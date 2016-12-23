BUY
Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation complaint against Tata Sons, directors
Moneylife Digital Team
Nusli Wadia, Chairman of the Wadia Group, has filed a criminal defamation case against Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group and all its directors, including Ratan Tata. 
 
Mr Wadia, in a complaint filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, says, "...the defamatory and offending contents of the Special Notices have caused severe prejudice to the reputation and good will of the Complainant (Mr Wadia) as also affected his status as an independent director not only in the Tata Group companies, but as a Director in various other companies; and will continue to have a cascading effect on the Complainant’s reputation and goodwill in business circles within India and abroad. By making false and baseless innuendos and allegations against the Complainant, the Accused have caused distress, hurt and humiliation, as well as pecuniary loss, social disadvantages, injury to feelings, mental pain and suffering to the Complainant."
 
The complaint is filed against Mr Tata, Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, Ishaat Hussain, Nitin Nihria, Ranendra Sen, Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan, Ralf Speth, N Chandrasekaran, and FN Subedar. 
 
"The Special Notices have been sent on the letter head of Tata Sons and have been signed by FN Subedar, COO and Company Secretary of Tata Sons. The Accused are thus liable for printing, publishing and circulating the said per se defamatory material. Accused are persons who are on the board of directors of Tata Sons and they are responsible for the contents of the notices which are defamatory and which contents are so printed, published and circulated by Tata Sons and FN Subedar on the instructions of the Board of Directors of Tata sons (excluding Cyrus Mistry and Farida Khambatta). It is thus clear that Tata Sons is the principal offender who has committed the offence of defamation along with FN Subedar, while the Board Members of Tata Sons, excluding Mr Mistry and Ms Khambatta, have shared common intention and or abetted the offence by actively participating in the same after a prior concert and have thus committed offences under Section 500 and Section 500 read with Section 109, and or Section 500, read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The Accused are thus liable to be prosecuted and punished for the said offences committed by them," the complaint by Mr Wadia states.
 
According to Mr Wadia, he was an independent director on Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, which are three operating companies of the Tata Group. He said, "Within hours of the Tata Chemicals Board meeting (on 10 November 2016), the Board of Directors of Tata Sons and its Directors through a circular resolution, inter alia, resolved to submit a requisition to the three operating companies for convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of their shareholders for the purpose of passing resolutions for the removal of the Nusli Wadia and Mr Mistry as Directors of the three operating companies. Shortly thereafter, Mr Subedar signed and issued at the behest of Tata Sons and its Directors the three Special Notices dated 10 November 2016 addressed to the Boards of Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals."
 
Mr Wadia claims that on 11 November 2016, at a meeting of independent directors of Tata Steel, he first learnt about the special notice issued by Tata Sons seeking his removal from the company board. On the same day, he says, he received three separate forwarded emails from Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors, which was the special notice issued by Tata Sons. 
 
The complaint filed by the Wadia group chief named eight eminent people as witness to the complaint. The witnesses include, AM Naik (Group Executive Chairman of Larsen & Toubro Ltd), Subhodh Bhargava (Chairman of Tata Communications Ltd and Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd), Vinesh Jairath (Non-Executive, Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd), Tanya Godrej–Dubash (Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer of the Godrej Group), Darius Udwadia (Senior Partner at Udwadia, Udeshi & Argus), Rajesh Batra (Chairman of Batra Group. Founder of Proline, an Indian Apparel and Sportswear brand), Dr MJ Jassawalla (Renowned Gynaecology and Obstetrics specialist) and Dr Behroze Deputy (a Shareholder of National Peroxide Ltd).
 
In his complaint, Mr Wadia is seeking simple imprisonment for up to two years and fine to Tata Sons and its directors for defamation, abetment and criminal act with common intention, as well as compensation as per provisions of Section 357 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
 

Suketu Shah

7 hours ago

Mr Wadia wl easily win this case.Wadia over Rotten wl be good over evil.Well done Mr Wadia.

