Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation complaint against Tata Sons, directors

Nusli Wadia, Chairman of the Wadia Group, has filed a criminal defamation case against Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group and all its directors, including Ratan Tata.

Mr Wadia, in a complaint filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, says, "...the defamatory and offending contents of the Special Notices have caused severe prejudice to the reputation and good will of the Complainant (Mr Wadia) as also affected his status as an independent director not only in the Tata Group companies, but as a Director in various other companies; and will continue to have a cascading effect on the Complainant’s reputation and goodwill in business circles within India and abroad. By making false and baseless innuendos and allegations against the Complainant, the Accused have caused distress, hurt and humiliation, as well as pecuniary loss, social disadvantages, injury to feelings, mental pain and suffering to the Complainant."

The complaint is filed against Mr Tata, Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, Ishaat Hussain, Nitin Nihria, Ranendra Sen, Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan, Ralf Speth, N Chandrasekaran, and FN Subedar.

"The Special Notices have been sent on the letter head of Tata Sons and have been signed by FN Subedar, COO and Company Secretary of Tata Sons. The Accused are thus liable for printing, publishing and circulating the said per se defamatory material. Accused are persons who are on the board of directors of Tata Sons and they are responsible for the contents of the notices which are defamatory and which contents are so printed, published and circulated by Tata Sons and FN Subedar on the instructions of the Board of Directors of Tata sons (excluding Cyrus Mistry and Farida Khambatta). It is thus clear that Tata Sons is the principal offender who has committed the offence of defamation along with FN Subedar, while the Board Members of Tata Sons, excluding Mr Mistry and Ms Khambatta, have shared common intention and or abetted the offence by actively participating in the same after a prior concert and have thus committed offences under Section 500 and Section 500 read with Section 109, and or Section 500, read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The Accused are thus liable to be prosecuted and punished for the said offences committed by them," the complaint by Mr Wadia states.

According to Mr Wadia, he was an independent director on Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, which are three operating companies of the Tata Group. He said, "Within hours of the Tata Chemicals Board meeting (on 10 November 2016), the Board of Directors of Tata Sons and its Directors through a circular resolution, inter alia, resolved to submit a requisition to the three operating companies for convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of their shareholders for the purpose of passing resolutions for the removal of the Nusli Wadia and Mr Mistry as Directors of the three operating companies. Shortly thereafter, Mr Subedar signed and issued at the behest of Tata Sons and its Directors the three Special Notices dated 10 November 2016 addressed to the Boards of Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals."

Mr Wadia claims that on 11 November 2016, at a meeting of independent directors of Tata Steel, he first learnt about the special notice issued by Tata Sons seeking his removal from the company board. On the same day, he says, he received three separate forwarded emails from Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors, which was the special notice issued by Tata Sons.

The complaint filed by the Wadia group chief named eight eminent people as witness to the complaint. The witnesses include, AM Naik (Group Executive Chairman of Larsen & Toubro Ltd), Subhodh Bhargava (Chairman of Tata Communications Ltd and Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd), Vinesh Jairath (Non-Executive, Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd), Tanya Godrej–Dubash (Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer of the Godrej Group), Darius Udwadia (Senior Partner at Udwadia, Udeshi & Argus), Rajesh Batra (Chairman of Batra Group. Founder of Proline, an Indian Apparel and Sportswear brand), Dr MJ Jassawalla (Renowned Gynaecology and Obstetrics specialist) and Dr Behroze Deputy (a Shareholder of National Peroxide Ltd).

In his complaint, Mr Wadia is seeking simple imprisonment for up to two years and fine to Tata Sons and its directors for defamation, abetment and criminal act with common intention, as well as compensation as per provisions of Section 357 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.