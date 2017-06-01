BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
Only Rs 5,000 cr declared under PMGKY for black money: Official
IANS
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Deposits amounting to only around Rs 5,000 crore have been made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), launched post-demonetisation, the government said on Thursday, attributing the tepid response to the scheme for declaring unaccounted income to multiple factors.
 
"The Rs 5,000 crore declared under PMGKY is mainly on account of two factors," Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said at a media briefing here by the Union Finance Ministry. 
 
"Even before the scheme was announced, people had put their money in various accounts," he said referring to the rush witnessed to deposit high-value currency notes after these were junked under the November 8 demonetisation measure.
 
"Besides, the rates (tax) we had fixed under PMGKY, people found 75 per cent of their money blocked," he added. 
 
The scheme allowed deposits to be made in the form of cash or in an account with bank or post office or specified entity, with a tax, surcharge and penalty totalling up to 49.90 per cent. Mandatory deposit of 25 per cent of the undisclosed income is to be made in PMGKY. The deposits are interest-free and have a lock-in period of four years.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said PMGKY was competing with other similar schemes.
 
"First, you had the IDS (Income Declaration Scheme) ... over and above came the PMGKY," Jaitley said.
 
"Two, three exercises are going on simultaneously. People who had deposits disproportionately larger than their income, the Income Tax Department has asked for their details. Those who have replied, these are being processed... while those who haven't, cases are being filed against them," he said of the exercise dubbed 'Operation Clean Money'.
 
The Finance Minister also said that the Benami Transactions Act, that has come into operation recently, also has the objective of curbing black money.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Locus Standi, or, Is It Any of Your Business?
Bapoo Malcolm
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3

Dad once told me a story, one of many that enriched me. Most were funny, in retrospect. This one was about a quarrelling couple in the station master’s railway compound at Grant Road, Mumbai, where Dad grew up.


Floating groups gravitate to railway stations. Resources are limited, privacy nil. A sure catalyst for violent, husband-wife interactions. So it happened with one couple and the husband beat up his wife. As the hammering progressed, some Samaritans rescued the wife from the battering. The next moment, the wife turned on her saviours, beating the daylights out of them. According to the woman, the pounding that her husband was giving her was his way of showing his ardent love for her! How dare they interfere? It’s all about locus standi.


Simply put, locus standi asks, “Who the hell are you?” Do you have a right to intervene? MYOB (mind your own business). Buzz off. Don’t poke your dirty nose into other people’s business… and such other insults.


The courts have more parliamentary language for keeping out busybodies. Locus standi, a Latin term, means a ‘place to stand’. And to be heard. The latter being more important when it comes to defending one’s right. One that is often misused, especially in public interest litigations (PIL). More of that later.


An old man, Paul McDonough, felt aggrieved at some sort of reservation in Portland’s taxi business certification. He felt that the licensing system was skewed. He sued the city authorities. An association, Non-Reserved Taxi Group, joined the fray. The action against Portland’s policies would affect it, it said.


You be the judge. Would you allow the Group to be a party to the suit?


The court allowed the Group to intervene. No matter what the outcome, they were an interested party. They needed to be present and be heard. In short, they had locus standi, or simply ‘Locus’.


As matters unfolded, McDonough was asked to explain why the licensing system was, according to him, flawed. He did his best to explain: a matter of discrimination; a matter of capping the number of permits. He sought constitutional relief, based on his race and origin. When asked if he were willing to pay the US$800 fee for a permit, he answered, “I am 71 years old, I’ve driven a cab for 47 years, and I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be doing this. If I am physically able to continue working over 50 hours a week, and to change my hours to match when the planes arrive, then I would definitely pay the $800 for a... permit.”


You be the judge. Is the explanation enough for locus?


The court decided that the poor man was not really interested in the job but had a feeling that something was wrong with the taxi business, his livelihood for half a century. An attachment that had led him to seek justice against perceived wrongs. At that age, many of us see the world, as we knew it, going to pieces. Too old to march, too frail to shout in the hot sun, oldies tend to gravitate towards the courts. Very surprisingly, and very correctly, our judges show a lot of compassion and a lot of patience, to many of them.


Where does locus start and where does it end? The courts ask a simple question, “How are you affected?” The answer must justify your presence and the right to have your say. They will not allow misuse and may come down heavily on those who litigate endlessly. PILs are often one such vehicle, with unreal, imagined, vengeful, coercive or trumped-up grievances. Opacity is converted into transparency before astute judges who determine locus. If not justified, out goes the PIL, these days with a fine.


There are exceptions, of course. Abandoned children, sick and elderly folk, mentally inhibited or illiterate persons, accident victims, all can be represented by rank outsiders, called the ‘next-best-friend’. They are allowed to draw the attention of the courts to grant relief. Often, even courts ask for such help. They appoint advocates of standing to assist the court, as amicus curiae, friend of the court. Salman Khurshid and 3T is the latest.


3T is not new cricket. It stands for triple talaq.

User

COMMENTS

bharati

18 minutes ago

Truly doubt this: "According to the woman, the pounding that her husband was giving her was his way of showing his ardent love for her!" This is usually the explanation MEN given for beating. So women should presumably hit them back to reciprocate. Ugh

REPLY

vj

2 hours ago

The answer is very simple but made complicated by the
court when do not want to adjudicate an issue. How any one in a civil society coming before the court be treated as villain or nuisance??

REPLY

SRINIVAS SHENOY

2 hours ago

A good article clearly explaining the latin legal term locus standi.

REPLY
Life
Alarmy: Try and Sleep through It!
Yazdi Tantra
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
If  you have worked hard or played hard, it is always a challenge to wake up on time the next day.
 
Setting an alarm is easy; but waking up when it rings is difficult. So, here is an app which is rated the world’s most annoying alarm app—Alarmy. Sleep If You Can!
 
Alarmy delivers the most hectic, annoying sounds. Remember to keep the volume at the loudest. Besides, you can also set up some tasks. The alarm won’t stop until you complete the pre-designated task. After you perform the task, you can get to see the news and the weather in the app itself.
 
You can set the alarm to stop on performance of a task (e.g., solving a math problem), a gesture (shaking the phone) or even taking a picture. You could register a place (e.g., the bathroom sink) to turn off the alarm. When the alarm starts ringing, you will need to go to the registered place and take a picture, for the alarm to stop.
 
 
Do Not Disturb by Cabooze software is for all those who fiddle with their phone settings to keep up with dail

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More