per cent in April 2017 -- with total sales at 2,030,476 units across segments and categories.
 
Moreover, the overall exports across categories increased by 30.44 per cent to 318,699 units during last month.
 
In addition, SIAM elaborated that domestic auto industry has committed massive investments to upgrade technology and develop new platforms to meet stringent future requirements of safety, fuel economy and emissions. 
 
According to K.K. Gandhi, Executive Director (Technical) for SIAM, the industry has already started investing heavily to develop new technologies and platforms which would total around Rs 1 lakh crore till 2020-22.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

