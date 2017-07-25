BUY
Online portal launched to register sexual harassment complaints
IANS
25 July 2017
An online complaint management system to register cases of sexual harassment of women at workplace -- SHe-Box -- was launched here on Monday.
 
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi launched the system titled 'Sexual Harassment electronic-Box (SHe-Box)' which can be accessed at the link: http://www.wcd-sh.nic.in
 
"The complaint management system has been developed to ensure the effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (the SH Act), 2013," said an official statement.
 
Those who had already filed a written complaint with the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) concerned constituted under the Act are also eligible to file their complaint through this portal. 
 
At the launch, Gandhi said that though currently this facility has been extended to Central Government employees, the scope of the portal will soon be extended to women employees of private sector also.
 
Noting that there are are some surveys, which give the extent of sexual harassment of women at workplace, she said that her Ministry will carry out a national level survey to asses and understand the magnitude of the problem.
 
The Government is the largest employer in the country employing 30.87 lakh people. As per the Census of Central Government employees, 2011, women constitute 10.93 percent (3.37 lakhs) of them.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

Investor Interest
Clever Bankers Will Find a Way To Throw Good Money after Bad
R Balakrishnan
25 July 2017
Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future. — Paul...
Life
Elevate: Helps Train Your Brain
YAZDI TANTRA
25 July 2017
Elevate is a brain training programme designed to improve your attention, speaking skills, vocabulary, computing skills and much more. Each person is provided with his own training programme which improvises as he takes each test. Depending on individual skills and gaps, the programme takes you through various levels of tests. If you do well, you are taken to the next higher level; if not, you are given more practice. The tests are quick and easy and take no more than five minutes each.
 
The more you train with Elevate, the better will be your cognitive skills that are designed to boost productivity, alertness and self-confidence. Users, who train at least three times a week, have reported dramatic gains in productivity and confidence.
 
There is a detailed performance evaluation at the end of each session which elaborates on skills where you need to improve and those which you are good at. A workout calendar keeps you focused and motivated to continue your progress upwards. A truly elevating experience!
 
 

