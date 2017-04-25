BUY
Nifty, Sensex Will Continue to trend higher – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
25 April 2017
We have mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may rally further. The major Indian on ended with high gains, with Nifty closing above 9300 for the first time. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Key benchmark indices logged strong gains, S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 287.40 points or 0.97% to settle at 29,943.24. The Nifty 50 index surged 88.65 points or 0.96% to settle at 9,306.60. The Sensex hit its highest closing level in almost three weeks. The Nifty hit a record high on intraday as well as closing basis. Today's gains were led by index heavyweights ITC, HDFC and Reliance Industries (RIL). The BSE market breadth was bullish – with 1467 advances, 1444 declines and 169 unchanged. Similarly, on NSE, there were 803 advances, 707 declines and 64 unchanged. 
 
RIL gained 1.14% to Rs1,432.50 after consolidated net profit excluding exceptional items rose 16.6% to Rs8046 crore on 45.2% growth in turnover to Rs92,889 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2017. RIL increase in revenue in Q4 was primarily on account of increase in prices of refining and petrochemical products on the back of higher oil prices. Turnover was also boosted by robust growth in retail business. 
 
RIL said, Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of RIL crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31 March 2017, there were 10.89 crore subscribers on the network.
 
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 3.4% to Rs 1,307.50 on reports that a foreign brokerage has upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral with increased target price at Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,390 earlier. The brokerage house cited potential for M&M's tractor business that will surprise positively going ahead. Reports suggested that the brokerage believes with number of state governments planning to introduce farm loan waivers, tractor demand could get further boost. The brokerage added that weakness in utility vehicle market already factored in by M&M. 
 
IT major Infosys announced that it is strengthening its engineering footprint in Eastern Europe by opening its first office and delivery center in Karlovac, Croatia. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 April 2017. 
 
Infosys said that in line with the company's strategy to establish global competency centers, offering the best talent in the market and making it available to customers globally, this delivery center (DC) also marks expansion into Eastern Europe's established heavy engineering sector. The new facility will meet near-shoring requirements, support engineering clients worldwide, as well as offer research & development (R&D) services.
 
Textiles firm Welspun India on Tuesday reported a 22.57% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs154.48 crore for the quarter ended 31 March. Its net profit had stood at Rs199.53 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income of the company rose by 8.1% to Rs1,772.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,639.38 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Welspun India said in a BSE filing. During financial year 2016-17, Welspun India’s consolidated net profit fell to Rs362.37 crore as against Rs749.12 crore in the preceding fiscal, it said. The company’s total income also rose to Rs6,721.09 crore in the just concluded fiscal, from Rs6,014.29 crore in 2015-16. Its board has also recommended a dividend of Rs0.65 per share. 
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Overseas, most European stocks nudged higher, with attention turned to earnings reports and a deal involving luxury-fashion company Christian Dior a day after equities rallied on the first-round result in France's presidential election. Business confidence in France was steady in April amid improved conditions in the factory sector, offset by a slip in service sector confidence. INSEE's headline business confidence index was unchanged in April from the month before at 104. Asian shares rose across the board. 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
SBI Index declines below 50 in April 2017 indicating slowdown
Moneylife Digital Team
25 April 2017
The yearly State Bank of India (SBI) Composite Index, an indicator for tracking India’s manufacturing activity, has slipped below 50 in April 2017 of 49.3 (low decline), compared to last month’s revised index of 50.3 (low growth). 
 
 
According to the researchers at SBI, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) may be in the positive territory in April 2017, mainly due to base effect. 
 
 
"Even as Index numbers are showing gradual traction, the corporate results outlook for fourth quarter of FY2017 is expected to exhibit improvement in topline and bottomline, unlike in the recent past, where improvement in bottomline was positive while topline growth was either tepid or negative. We expect topline growth ranging from 10-12% while bottomline may surpass topline growth," SBI says in a report.
 
According to the report, performance is expected to be varying for different sectors with FMCG expected to do better. It says, "Banks are expected to do better on net earnings levels but with low credit off take, the year is going to be a challenge on the margin front. The credit growth has been anaemic and was at 4.36% for the fortnight ended 24 March 2017, the lowest in many years. With banks flushed with funds, we expect to see the spreads coming under pressure. With further tightening of stressed assets provisions as per new norms from Reserve Bank of India (RB) we see the post proviso profit numbers a challenge. Automobile, Capital Goods, Metals, Oil and Gas are expected to declare double-digit revenue growth. In terms of profit after tax we may see sectors such as pharma, metals, capital goods come out with double digit growth."
 
Some of the best performers from the results announced so far include Hindustan Zinc (topline growth) as can be seen from the alongside table. Goa Carbon was the best performer in the bottomline. HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank also exhibited better performance. Overall, the report says, some of the well governed corporates have weathered the demonetisation storm. These companies have been the first to declare the results while some of them may yet assess the impact of demonetization.
 
"With the capacity utilization of the Indian industry still hovering in the seventies, we believe with Government push for Infrastructure, Housing etc. and better capacity utilization, Corporate earnings may set for better numbers in FY18," the report from SBI concluded.
 

COMMENTS

SuchindranathAiyerS

4 hours ago

The Jaitley-Modi Government gave a 35% pay hike to the least productive and most corrupt section of society. This is, pretty much, the flawed economics and totalitarian style of this regime beginning with tax on EPF, the haphazard implementation of demonetization with no preparation or follow through to handle the endemic corruption and forged currency injected by alien State sponsors of Islam (Pakistan), Maoism (China) and Christianity (Churches with State powers and NGOs)

In just the last six months the prices of common food items such as bread have gone up by 35%. The excess liquidity in the hands of the State's Janissaries and Myrmidons , the Neta-Babu-Milard-Cop Kleptocracy is spent on inexpensive and better quality imported goods which is certainly not helpful to India in any way at all. India has now become a consumption economy with narry a care for productivity or cost and quality control. BJP has joined the Dravid-Congress-"Grand Coalition" competition of vote bank bribery that, with "free rice", "Free TVs" , "Free Lap Tops", "Free cycles" and so on have deprived coffee, tea and other plantations in the South, for example, of labour and resultant productivity while contributing to nothing but inflation.

