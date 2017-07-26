BUY
Nitish quits, says he can't run Bihar coalition
IANS
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday he had quit in the interest of the state after failing to resolve a crisis plaguing the ruling Grand Alliance.
 
"I have resigned for the sake of Bihar," the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader told the media after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who accepted his resignation.
 
He made it clear that it was becoming difficult to continue to head the coalition of his party, the RJD -- whose Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is facing corruption charges -- and the Congress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine on Kejriwal in defamation suit
IANS
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he failed to file a reply in a second Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over his former lawyer Ram Jethmalani using the word "crook".
 
The fine was imposed by Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta after Kejriwal failed to file response on the plea, and granted further two more weeks to respond.
 
Jaitley, in the second civil defamation suit against Kejriwal, claimed the objectionable words caused him "permanent harm and disrepute".
 
This is a separate case from the ongoing Rs 10 crore Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders that Jaitley filed in 2015.
 
On May 17, Jaitley and senior advocate Jethmalani clashed in the court with the Union Minister taking strong on objectionable word that Jethmalani used in his cross-examination.
 
Jethmalani had said that word was used by him on instructions from his Kejriwal; Jaitley then threatened to seek higher damages.
 
Kejriwal, however, has recently denied of instructing Jethmalani of using such objectionable words.
 
The second defamation suit stated that "Kejriwal has brazenly and with a malafide intent to cause further prejudice, damage and loss to the name, reputation and credibility of Jaitley has deliberately used the terminology..."
 
In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation suit against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, claiming that they made "false and defamatory" statements in the case involving the DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.
 
Jaitley had sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the DDCA case as well.
 
He had claimed that the AAP leaders attacked him over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in Delhi's cricket association, of which he was the President for about 13 years.
 



Deepak Narain

8 hours ago

Few people are blame-free. It is a fight between the lawyers of the powerful, at public cost. So sad. Let them pay from their own pockets.

Economy & Nation
17 more bodies recovered, Gujarat flood deaths rise to 111
IANS
26 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With the recovery of 17 more bodies on Wednesday, the deaths in the Gujarat floods since June 1 rose to 111 even as relief and rescue operations were in full swing following a break in the rain fury.
 
Gujarat Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told reporters here that 58 persons were swept away by floodwaters, 33 fatally struck by lightening, 14 killed in wall collapses, and six electrocuted.
 
Bodies of 17 members of a family swept away in swirling waters of Banas river were found on Wednesday in Khariya village near Palanpur in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Chudasama said.
 
Over 53,000 people have been evacuated since July 21, including 34,043 from worst-affected Banaskantha and Patan districts in north Gujarat, the Minister said.
 
"We are in the process of distributing over six lakh food packets to the affected." 
 
With a break in rains, 8,518 persons were able to return home.
 
Three Army columns, 18 National Disaster Response Force teams and 11 of SDRF, along with local administration and fire brigade, had rescued 1,930 persons since July 21. 
 
As many as 778 villages in Banaskantha and Patan districts continued to be without electricity. 
 
"We will try to restore electricity to these villages at the earliest, like we did in Chotila, Morbi, and Tankara in Saurashtra," the Minister said. 
 
As many as 400 villages in Saurashtra went without power because of heavy rains last week.
 
Five National Highways, 153 State Highways and 674 Panchayat roads remained closed for vehicular traffic due to floods, hampering relief and rescue operations.
 
The state recorded 555.2mm rainfall, or 68.52 per cent of the average seasonal precipitation. This was 66 per cent till Tuesday evening. Sabarkantha in north Gujarat recorded the maximum 219mm, followed by Banaskantha with 150mm.
 
As many as 31 of the 203 dams in Gujarat were filled to the brim, with 41 others holding more than 70 per cent and 131 less than 70 per cent of their capacities.
 
Chudasama said central relief of Rs 500 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an aerial visit to flood-affected north Gujarat was only interim assistance and more could come later.
 
"The Centre has assured of more financial aid once the survey of loss to life and property is carried out. The central agencies are also expected to arrive soon to help us with the survey," he added.
 



