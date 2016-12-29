NSE admits that Whistleblower's allegations have been found to be true by an independent agency

An independent agency, appointed to conduct a forensic audit of National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s algo trading system and examine unfair access to some brokers in algorithmic trading have found the allegations to be true, reveals the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the Exchange for its Rs10,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).
While NSE refrained from mentioning name of the independent agency, according to reports it was Deloitte India. According to the Agency's findings, the system architecture of the NSE’s transmission control protocol (TCP) or internet protocol (IP) based tick-by-tick (TBT) system was prone to manipulation. The TCP-IP based TBT system architecture indicated that data was disseminated in a sequential manner whereby the stock broker who connected first to the server received ticks (market feed) before the stock broker who connected later, it said.
The same was also confirmed by the government. Earlier this month, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Arjun Meghwal, the Minister of State for Finance, stated, “Preferential access was given to stock broker(s), wherein it was possible for stock broker to log into multiple dissemination servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him. It was also possible for a single member to have multiple logins to a single dissemination serve through multiple IPs assigned to it. It was observed that stock broker(s) had multiple advantages by logging in first or even second and third.”
Here are the observations of the Independent Agency, which NSE, in the DRHP filing says that it had forwarded to the SEBI.
The Independent Agency has also made observations that due to absence of protocols related to data retention, email and other information for certain former employees of NSE was unavailable.
NSE says on 19 December 2016, its Board took on record the report given by the Independent Agency and decided to initiate a review of its Multicast TBT systems, including the processes and procedures, data retention, job rotation, mandatory leave, and segregation of duties. The Exchange says, on 23 December 2016, it has forwarded the review report to market regulator SEBI.
Earlier in 2015, when Moneylife published two articles about algo trading in NSE, based on letters received from a Whistleblower, the Exchange filed Rs100 crore defamation suit. This, however, was dismissed by the Bombay High Court. NSE then filed an appeal before a Division Bench of Bombay HC, which is now pending before the Court.
In its DRHP filing, NSE had stated the amount involved in this court matter is Rs118 crore. As per the order from the Single Bench of HC, the Exchange was asked to pay Rs1.5 lakh each to Moneylife's Editor & Publisher Debashis Basu and Managing Editor Sucheta Dalal as costs and Rs47 lakh to two trusts, Tata Memorial and Masina Hospital from Mumbai as donations.
Mahesh S Bhatt9 hours ago
HNY 17 at NSE due to Moneylife. Congrats Mahesh Bhatt
Hemant Chitale2 days ago
Due credit to the whistleblower as well !
Ramesh Mehta2 days ago
Hope NSE board comes to its senses and drops the appeals and just pays up and focues on rectifying its systems/processes and corrects the incentives which lead to this incident
Nikhil Kale2 days ago
Congratulations for unbiased journalism
Meenal Mamdani2 days ago
Bravo. Hats off to the two founder trustees of ML Foundation who have courageously fought the malfeasance at premier financial institutions, with no political or monetary backing by bigwigs.
This shows that honesty, integrity and a thorough knowledge of the subject being investigated and diligence in tracking suspicious actions pays off handsomely.
We cannot expect ML Foundation to be the honest cop for all aspects of civil society. They are doing a superlative job in finance sector.
I urge them to hold training for individuals (preferably groups) interested in setting up similar foundations dedicated to health care, transportation, education, law and judiciary, police, etc. so that concerned citizens can clean the Augean stables that is Indian society today.
Prakash Kardaley was tireless in training RTI activists as he knew that the problem would require hundreds of concerned citizens. Thanks to him and other pioneering RTI activists so many shenanigans have come to light.
I urge Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu to encourage and assist others to follow in their footsteps.
RAVI RAM PV2 days ago
Bravo! It takes great courage to go against the system. Well done & Keep it going!