Kumar Swamy

10 hours ago

Speaking towards the end of the Tata Chemicals shareholders' meeting that had been called to remove his once close friend Nusli Wadia from the board, Tata said, "These days are very lonely because the newspapers are full of attacks, most of them unsubstantiated but nevertheless very painful." Why has "monelife" joined in these attacks? Shame.

Kumar Swamy

12 hours ago

Directorship is not an entitlement. Ask him to see a psychiatrist instead of wasting time in courts.

Economy & Nation
SC refuses urgent hearing on IT exemption for political donations
IANS
The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing of a PIL challenging a provision of the Income Tax Act exempting political parties from disclosing the identity of the doners contributing upto Rs 20,000.
 
Directing the listing of the PIL on January 11, a vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice L. Nageswara Rao querried petitioner, lawyer M.L. Sharma about the urgency as the provision has been part of the Income Tax Act since 1961.
 
As Sharma pressed for an urgent hearing, contending that political parties were taking advantage of demonetisation and large deposits of upto Rs 20,000 were being made in their accounts, the bench said that the law is in operation for last 50 years and what was happening was that only deposits are being made.
 
Not persuaded by Sharma's plea that political party would withdrew the money so deposited, the bench directed the listing of the matter on January 11, declining the plea for a hearing on January 3.
 
Sharma has sought the quashing of Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Section 29 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as being illegal, unconstitutional, mala fide and against the national interest.
 
His plea has also sought issuance of directions to Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and probe the funding of the political parties and the alleged swelling of their coffers in the wake of demonetisation.
 
Sharma has also urged the court to monitor the probe by the investigating agencies.
 
He contended that this was a clear case of violation of the Constitution's Article 14 (equality before law) as it amounted to double standards by the the central government vis-a-vis common man when it comes to unearthing black money.
 
While the common men is supposed to "bare it all, answer questions, face harassment even if his money is legitimate but politician enjoys a God-given immunity", he said in his PIL.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

SRINIVAS SHENOY

21 hours ago

I am of the opinion that the PIL is appropriate to the prevailing situation in our Country. Hope his plea succeeds, as the government is of the people, for the people and by the people.

Economy & Nation
EC delists 255 parties existing on paper
IANS
The Election Commission (EC) has delisted 255 political parties that existed only on paper and has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to initiate appropriate action, if necessary.
 
None of these parties have ever contested a local body, assembly or Lok Sabha election since 2005, the EC found out while reviewing the records of unrecognised parties registered with it.
 
Although the EC does not have a direct power to cancel the registration of a political party, it exercised its powers under Section 29A of the Representation of People Act 1951, whereby it can take back the symbol of a party. 
 
Interestingly, the addresses given by some of these parties include Union Home Minister's present residence, and lawyer's chambers at Patiala House courts.
 
A party called All India Progressive Janata has given 17, Akbar Road as its address. This is currently the official residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Another party by the name Pavitra Hindustan Kaazhagam gave its address as 11, Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, which is the office of Jammu and Kashmir CID. 
 
Similarly, the Akhil Bharatiya Dastkar Morcha and Rashtiya Yuva Loktantrik Party provided chamber number 187 and chamber 461 respectively at Patiala House courts as their addresses. 
 
"The Election Commission of India has so far deleted the names of 255 political parties from the list of registered un-recognised political parties maintained by the Commission under the Section 29A and and para 17 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. 
 
"This is for your information and necessary action if any, in view of the provisions of Section 29B and 29C of R.P Act, 1951," the EC wrote in a letter to CBDT. 
 
The EC said that it has decided to review the cases of the unregistered unrecognised political parties "which do not set up any candidate at any of the general elections to the house of the people and/or state legislative assemblies held during the period from the year 2005 to 2015 as per the Commission's record" in order to consider whether they continue to exist and function from the registered office addresses available in the records of the Commission.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

