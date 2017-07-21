BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Patna petrol pump of Tej Pratap Yadav, sealed
IANS
21 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's petrol pump here was sealed by the Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Friday, an official said.
 
Tej Pratap Yadav is the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and elder brother of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
 
The move comes a day after the BPCL terminated the licence of the petrol pump on allegations that the minister had acquired the land for the pump "illegally", a BPCL official said.
 
Two days ago, a court lifted its stay order on BPCL's termination order which was issued last month. The interim stay was issued after Tej Pratap Yadav challenged the BPCL's cancellation order.
 
On May 29, BPCL had served a show cause notice to the minister seeking his reply to a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi. He accused Tej Pratap Yadav of acquiring the petrol pump by furnishing "wrong" information.
 
The minister had applied for the licence in 2012 and the retail outlet was commissioned to M/S Lara Automobiles, represented by him as its proprietor, on February 27 this year.
 
According to the complainant, the minister had falsely declared in his application that the land was in his name. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

1 hour ago

Funny and shameful.
BPCL is a Public sector Unit. They have exclusive legal team that makes many checks before giving such dealership including title of the property.
But, when some thing goes wrong, immediately they try to escape their responsibility. BPCL is equally responsible for the fraud game, as without connivance of their top officials such things can never happen in PSU.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Government considering Jan-Dec financial year: Jaitley
IANS
21 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the government is considering changing the financial year to January-December to coincide with the calendar year.
 
"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration of the government," Jaitley said here in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
 
The matter has been examined recently by a committee constituted by the government under the chairmanship of former Chief Economic Adviser Shankar Acharya. The report of the committee has been received, the Finance Minister said.
 
Jaitley refused to comment on whether the government was proposing to present the Union Budget in November-December this year to enable the change in financial year.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Zero rupees JioPhone is here to disrupt the mobile market
Moneylife Digital Team
21 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Friday announced the launch of the much-awaited ‘JioPhone’ during the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM). He used the company’s AGM to announce that Reliance Jio now has over 125 million users. Jio added 7 customers per second every single day, making their subscriber base cross the 100 million mark. Jio plans to target the 2G-enabled feature phone market, making these old technology phones obsolete with the launch of its Jiophone.
 
He said “I am putting an end to unaffordable data for all Indians forever,” adding that the phone has been created by Indian engineers for an Indian audience. 
 
Let’s take a look at the interesting points stated at the launch event:
 
1. It is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone with a 9-button numeric keypad with various features.
2. JioPhone will be available for effective price of zero rupees, or free. But there is a catch here; users will have to pay Rs1,500 as a refundable deposit, paid back after 3 years.
3. The phone will provide feature of digital payments through NFC support and linking your Bank account/Jan Dhan account/UPI/Debit and Credit cards.
4. You will only have to pay for the data, the phone is effectively free. Voice and SMS will always be free.
5. JioPhone users will get unlimited data and free voice calls and text messages at Rs.153 per month. Small recharge packs of Rs24 for 2 days and Rs54 for a week will also be available.
6. Jio has a new Rs. 309 per month plan for those who want to mirror content from JioPhone screen to the big screen - such as a TV. This will be done with a new product called JioPhone TV cable which connects a JioPhone to any TV.
7. The phone will be available from 15 August 2017 for user testing in beta; pre-order will start from 27 August 2017.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More