Ordinance to make possession of scrapped notes criminal offence
IANS
28 December 2016
An ordinance was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday to term as illegal the possession of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond March 31, 2017, and hold as criminal offence people contravening its provisions.
 
The ordinance, approved by the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also seeks to extinguish the liability of the government towards bearers of such notes. People can deposit old notes in banks up to December 30 and with the Reserve Bank of India up to March 31 next year.
 
Official sources said the ordinance -- called "The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance" -- will be sent to President Pranab Mukherjee, currently in Hyderabad, for approval before notification.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager
IANS
28 December 2016
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning arrested a manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank for his alleged links with hawala trader Parasmal Lodha and Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon.
 
Sources in the ED said that branch manager Ashish Kumar was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore in demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Sekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon.
 
On December 23, the Income Tax Department also carried out raids at the bank branch here.
 
Ashish, a resident of Haryana, would be presented before a Delhi court on Wednesday afternoon.
 
Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted at the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said, "With reference to the ongoing investigation of the said accounts, Kotak Mahindra Bank had proactively informed Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the bank has already suspended the services of its employee, Ashish Kumar."
 
"The bank has zero tolerance towards employees not adhering to its code of conduct, and takes strict measures against them. The bank confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the FIU for all large transactions," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement here.
 
The bank said it has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card numbers. 
 
On observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, Kotak Mahindra Bank had filed a report with the FIU for further investigations. 
 
On subsequent investigation by the authorities, the bank, as per their instructions, has deposited the entire amount that was credited in these accounts with the Income Tax Dpartment, the statement said.
 
"As can be seen from the bank's actions, it has fully cooperated and communicated with the relevant authorities, and has demonstrated the highest standards of compliance, and it will continue to do so," Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson Rohit Rao said.
 



Economy & Nation
When NIA hands were full with Islamic State, Pakistani terror (2016 In Retrospect)
Rajnish Singh (IANS)
28 December 2016
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the Islamic State trying to weave its terror network in India kept the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busy throughout 2016.
 
The year began with one of the most audacious terror attacks on India when four Pakistani terrorists stormed the India Air Force (IAF) base in Pathankot on January 2 and killed seven soldiers.
 
The NIA, formed in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, quickly sprang into action and traced links of the attack to Pakistan, blaming Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar for masterminding the strike that brought the improving New Delhi-Islamabad ties back to square-one.
 
Within months, the anti-terror probe agency filed a detailed chargesheet nailing Azhar and three of his accomplices for their detailed and meticulous planning of the attack.
 
But the agency drew flak when the government allowed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which included an ISI officer, from Pakistan to visit the sensitive Pathankot military base to probe the incident.
 
Days after it took over the Pathankot probe, the NIA laid its hands on evidence of the Islamic State trying to expand its presence in India by radicalising youth as potential terrorists. 
 
On January 22 and 23, over two dozen raids were conducted across the country. Eighteen Islamic State suspects were arrested. Nine more, including a foreigner, were later held in separate raids in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
 
The agency filed a charge sheet in June alleging that Islamic State sympathisers were seeking to establish an Islamist caliphate in India -- Junoodul-Khilafa-Fil-Hind -- and recruit Muslim youth to terrorism at the behest of Syria-based Shafi Armar alias Yusuf-Al-Hindi.
 
According to the NIA, Armar, a resident of Karnataka's Bhatkal district and a senior Islamic State leader managing India recruitment, was in touch with the accused through social media networks.
 
He trained them how to prepare IEDs, identify training venues and provide logistics support for terror strikes.
 
However, the agency found itself in the midst of a controversy for going soft on alleged right-wing Hindu terror. On May 13, it submitted the second and final report in the September 29, 2008, Malegaon bomb blast that killed six persons. The bombing was earlier blamed on the Abhinav Bharat group led by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Lt. Col. Srikant Purohit.
 
The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad, which was earlier probing the bombing, had filed charges against the two main accused in the attack. The NIA took over the case in 2011. And its chargesheet this year gave a clean chit to Thakur and watered down the case against Purohit.
 
The agency got one of its major successes when a Bengaluru court convicted 13 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in a 2012 conspiracy to kill prominent leaders, journalists and police officers in Karnataka and Maharashtra.
 
Another success came when a special court awarded the death sentence to five Indian Mujahideen operatives for their role in the February 21, 2013, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, twin-blast case that claimed 18 lives.
 
In all, the NIA registered 33 cases in 2016. Twelve of them were related to Islamic State sympathisers, three against JeM, two of regarding counterfeit currency notes, two of Maoists and two more on terror incidents in northeastern India.
 
The agency also registered a case against controversial preacher and Islamic Research Foundation founder Zakir Naik on charges of misusing donations to radicalise youth.
 
The year also witnessed an unprecedented second extension given to NIA chief Sharad Kumar, making him the first Director General of the agency to be re-employed twice after his superannuation in 2015.
 


