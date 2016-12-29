BUY
NSE admits that Whistleblower's allegations have been found to be true by an independent agency
Moneylife Digital Team
29 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  6

An independent agency, appointed to conduct a forensic audit of National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s algo trading system and examine unfair access to some brokers in algorithmic trading have found the allegations to be true, reveals the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the Exchange for its Rs10,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

 

While NSE refrained from mentioning name of the independent agency, according to reports it was Deloitte India. According to the Agency's findings, the system architecture of the NSE’s transmission control protocol (TCP) or internet protocol (IP) based tick-by-tick (TBT) system was prone to manipulation. The TCP-IP based TBT system architecture indicated that data was disseminated in a sequential manner whereby the stock broker who connected first to the server received ticks (market feed) before the stock broker who connected later, it said.

 

The same was also confirmed by the government. Earlier this month, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Arjun Meghwal, the Minister of State for Finance, stated, “Preferential access was given to stock broker(s), wherein it was possible for stock broker to log into multiple dissemination servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him. It was also possible for a single member to have multiple logins to a single dissemination serve through multiple IPs assigned to it. It was observed that stock broker(s) had multiple advantages by logging in first or even second and third.”

 

Here are the observations of the Independent Agency, which NSE, in the DRHP filing says that it had forwarded to the SEBI.

 

  1. The system architecture of the Company’s TCP-IP based TBT system was prone to manipulation. The Independent Agency’s analysis highlighted trends for certain periods where a few stockbrokers appear to be the first to connect to specific servers significantly more often than others. The TCP-IP based TBT system architecture indicated that data was disseminated in a sequential manner whereby the stock broker who connected first to the server received ticks (market feed) before the stock broker who connected later;
  2. The Independent Agency observed indications of potential preferential treatment to a few stockbrokers. Different stockbrokers were treated differently and there was no uniform approach applied across stockbrokers with respect to allocation of new IPs across ports on existing servers and movement from one server to another. Ticks were disseminated faster to members connected to less crowded servers, thereby giving an advantage to such stock brokers;
  3. The Independent Agency’s analysis indicated that one particular stockbroker almost consistently connected first to the fall back or secondary server during the period from 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014 and was very often also the second stock broker to connect during this period. The Independent Agency observed that the particular stock broker’s continuous access to the fall back or secondary server during the period from 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014 may not have been possible without the knowledge of certain employees identified in the report, who did not take any action despite consistent connections to the fall back servers against protocol;
  4. In order to ensure that norms of fair access were not breached, it was possible for our Company to negate the advantage of connecting first by implementing a randomiser for the TBT systems which would randomly pick a connection to begin dissemination of data, though a randomiser was implemented in another server;
  5. The Independent Agency has observed that while it has not validated the performance of the Multicast TBT system (which was introduced in April 2014) in an operating environment, on the basis of a review of the architecture of the Multicast TBT, the issues related to benefits from early connectivity and sequential dissemination of ticks appear to have been addressed.
  6. In relation to the question of whether we breached our own policies by permitting entities that are not internet service provider to lay fibre optic cables at our co-location facility for various stock brokers, the Independent Agency has observed that in the absence of a specific policy and operating procedure, it appears that our Company relied on such entities’ undertakings rather than satisfying itself about the entities’ status as a licensed provider of point to point connectivity;
  7. While the Independent Agency observed indications of differential behaviour being shown towards a few stock brokers by certain employees identified in the report, the Independent Agency has stated that it is not in a position to comment on whether this would amount to collusion or connivance;
  8. The Independent Agency observed lack of documented policies and protocols with respect to various aspects of the functioning of the TBT system; and
  9. After our Company confirmed completion of the data restoration exercise for all TBT servers, the Independent Agency came across additional TBT servers which had not been put through the restoration process, and the persons interviewed by the Independent Agency were unaware of them.

 

The Independent Agency has also made observations that due to absence of protocols related to data retention, email and other information for certain former employees of NSE was unavailable.

