Nifty, Sensex volumes dry up as market heads higher – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
07 June 2017

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet due later in the day. However, a better-than-expected monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), coupled with healthy buying in healthcare, consumer durables and automobile sectors, kept market sentiments buoyed. Auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and healthcare stocks shone, whereas IT (information technology) sector traded in negative after Tuesday's positive movement, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 868 advances, 608 declines and 76 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,465 advances, 1,191 declines and 147 unchanged.
 
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its second review for FY2017-18 on Wednesday kept all key policy rates unchanged while seeking to achieve consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4%. The repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) will remain at 6.25%, while reverse repo rate will be at 6%. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate will be steady at to 6.50%. The major indices closed quietly at the end of trading on Wednesday with small gains.
 
Rebranding itself, air compressor major Elgi Equipments Ltd is looking at acquiring distributors overseas to increase its market share at a fast pace and also set up assembly lines abroad, a top company official said on Wednesday. Targeting to become number two in the global compressor market by 2027, the company hopes to touch a revenue of $1 billion in five years’ time from the current revenue of around $230 million. "Our acquisitions will be in developed markets like the US and Europe. We are looking at acquiring existing distributors in those markets," Managing Director Jay Varadaraj told reporters. Agreeing that the target was certainly a "Hanuman" jump from the current position, Varadaraj said he was confident of achieving the target owing to the product's technology. He claimed that Elgi's air compressors were more power-efficient than competing products in the overseas markets. The company’s shares closed at Rs205.10, down 1.47% on the BSE.
 
Reliance Communications (RCOM) on Wednesday disagreed with rating actions by credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. "In May 2015, RCOM issued 6.5% coupon bearing USD bonds, maturing in November 2020, for an aggregate amount of USD 300 million. These bonds constitute 4% of the total debt of the company.  "The bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date. The company had stated, vide its notice to Stock Exchanges dated 24 May 2017, that the company will continue to pay interest on the respective due dates, and the bonds will be repaid on the due date of November 6, 2020," an official statement by the company said. "The ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to these USD bonds. We respectfully disagree with the recent rating actions by both these agencies, and believe that these rating actions do not reflect the servicing track record of the company," it added. The statement said the rating agencies have not given due credit to the advanced stage of the corporate transactions (Aircel merger and Tower sale) which are expected to deleverage the company's balance sheet by around $4 billion, that is, by 60% within the next few months. "It appears that the recent positive development of the standstill period agreed by our lenders has been viewed negatively by the Rating Agencies on certain technical grounds, while in actual fact the same directly addresses their key concerns about the short term liquidity situation," the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs19.35, down 3.73% on the BSE.
 
Thanks to the Jio launch that attracted 100 million subscribers in its first six months, India has reached 15th spot in the 4G availability globally, a survey by London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal revealed on Wednesday. According to OpenSignal's "State of LTE" report, India had 71.6% 4G availability in the third quarter of 2016 which jumped to 81.6% in the first quarter of 2017. However, when it comes to 4G download speed, India lagged. The 4G download speeds averaged 5.1 Mbps in the country, dropping more than a megabit per second in just six months.  "These 4G download speeds are only marginally faster than the average global 3G download speed which is at 4.4 Mbps," the findings showed. Availability levels of other operators than Jio in the Indian market still hovered around 60%. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs1,339.20, up 1.96% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
E-Commerce: The Devil is in the Delivery
Sharika Dhar
07 June 2017

The Mohali police arrested nine persons involved in an elaborate courier scam where they cheated a jeweller of Rs56 lakh by tampering with the parcels of jewellery he was sending to Mumbai. The men worked for the Bright Courier and Super Bright Courier companies. The jeweller said that he had used the services of these courier companies earlier. The police are now working at nabbing two others employees involved in the scam and figuring out at what stage the switch of jewellery happened. This case represents the dark side of courier companies who are the backbone of online retailers.  

