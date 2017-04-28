BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Economy
Economy & Nation
One percent of Indians own 53 percent of country's wealth: UN report
IANS
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, Indicating that inequality in India is increasing, a UN report released here on Thursday said that the richest one percent own 53 percent of the country's wealth.
 
It also said that unlike other countries, development in India is not moving across states.
 
"In terms of wealth inequality, India is second only to Russia, where the richest 1 percent own 53 percent of the country's wealth," said the report 'The Better Business, Better World' released here in a two day event of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) focussing on how through bold innovation, businesses can create solutions and tap new opportunities found within the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 
 
According to Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UNGC, SDGs can open at least $1 trillion of market opportunity for the private sector in India. 
 
"This is out of a total global value of $12 trillion that could be unlocked by sustainable business models in four key areas, food and agriculture, energy, cities and health," she said.
 
Kingo added that over 72 million new jobs could be created in India by 2030 by adapting a sustainable business model.
 
About addressing the disparity, the report says that to reduce the inequality, India needs a 'different economic model' -- one that is not only low-carbon but also recognizes poverty, inequality and lack of financial access. 
 
"As the second largest food producer in the world, India needs a more focused approach to developing and managing its agricultural sector and agri-based industrialisation," it says.
 
Stating that rising inequality leads to slower progress in reducing poverty, the report added that Oxfam has calculated that if India were to stop inequality from rising further, it could end extreme poverty for 90 million people as early as 2019. 
 
The UNGC also called for better infrastructure to improve access to proper medical care for India's rural population.
 
"On its current trajectory, India will continue to face enormous challenges in rural development, urban sustainability, national infrastructure, and improved quality of life of its citizens," the report says.
 
Its suggestions included creation of low-income food markets, reducing food waste in supply chains, technological aid in smallholder farms, micro-irrigation programs, resource recovery, remote patient monitoring and preventing catastrophic healthcare costs for the poor.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Trump Is Finally Almost Done Resigning From His Businesses
Derek Kravitz  and  Al Shaw (ProPublica)  and  Andrea Bernstein  and  Ilya Marritz (WNYC)
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

This story was co-published with WNYC.

 

At a press conference before he took office, then-President-elect Donald Trump said he had signed paperwork "turning over complete and total control" of his business empire to his sons. His lawyer said the more than 400 businesses would be placed in a trust by Inauguration Day.

 

Now, nearly 100 days later, he's nearly fulfilled this promise.

 

President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, are closing in on removing their names from the one business where they are still listed as managers on state filings.

 

That business is the Trump SoHo, a hotel and condo tower in lower Manhattan. The company only filed an application in March to remove Trump and Ivanka as managers listed on state liquor licenses. The application is still pending New York's approval.

 

New York requires companies to register management changes within 10 days. Bill Crowley, a spokesman for the New York State Liquor Authority, said the two-month delay in filing is a violation, but a "common error made by corporations that does not usually result in prosecution" provided state officials receive new documentation "within a reasonable amount of time."

 

The White House referred all questions about Trump SoHo to the Trump Organization. In a statement, the Trump Organization said "all of the necessary paperwork to remove President Trump from the licenses associated with his businesses was validly filed with the appropriate agencies months ago. Unfortunately, the approval process does not always happen overnight."

 

We first revealed Trump's failure to transfer control of his businesses on Inauguration Day. Following our story, Trump did start filing the necessary paperwork with states. (Here are all of those filings.)

 

Former White House ethics attorneys, both Republican and Democrat, have said even Trump's completed transfer of management duties is far from enough. They say that the president needs to either sell his companies or put them in a blind trust run by an outsider.

 

"It really doesn't matter if he's listed on these documents or not. It's all part of his efforts to distance himself, but he hasn't sold anything," said Richard M. Painter, a former White House ethics counsel under President George W. Bush and a critic of Trump's trust arrangement. "From an ethics standpoint, it's all about ownership and he's not willing to part with anything."

 

The Trump SoHo, which is right next to ProPublica's offices, has wrestled with lawsuits and financial troubles ever since Trump announced plans to build it in the 2006 season finale of his reality TV show, "The Apprentice."

 

The project opened shortly before the financial crisis, leading to sluggish sales. One of Trump's partners in the deal, Felix Sater of the Bayrock Group, was a convicted felon and later a confidential informant who had been imprisoned for stabbing a man in a bar fight. In 2010, Bayrock, another partner, the Sapir Organization and the Trump Organization settled a fraud lawsuit in which condo buyers claimed the sponsors inflated condo sales numbers.

 

Under Sater and the Sapir Organization (whose founder, Tamir Sapir, died in 2014), the project went into foreclosure. The Los Angeles-based CIM Group then bought a controlling stake.

 

Trump is no longer a part owner of the condo tower. But the owners still contract with the Trump Organization to manage and market the property. Trump gets 5.75 percent of Trump SoHo's annually operating revenues for that work.

 

In 2015, according to the federal financial disclosure reports, Trump made $3 million off of the deal.

 

Five CIM representatives are currently also listed on the liquor license as principals along with President Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka.

 

Elisabeth Gawthorp contributed to this report.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

User

Economy & Nation
CBI names Rose Valley chief, Trinamool MPs in supplementary charge sheet
IANS
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three of the accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam including the company chief and two Trinamool Congress MPs who were arrested earlier.
 
"The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in Bhubaneswar in the ongoing Rose Valley chit fund scam investigation. The names of Rose Valley Group chairperson Gautam Kundu, and Trinamool Congress MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay are mentioned in the chargesheet," a senior CBI officer said.
 
In the chargesheet, the CBI indicted Bandyopadhyay, Pal and a Rose Valley subsidiary under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act.
 
It also slapped Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (abusing position as a public servant) against the Trinamool MPs.
 
"The investigation revealed that both the said accused persons in criminal conspiracy with then CMD of said Group of Companies allegedly abused their official position and participated & aided the illegal fund collection business of the company. 
 
"They allegedly promoted the illegal business of the company by writing letters to the Regulators favouring the company and also by sharing the dais with accused directors in various functions for canvassing about the schemes. In lieu of which they received alleged huge financial benefits in cash as well as in kind," said a CBI statement.
 
Bandyopadhyay, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, has been under CBI arrest since January 3 for his alleged links with the ponzi scam, while Paul, the other Trinamool MP, was arrested December 30 last year on the same charges.
 
Kundu, Rose valley group chairman, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 2015 under the criminal charges and provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was handed over to the CBI later.
 
Thousands of people were allegedly cheated in West Bengal and Odisha in the ponzi scam that allegedly promised astronomical returns to its depositors.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More