 

NSE says on 19 December 2016, its Board took on record the report given by the Independent Agency and decided to initiate a review of its Multicast TBT systems, including the processes and procedures, data retention, job rotation, mandatory leave, and segregation of duties. The Exchange says, on 23 December 2016, it has forwarded the review report to market regulator SEBI.

 

Earlier in 2015, when Moneylife published two articles about algo trading in NSE, based on letters received from a Whistleblower, the Exchange filed Rs100 crore defamation suit. This, however, was dismissed by the Bombay High Court. NSE then filed an appeal before a Division Bench of Bombay HC, which is now pending before the Court.

 

In its DRHP filing, NSE had stated the amount involved in this court matter is Rs118 crore. As per the order from the Single Bench of HC, the Exchange was asked to pay Rs1.5 lakh each to Moneylife's Editor & Publisher Debashis Basu and Managing Editor Sucheta Dalal as costs and Rs47 lakh to two trusts, Tata Memorial and Masina Hospital from Mumbai as donations.

User

COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

9 hours ago

HNY 17 at NSE due to Moneylife. Congrats Mahesh Bhatt

REPLY

Hemant Chitale

2 days ago

Due credit to the whistleblower as well !

REPLY

Ramesh Mehta

2 days ago

Hope NSE board comes to its senses and drops the appeals and just pays up and focues on rectifying its systems/processes and corrects the incentives which lead to this incident

REPLY

Nikhil Kale

2 days ago

Congratulations for unbiased journalism

REPLY

Meenal Mamdani

2 days ago

Bravo. Hats off to the two founder trustees of ML Foundation who have courageously fought the malfeasance at premier financial institutions, with no political or monetary backing by bigwigs.
This shows that honesty, integrity and a thorough knowledge of the subject being investigated and diligence in tracking suspicious actions pays off handsomely.
We cannot expect ML Foundation to be the honest cop for all aspects of civil society. They are doing a superlative job in finance sector.
I urge them to hold training for individuals (preferably groups) interested in setting up similar foundations dedicated to health care, transportation, education, law and judiciary, police, etc. so that concerned citizens can clean the Augean stables that is Indian society today.
Prakash Kardaley was tireless in training RTI activists as he knew that the problem would require hundreds of concerned citizens. Thanks to him and other pioneering RTI activists so many shenanigans have come to light.
I urge Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu to encourage and assist others to follow in their footsteps.

REPLY

RAVI RAM PV

2 days ago

Bravo! It takes great courage to go against the system. Well done & Keep it going!

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex headed higher still – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
29 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned yesterday that Nifty, Sensex may rise haltingly. On Thursday, the market was flat in the afternoon till 1.30 pm and then started to rise on short-covering and rising rupee. The key indices provisionally closed with gains of more than 0.50% each as buying was witnessed in automobile, oil and gas, and consumer durables stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 68.75 points or 0.86% to 8,103.60 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,429.63 points and a low of 26,166.67 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
On Thursday, both the indices posted their highest closing level since Dec. 19.The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,647 advances and 906 declines. Out of 1,379 stocks traded on the NSE, 390 declined and 927advanced today. A total of 12 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trades today, whereas 20 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. On Wednesday, the equity markets had closed on a flat note on the back of profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and outflow of foreign funds.
In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index surged 140 points to 11,904 while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended the day at 11,954, up 131 points. Metal, auto, realty, financial services, banking, IT and FMCG stocks led from the front. Only Pharma stocks were among the major losers. The Nifty IT index, which has fallen 9% so far this year, was 0.9% higher with Tech Mahindra and TCS as the top percentage gainers.
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was down 1.67% at 15.2825. The rupee was trading up 14 paise at 68.09 per US dollar on Thursday.
 
IFCI ended with 14% gains while IDBI Bank was up 4% as NSE gears up for its IPO. According to the DRHP, existing NSE shareholders may offer 20%-25% shares for estimated Rs 10,000 crore which has got investors interested. Investors expect it to have a positive rub off on IFCI and IDBI Bank as both own around 3.1% and 1.5% stake in NSE respectively.
 
