Only 1 in 100 sexual assaults in Karnataka ends in conviction
Devanik Saha (IANS)
06 January 2017
The New Year's eve sexual attacks against female revellers in Bengaluru may have generated nationwide outrage, but most such cases end up with no punishment: No more than one in 100 cases registered in Karnataka under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- "Assault on women with intention to outrage her modesty" -- ended in a conviction in 2015, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
 
Nationwide, one in 10 such cases ended in conviction, 10 times better than Karnataka's record.
 
In 2015, of 5,112 cases registered under Section 354, only 69 (1.3 per cent) ended in conviction. Of the 9,118 persons arrested in these cases, only 107 (1.2 per cent) were convicted.
 
Across India, 82,422 cases of sexual assault were registered, of which 8,408 (10 per cent) ended in conviction. Of 101,571 persons arrested for these attacks, 11,342 (11 per cent) were convicted.
 
While the number of cases under this section rose by 92 per cent from 42,968 in 2011 to 82,422 in 2015, conviction rates declined from 16 per cent in 2011 to 10 per cent in 2015.
 
Maharashtra reported the most sexual assaults (11,713), followed by Madhya Pradesh (8,049) and Uttar Pradesh (7,885) in 2015.
 
The rise in cases registered can be correlated to the change in laws -- which were tightened, possibly leading to higher reporting -- after the 2012 gangrape of a physiotherapy student, now widely known as Nirbhaya, which sparked nationwide protests and outrage.
 
In 2015, 8,685 cases were registered under Section 509 of the IPC -- "Insult to modesty of women" -- of which no more than 870 (10 per cent) resulted in conviction, a drop of 33 percentage points from a 43 per cent conviction rate in 2011.
 
Under this section, 9,870 were arrested across India, of which 1,108 were convicted (11 per cent).
 
In Karnataka, of 154 cases registered under Section 509 in 2015, no more than seven (5 per cent) ended in a conviction. Of the 163 persons arrested in these cases, nine (6 per cent) were convicted.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC proposes to cancel Aircel's 2G licence
IANS
06 January 2017
The Supreme Court on Friday proposed to cancel the 2G licence granted to Aircel if the owner of Maxis, the Malaysia-based Anantha Krishnan, who bought the majority shares of the Indian telecom company, and his one-time key aide and Director Augustus Ralph Marshal fail to present themselves before it.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar also restrained the transfer of 2G spectrum originally granted to Aircel to any other entity.
 
Proposing to cancel the licence, the court said that Krishnan and Marshal would not be allowed to frustrate the due course of law by avoiding to appear before the court.
 
The court said the Ministry of Information Technology would devise ways and means by which the 2G licence originally granted to Aircel could be provisionally transferred to any other service provider, so that subscribers might not suffer any adverse consequences.
 
The bench said that it would be open to Krishnan and Marshal to appear before the court in Delhi, failing which it would pass its proposed order.
 
The court made it clear that Krishnan and Marshal would not be permitted to raise any issue of financial loss, that they might suffer on account of the proposed cancellation of the 2G licence and spectrum granted to Aircel in November 2006.
 
The court directed the next hearing of the matter on February 3.
 
Life
World weirdness quotient is rising fast (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
06 January 2017
If I were a woman I would draw one eyebrow way higher than the other and spend my whole life looking wildly sceptical about everything.
 
Wait. That might make me unpopular in church.
 
Still, it might be worth it. News stories sent in by readers indicate that Destiny has run out of believable plot lines and has fallen back on extreme stereotypes. I can predict the end of every tale readers send me.
 
Example: After a child-custody deal recently, a little boy was set to be handed from one grandma to another. In most places, that would be straightforward -- but this took place in America, in the state of Texas, no less. You can guess what's coming.
 
Both grandmothers carried loaded weapons as they entered the chosen transfer site, a Walmart parking lot. Both shooting. Police got involved, the area was sealed off, blood was spilled, violent grannies had to be subdued, hundreds of people were inconvenienced and a global nuclear war started. Well, maybe the last thing didn't happen, but everything else did.
 
"America can no longer be parodied, as it is already a ridiculous version of itself," said Marie Kan, who sent me the link.
 
True, Marie. The same is true of China. That country's reputation for bureaucratic obtuseness reached a new pinnacle. A reader from that country, in which fingerprints are often used instead of signatures, sent me a tale about a man with no arms who tried to get a bank loan.
 
You can guess the rest.
 
"We'll need your fingerprints," said bank officials. "I have no arms," said Wu Jianping, 25, of Henan province. "Refusing to cooperate, huh? The deal's off," said bankers. The same thing happened at every bank he tried.
 
I wonder what the bankers would say if you put a decapitated corpse in front of them? "So, you refuse to talk, or even stay upright in the seat? The deal's off, Mr Headless Corpse."
 
Even in placid, drama-free places like Canada, irrationality is the new norm. Officials in Toronto recently decided to discuss the importance of making facilities accessible for wheelchairs -- and you guessed it -- they chose a venue only reachable by stairs.
 
Perhaps the saddest recent tale in this regard was that of Shoga Takeda, a Japanese man of 24 who wanted to get his life together. He applied for a job. Halfway through the interview, the boss left the room for a moment, and Shogo stole his wallet. And following the dumb criminal stereotype, he left behind his application form, complete with his name, address and numerous ways to contact him.
 
My colleague has a theory that Destiny has upped the weirdness quotient of real life so as to combat all that fake news circulating these days. "That couldn't happen in real life," we will say to each other as we scan the clickbait headlines. "It's not weird enough."
 
Meanwhile, if any female reader will draw one eyebrow higher than the other on her face and kindly report back to me on the general effect, I will be grateful.
 
But just don't try to get a bank loan in China. "So, you're sceptical about everything, applicant? The deal's off."
 
