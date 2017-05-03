BUY
NSE, BSE give 'No Objection' to listing of Reliance Home Finance
IANS
03 May 2017
Mumbai, The country's two bourses National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have given their consent for the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, said on Wednesday.
 
In a statement here, Reliance Capital said it has received the requisite "No-Objection" from both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to the scheme filed, facilitating the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the bourses.
 
"The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months," the statement said.
 
As part of the listing proposal, nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital.
 
Reliance Home Finance has already announced strong financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
 
For the year ended March 31, Reliance Home Finance posted a total income of Rs 1,145 crore and a net profit of Rs 173 crore.
 
The company closed last year with assets under management of Rs 11,174 crore.
 
Total disbursements were at Rs 7,333 crore -- including Rs 1,102 crore disbursed towards affordable housing with an average ticket size of Rs 11 lakh -- and gross non-performing assets (on 90 days past due-dpd basis) improved to 0.8 per cent from 1.1 per cent (as on December 2016).
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex still range-bound – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team
03 May 2017
We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were directionless. The major indices of the Indian stock exchanges were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with marginal losses over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in healthcare, oil and gas, and banking stocks led the Indian equity markets to close on flat-to-negative note on Wednesday. Market observers said investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet, due later in the evening. The BSE market breadth favoured a bearish mood -- with 1,488 declines and 1,357 advances. On the NSE, there were 679 advances, 849 declines and 67 unchanged on Wednesday.
 
Net profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 73.33% to Rs16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 as against Rs 61.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1177.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 as against Rs 1022.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016. For the full year, net profit rose 4.71% to Rs 578.08 crore in the year ended March 2017 as against Rs 552.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2016. Sales rose 17.64% to Rs4703.59 crore in the year ended March 2017 as against Rs 3998.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2016. The company’s shares closed at Rs2,138.25, down 2.02% on the BSE.
 
Net profit of JM Financial rose 32.63% to Rs 150.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 as against Rs 113.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016. Sales rose 58.98% to Rs 670.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 as against Rs 422.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016. For the full year, net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 470.20 crore in the year ended March 2017 as against Rs 400.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2016. Sales rose 43.98% to Rs 2152.24 crore in the year ended March 2017 as against Rs 1494.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2016. The company’s shares closed at Rs120.65, up 2.86% on the BSE.
 
Real estate company Godrej Properties informed bourses that it has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune since March 2017. The company’s shares closed at Rs544.20, up 7.74% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
Jet terminates contract of foreign pilot found guilty of assault
IANS
03 May 2017
Jet Airways has terminated the services of a foreign pilot who assaulted an examiner during a training session, sources said on Tuesday.
 
According to sources, the foreign pilot who operated a Boeing 777 aircraft was found to have assaulted a designated examiner last month during a training session in Bengaluru.
 
"The service contract of the pilot has been terminated after an internal investigation found him to be guilty of assault. The thorough investigation was initiated after the trainer reported the assault incident," a source said.
 
Subsequently, Jet Airways' pilots union demanded that the airline removes all foreign pilots. The pilots' union -- National Aviator's Guild (NAG) -- had asked its members not to operate flights with foreign pilots from May 1.
 
However, the NAG later deferred its decision and is soon expected to meet the company's management over the issue. 
 
The airline currently employs around 60 foreign pilots, while the union has more than 1,000 Indian nationals.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

shadi katyal

7 hours ago

Why do our unions think such discriminatory acts? There is always a person here and there in every ciommunity who might regret for such assults in the long run but it does not give power to unions to ask their members not to work with foreign pilots and maybe it is this kind of anti-foreign policy of the union that might have led to such an assault. How long we can behave like this???

