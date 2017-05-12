No ‘Direct’ Plan if You Buy MF from Distributor

Now, One More Excuse for Rating Agencies to Maintain India’s Low Rating

India has been languishing at the bottom of the investment grade ladder in the ratings universe. In fact, to put it on record, India has had a net rating upgrade only once in the last 25 years. With conflicting opinions in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee report, we may just have provided an excuse to these ratings agencies, says a research note.

In the report, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "The interesting point is that even in the FRBM committee report there have been conflicting opinions about 60% target of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio. We also second the opinion of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) about focusing on primary deficit, rather than targeting multiple indicators to maintain the sustainability of our fiscal position. In the end, we may have just played into the hands of rating agencies who maintain India has a high debt to GDP ratio. The rating agencies wanted an excuse, and we may have unintentionally provided them with one!"