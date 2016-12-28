NSE files papers for Rs10,000 crore IPO

Beating its own January 2017 deadline, the premier National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday filed its draft papers for over Rs 10,000 crore initial public offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a senior official said.

The issue will be around 11 crore shares, which works out to around 22% of the overall equity shares and the IPO proceeds are expected to be over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

The enterprise value will be between Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

On the other hand, BSE Ltd had filed its IPO papers with SEBI in September to raise around Rs 1,500 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE Ltd promoted Rs 139.42-crore revenue Central Depository Services (India) Ltd too filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI offering over 3.51 crore shares.

