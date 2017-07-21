Patna petrol pump of Tej Pratap Yadav, sealed

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Friday announced the launch of the much-awaited ‘JioPhone’ during the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM). He used the company’s AGM to announce that Reliance Jio now has over 125 million users. Jio added 7 customers per second every single day, making their subscriber base cross the 100 million mark. Jio plans to target the 2G-enabled feature phone market, making these old technology phones obsolete with the launch of its Jiophone.
He said “I am putting an end to unaffordable data for all Indians forever,” adding that the phone has been created by Indian engineers for an Indian audience.
Let’s take a look at the interesting points stated at the launch event:
1. It is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone with a 9-button numeric keypad with various features.
2. JioPhone will be available for effective price of zero rupees, or free. But there is a catch here; users will have to pay Rs1,500 as a refundable deposit, paid back after 3 years.
3. The phone will provide feature of digital payments through NFC support and linking your Bank account/Jan Dhan account/UPI/Debit and Credit cards.
4. You will only have to pay for the data, the phone is effectively free. Voice and SMS will always be free.
5. JioPhone users will get unlimited data and free voice calls and text messages at Rs.153 per month. Small recharge packs of Rs24 for 2 days and Rs54 for a week will also be available.
6. Jio has a new Rs. 309 per month plan for those who want to mirror content from JioPhone screen to the big screen - such as a TV. This will be done with a new product called JioPhone TV cable which connects a JioPhone to any TV.
7. The phone will be available from 15 August 2017 for user testing in beta; pre-order will start from 27 August 2017.
