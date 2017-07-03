BUY
No LPG connection in 6 northeast states till May; 4.3 million in UP, under Ujjwala, RTI reveals
Sidhartha Dutta (IANS)
03 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
In six out of eight northeastern states, the Modi government failed to provide even a single LPG connection under its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
 
The Yojana is an initiative on whose success the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rode to power in Uttar Pradesh, having provided over 4.3 million connections in the state to BPL families.
 
The information was received from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) through an RTI application by IANS in May.
 
According to the RTI reply, till May 8, 2017, not a single family benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in states like Arunchal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.
 
Just the two BJP-ruled states in northeast India -- Assam and Manipur -- saw five and 27 LPG connections, respectively.
 
In Assam, Baksa district received one connection, Darrang got one, Dhemaji district one and Dibrugarh got two.
 
In Manipur, Kakching district received highest number of connections with 15, followed by eight in Thoubal, two in Imphal West and one each in Jiribam and Churachandpur.
 
The RTI reply also says that till May 8, 2017, a total of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have released 4,337,706 connections under the PMUY.
 
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh in the run up to the assembly elections in the state, which was held from February 11 to March 8 this year in seven phases.
 
The BJP swept through the assembly elections in Uttar Pardesh, bagging 325 seats out of 403 seats and dislodging the Samajwadi Party government, which along with the Congress could manage only 54 seats.
 
It is believed that women in UP were pleased with the central government's initiative and voted for the BJP.
 
The RTI reply also said that till May 8, 2017, a total of 21.933 million connections had been released in the whole country under PMUY.
 
However, to a question as to how much the government had spent under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh and in the whole country, the reply came that the information was not available with IOCL.
 
Meanwhile, on the website of PMUY under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, it is mentioned that till July 1, 704 districts had been covered and 24.4 million BPL LPG connections had been released.
 
The BJP came to power also in Assam last year (2016) and Manipur early this year, uprooting the Congress governments.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Jet official arrested for grabbing land in Ghaziabad
IANS
03 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A senior Jet Airways official was arrested early on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the national capital on charges of illegally grabbling municipal land in Ghaziabad.
 
Avneet Singh Bedi, a retired Colonel and now Vice President of security affairs at Jet Airways, was taken into custody from his Panchsheel Park residence in south Delhi, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.
 
The police action came after a case of land grabbing was registered against Bedi at the Sahibabad police station on June 21 by Joint Municipal Commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta of the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad.
 
According to the police, the FIR states that Bedi along with four members of his own family - Vimla Bedi, Manohar Bedi, Digvijay and Guneet Singh - and six other accomplices grabbed a total of 5,690 square metres of municipal land in Ghaziabad. 
 
They are accused of building a company on the grabbed land. The value of the land was put at over Rs 70 crore. 
 
The other accomplices were identified as Sunil Kumar, Subhash, Amar Singh, Shahna Waz, Khem Chand and Jai Raj. They had put up shops on the land close to the Delhi border. 
 
According to the FIR, when a revenue clerk demanded to see their property papers, they expressed their inability to show him the documents. 
 
During verification, the land was found recorded in the name of the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad. 
 
Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner C.P. Singh said: "All grabbed land has to be evacuated. We have launched a drive." 
 
Said police officer Tomar: "The FIR has been registered under sections 447 and 448 of IPC. It is the first breakthrough in the case. The other 10 accused persons are to be arrested soon." 
 
Jet declined to comment on the arrest of its official who is mostly based in Mumbai. 
 
A company official said: "The airline does not comment on personal matters of our executives and employees."
 
Investor Interest
Kerala Solvent Extractions: For Now, a Cakewalk
Moneylife Digital Team
03 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd (KSE) manufactures compound cattle feed, processes oil from...