Shares of some pharmaceutical companies came under pressure after media report that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority may bring rest of the 814 essential formulations under price control in the current financial year ending in March. Divis Lab fell 4.8%, whereas Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma dropped 1% respectively.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian markets closed on a mixed trend, as the crude oil prices slipped after touching its highest level in more than a year overnight. The Nikkei 225 ended lower by 1%. Shanghai Composite ended in red and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed slightly higher. China stocks ended flat amid optimism spurred by fading liquidity stress. The blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.1% to 3,297, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,096. 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Banks remain under stress: RBI Financial Stability Report
IANS
29 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
Banks in India, particularly state-run ones, continue to face significant levels of stress owing to bad loans, the RBI said on Thurdsay in its December 2016 Financial Stability Report (FSR).
 
"The banking stability indicator (BSI) shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement, releasing the FSR.
 
"The business growth of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) remained subdued with public sector banks (PSBs) continuing to lag behind their private sector peers. System level profit after tax (PAT) contracted on y-o-y basis in the first half of 2016-17," it said. 
 
The central bank said the asset quality of banks deteriorated further between March and September 2016.
 
"The GNPA (gross non-performing advances) ratio of SCBs increased to 9.1 per cent in September 2016 from 7.8 per cent in March 2016, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent. The large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality," the statement said. 
 
"PSBs continued to record the lowest capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) among the bank groups with negative returns on their assets," it said. 
 
"Overall, India's financial system remains stable although banks, particularly the public sector banks, continue to face significant levels of stress," it added.
 
In its report on the Indian banking sector during 2015-16, the RBI said their performance remained subdued amidst rising proportion of bad loans and consequent increase in provisioning, as well as continued slowdown in credit growth. 
 
"During 2015-16, scheduled commercial banks' interest earnings and non-interest incomes were adversely affected, which led to a more than 60 per cent drop in net profits for the banking sector. 
 
"Banks' return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) showed a substantial decline as compared to the previous year even as the public sector banks (PSBs) reported negative RoA."
 
Giving an overall perspective, the RBI said that though the performance of most emerging market economies was marked by severe domestic imbalances emanating from economic slowdown and downturn in credit growth coupled with rising stress in corporate and financial sectors, India stood out in terms of higher economic growth, although the banking sector was under stress primarily on account of asset quality concerns.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Ramesh Jaradhara

2 days ago

Deterioration of credit quality in PSBs are mainly attributed to reckless lending in terms of inadequate underwriting standards coupled with rampant corruption on credit dispensation and greed of branch managers and credit officers. Lack of proper credit monitoring, follow up and disruptive relationship management is some of the causes which are not properly taken care of. The greatest woe of the PSBs is the nature of their ownership. Being a Govt. ownership bank, it is nobody's property to nurture it the required way. Competitiveness within the PSBs is highly affected due to this single point reason. In technology front, the PSBs is lagging behind to its private peers. To cite an example, most of the PSBs are using Finacle software version 1.12 or the like but the private banks like ICICI Bank are using Finacle 10x which is far better and improve than PSBs. Workflow is highly hindered by outdated software and customers are dissatisfied with the slower speed of service. As an officer of a PSB, I can say that it cause a headache during link failures and rush hours. Employees too are not satisfied with working in such conditions. If the Govt pays due attention to these problems, the health of PSBs can improve to a greater extent.

REPLY

Meenal Mamdani

In Reply to Ramesh Jaradhara 2 days ago

I totally agree with your comment.
The PSBs are being starved of technology and good management deliberately as this enables the bank to hide the extent of NPAs. It also reduces morale so honest and diligent employees are reluctant to take on additional unappreciated work to make the system work properly.
Perhaps the bank employees association should hold periodic meetings with its customers, just the way Parent-Teacher Associations do, to find out what problems affect the customers and how these can be improved.
Customers that patronize a particular bank should form an informal group to meet, say every 3 months, to document the problems and submit them in writing to the manager of the branch, with a copy to the head office and to the local newspapers.
Indians should stop accepting shoddy and uncaring service from the banks. After all the bank employees from the Managing Director on down have a job because the customers have entrusted their hard earned money to the bank.

REPLY

