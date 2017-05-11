BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
Outrage in Kerala as SBI levies charges on ATM withdrawals
IANS
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
A public outcry erupted in Kerala after the State Bank of India (SBI) announced that charges would be levied on all cash withdrawals from its ATMs from June onward.
 
The bank's new order states that every time a SBI customer withdraws cash from an ATM a charge of Rs 25 would be levied and charges would also be levied for exchange of old and sullied notes above Rs 5,000.
 
"This is outrageous and the central government is cheating the people. Ever since the demonetisation began, the Centre has been bullying people. This is going to be taken up in and out of parliament very strongly," said CPI-M Lok Sabha member M.B. Rajesh.
 
Popular film personality Shobi Thilakan called it an "anti-people policy of the Centre".
 
"The SBI has turned out to be worse than the local money lenders and is out to fleece the common man. There has to be a public outcry against this new policy," said Thilakan.
 
Customers spotted in front of an SBI ATM here also expressed anger.
 
"The Centre has cheated people and it has to be seen from the perspective that they did this very tactfully because Kerala's own bank (State Bank of Travancore) has been merged with the SBI. The people who banked with SBT have now become SBI customers and now they are at the receiving end," said a retired teacher, after withdrawing money from the ATM.
 
Another angry SBI customer from Kottayam said barring the lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in the 141 member Kerala assembly, all others strongly opposed the merger and passed a resolution to this effect.
 
"This was bound to happen and these are measures to pick the pockets poor people. We wish to know what the state BJP leaders have to say on this. There should be mass protest in Kerala against the SBI," said the angry SBI account holder.
 
Of the 880 SBT branches in Kerala, more than 400 were closed and at present there are over 800 SBI branches in the state.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

COMMENTS

Debojyoty Sadhukhan

4 hours ago

http://www.businesstoday.in/sectors/banks/dont-worry-sbi-will-not-charge-rs-25-per-for-every-atm-withdrawal/story/251880.html

REPLY

Debojyoty Sadhukhan

4 hours ago

The news of SBI charging Rs 25 for each ATM withdrawal is not correct it seems.

https://thelogicalindian.com/news/sbi-service-charge/

REPLY
Economy & Nation
'70% Indian automotive sales to be digitally influenced by 2020'
IANS
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Almost 70 per cent of Indian automobile sales, valued at $40 billion, will be digitally influenced by 2020 compared with $18 billion today, a joint report by management consulting firm Bain & Company and Facebook said on Thursday.
 
The report, titled 'Changing Gears 2020: How Digital is Transforming the Face of the Automotive Industry', found that digital engineering, 3D printing, smart sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) are poised to disrupt auto R&D, manufacturing, sales, marketing and after-sales services. 
 
"As digital technologies cause disruption across the value chain from manufacturing to after-sales service, rules of the game are changing and new opportunities and threats are emerging for auto makers," said Karan Singh, Managing Director at Bain & Company India, in a statement.
 
Social media will influence about 40 per cent of sales valued at $23 billion by 2020, up from 20 per cent of sales today. 
 
Nearly 80 per cent of online research is on mobile phones and this is expected to rise further with the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile data connections. 
 
"Digital has struck the automotive world with lightning speed and this transition to digital is only going to accelerate, today's ideas go from drawing board to production in months rather than decades," added Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India.
 
Most Indian automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are behind the curve in digital investments, spending 10 to 11 per cent of their total marketing expenditure on digital mediums in 2016, the findings showed. 
 
Though dealers have started to shift towards better digital engagement with their customers, more than 85 per cent of the dealers said they still use bulk SMS and database calling as their customer-targeting process.
 
By 2020, up to 40 per cent of consumers are expected to book repair and maintenance services online and about 30 percent will go online to purchase vehicle accessories, up from 14 per cent and eight per cent respectively today. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
In uncertain H1-B times, US firm targets Indians with EB5 - the 'Golden Visa'
Aroonim Bhuyan (IANS)
11 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
As confusion looms over the future of the H1-B visa programme, an investment-facilitating firm is targeting rich Indians with the EB5 visa, popularly known as the "Golden Visa", that promises a faster route to US citizenship.
 
The US Immigration Fund (USIF), which launched its Indian operations this year, is confident that affluent Indians who invest half a million dollars or more in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) -- creating 10 or more jobs -- under the EB5 visa programme, will get US citizenship in a shorter time compared to the H1-B visa programme.
 
US President Donald Trump has called for stricter norms for issuance of H1-B visas, largely availed of by Indian IT firms. A private member's bill was also introduced earlier this year in the US Congress by Democrat Zoe Lofgren which seeks to increase the minimum salary of an H1-B visa holder to a whopping $130,000 from the current minimum of $60,000.
 
"With the H1-B environment becoming tougher and tougher, demand for EB5 has gone up," Andrew Graves, USIF's Director of Business Development in India, told IANS.
 
"Indians are becoming more aware of the EB5 visa programme," he said.
 
Introduced by the US Congress in 1990, the EB5 visa programme allows an individual to invest $500,000 in either of two TEAs -- a high unemployment area in a US metropolis or a rural area outside of a metro -- or $1 million in a non-TEA area that can create 10 or more jobs.
 
Earlier this month, the US Congress extended the programme, which has seen much controversy over the merits of its applicants, till September 30 this year.
 
Graves explained that once an application is filed for an EB5 visa programme, the applicant has to fill in a I526 form under a US attorney after which he or she gets a temporary US Green Card for 16 months.
 
Once the conditions are met, around two years later, the applicant has to fill in the I829 form which leads to lawful permanent residency in the US.
 
"So, the EB5 offers a certain way for US citizenship within roughly five years," Graves said.
 
The USIF clams to have a proven track record of 100 per cent approval rating from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on all adjudicated projects.
 
It has 24 projects in the real estate sector to its credit with $3.2 billion in EB5 capital that includes 6,400 investors.
 
China is the largest beneficiary of the EB5 visa programme, accounting for 75.6 per cent or over 7,500 visas.
 
India is sixth in the list with 149 visas after Vietnam (334), South Korea (260), Taiwan (205) and Brazil (130).
 
But Graves feels that Indians can make it to the second spot after China.
 
"We are 100 per cent sure that India will occupy a strong second place after China," he said.
 
Given the uncertainty over the H1-B visa programme, more and more Indians graduating from US universities are opting for the EB5 visa for US citizenship.
 
The advantage: If an H1-B visa holder is fired from his or her job, he or she will have to leave the US along with family whereas once permanent residency is attained, he or she is no longer dependent on others for staying in the US as long as the person is law-abiding and renews the Green Card on time.
 
But how can a fresh Indian graduate in the US afford to invest a minimum of $500,000 to apply for an EB5 visa?
 
"It usually comes as a gift from the family (to ensure the son or daughter's future)," Graves said, indicating that only the more affluent Indians can afford the "Golden Visa".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More