Adding to this is the enormous, unavoidable Defense purchases in a situation where seventy years of the Indian "Reservations" - "Extortion" (aka corruption) Constitution that has pervasively eradicated accountability and competitiveness has made it impossible to make even an effective rifle or pistol in India let alone a combat aircraft.


This is the Nehru-Mahabalonobis Congress with a vengeance. Stealing from the haves and have-nots for the have-lots. The only "Temple of Modern India" that has stood the test of time.

REPLY
Public Interest
Media shouldn't sensationalise earthquakes
Arun Bapat (IANS)
25 April 2017
Most educated people are used to sipping tea and reading a newspaper in the morning. If other family members are sitting in the same room, they sometimes exchange news. Disaster-related news is one of the big sources for initiating a discussion. Earthquakes which occur suddenly have a priority over volcanoes, which give some indications of an eruption.
 
The magnitude scale of earthquake is logarithmic and it is possible to have zero and negative magnitude earthquakes.
 
In seismological lexicon there is a magnitude-wise gradation. Unnoticeable (less than 2), weak (2 to 3), light (3 to 4), felt (4 to 5) and moderate (5 to 6). Above 6, everybody feels the seismic shaking.
 
It has been observed that much of the electronic media -- and sometimes, even the print media -- disproportionally magnify the seismic parameters. When the Latur earthquake occurred in 1993, early reporting of the death figure was as high as 70,000. Subsequently, this went down and ultimately it was officially pegged at 10,000.
 
Prior to 1960-65, most of the seismological instruments were able to record a minimum magnitude of 4.5 or so. With the advancement of electronic instruments, the detection potential of the instruments has increased and they can also record zero and negative magnitude earthquakes. The Richter scale is logarithmic, as such there could be zero and negative magnitudes.
 
With a large number of advanced instruments installed at various locations such as power plants, dams amd industrial units, the number of small earthquake records per day increased exponentially. Mahrashtra's Koyna region is moderately active seismically. After the 1967 moderate earthquake, there is no record of any sizable earthquake. But it records several small earthquakes of the 2.0 to 3.0 range. Incidentally, these are reported after several hours in the press and also on television. After hearing the news, I receive several calls enquiring about seismic safety. Every time I have to tell the callers not to fear or bother.
 
The Idukki dam authorities had published a report about 10 years back and it has documented about 150,000 earthquakes. Of these, only four were in the 4.5 to 5.0 range. There were thousands of earthquakes below magnitude zero. When this was reported in the newspapers, a leading literary lady personality asked: "Is the Kerala government sleeping?" At that time I was the chairman of a committee of the state government. I was asked for suitable reply. I said I would visit capital Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram) and pitch a tent in front of that individual's house and would create an earthquake every minute. If a 5x10 brick of 20 cubic centimetres is dropped from a height of two metres, the impact is equivalent to magnitude 1.0 quake. That silenced the matter.
 
After the December 26, 2005, earthquake and tsunami I was camping in the Andamans in February 2006. I received a telephone from the Gujarat government saying that a volcano has erupted in the state and I should immediately inspect the site. I went there with all the necessary paraphernalia for chemical tests of the so-called volcanic material. I was shown a thick file of clippings on the danger of an eruption. There were at least a dozen television vans following our motorcade.
 
The local people gathered and started shouting about the daily noise of an eruption. They showed me four mouths of "volcanoes" about 15 cm in diameter and about 7 cm deep. These "volcano mouths" were just below an 11 kV High Tension cable. I could immediately decipher the volcano story. In villages, it is not unusual to steal electricity with hooks attached to a tall bamboo. When the wire is tapped in this way it trips and falls down, making a deafening noise. The ground below was basalt and the cable caused a hole.
 
The story was repeated at the Kudamkulam Atomic Power Plant. When its erection was opposed by people and supposedly funded by foreign organisations, I was requested to examine the report submitted by these people. The report said that there were four volcanoes within 20 km of Kudamkulam. It turned out to be a repeat story of Gujarat's so-called volcano.
 
I was on tour to Kanyakumari in 2006. During the wee hours, I received calls from three TV channels asking my opinion about the rumors being highly circulated in Gurdaspur and Bhatinda of an impending huge earthquake. I was also told that the rumors had originated from a neighbouring country and a large number of people have received telephone calls. I totally refuted it. Subsequently it was reported that this was a ploy to camouflage the entry of militants.
 
The reported news about an earthquake in Bengaluru on April 18 falls in this category. It was said to have been felt in the outskirts of the city and in Mandya, Tumkuru, and Kollegal et al. There was nothing recorded on any seismic recorder. It could well be due to quarry blasting or the collapse of a mine roof.
 
During the past two to three years, there have been accidental explosive blasts at army ammunition depots at Pulgaon (Maharashtra), Jabalpur and Pune. These were also reported as big earthquakes.
 
It clearly shows the excessive craze of press reporters to hunt for any kind of sensational stuff. The is disproportionately amplified to create breaking news. The reporters feel that they have done a very big job. But this is simply indulging in narcissism. I would sincerely request all concerned to avoid such blowing up of news. This only enfeebles the reporter's name and fame. They must throw away their misdirected obsession with sensation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