With the growth of e-commerce and massive adoption of the cash on delivery (COD) mechanism for payment, the demand for courier operations has soared. However, delivering on that promise is the tough part. While online sellers are struggling to turn profitable, customers are increasingly disenchanted with the online shopping experience – especially in the large metropolitan markets, where access to products is not a problem but the convenience of door delivery was the main attraction. 
 
All top online sellers offer a service guarantee. This means that they refund money or exchange the product in case if a complaint. However, this does not eliminate the disappointment of not getting what you ordered (problems can be about the wrong size, colour, defective product, damaged goods, and fakes) or going through the tedious process of chasing up a refund or exchange. The bigger dilemma is not knowing whether you are likely to face the same issue in case of re-order. Unfortunately, online sellers have still to address this issue adequately. 
But let us examine just the delivery process in further detail. Each e-commerce company works with multiple couriers to reduce costs and also ensure geographical reach. For most e-commerce portals, setting up their own delivery system is an expensive business. 
 
While inefficient delivery is a problem, it is not always the fault of the courier company. Often, goods are damaged because sellers have packed them badly. In this case, the e-commerce company has clearly failed in its due diligence and responsibility to check if the seller is properly prepped up to package products for nationwide delivery. 
 
Here is a list of issues that hamper e-commerce companies
 
Delay in delivery
Delay in delivery is the most common problem. Sometimes it is the seller’s fault -- the product may not be readily available as claimed and is dispatched late. During the big sales organised by e-commerce companies, delays could be due to an overload of orders. That is also when mistakes are at their highest.
 
Damaged product or failed delivery
This is due to bad packaging or bad handling. Large courier companies have two ways of working. When they take responsibility for delivery, they also inspect packaging to ensure there is no damage en route. However, online sellers, who bargain with rock-bottom prices, do not get this gurantee and the onus is on the seller to ensure basic safe packaging. Unfortunately that does not happen. For instance, a colleague ordered a set of ceramic mugs from Amazon and was shocked to find that four out of six mug  were broken, because there was absolutely no insulation between the mugs, although the outside box was elaborately bubble wrapped. Most online buyers have variations of this experience sometime or the other. 
 
Fake ‘attempted deliveries’
Another cause of aggravation is false reporting on ‘attempted delivery’. Often, product- tracking information conveys to a buyer to expect delivery by the end of the day. If it is COD, then one usually has the money ready and waits in anticipation of having the package delivered, only to receive a false text message at the end of the day that the delivery was ‘attempted’ or postponed at the “request of the consumer”. Strangely, online sellers have a very casual attitude to this form of irritation. Even Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos is known to obsess over the consumer experience, does not even have a proper mechanism to seek feedback on this.
 
No escape from compensation or re-delivering of the package
Most Indians opt for COD as a safeguard against dubious online retailers who may fail to deliver a product. However, COD provides no protection against damaged goods or delivery of wrong products. The courier company is instructed not to permit the buyer to reject a product after inspection. Since the package cannot be opened, the only satisfaction you have is that something is delivered in a nicely packaged box. It may still turn out to be fake, or damaged or of the wrong size and colour. This means that your money is blocked and there is no escaping the process of writing and chasing for a refund or replacement. And no, nobody compensates you for the irritation or time lost in doing this – online sellers are far to busy complaining about the steep courier costs, which are often due to their failure to discipline their sellers. 
 
What do you do as a victim of bad online delivery? First, you would have hopefully had the sense not to be lured by a fly-by-night seller. If you have, chances of recovery are low. For all the better known companies, the best complaint forum is https://www.consumercomplaints.in/

COMMENTS

Sanjjeev Nehraa

2 hours ago

The issue basically seem to be of unprofessional conduct of all parties involved art the cost of the customer..!
Without proper business setting or plan E- commerce Companies are trying to make huge profits- though they haven't set up the system of delivery etc etc...
They are using courier companies to reduce their operational cost but than compromising with the Quality of Service....Courier companies are also working as consolidators and delivery business get passed to third party in row...consolidator makes and keeps his own margin...! So where the Quality to come from...!!!

Companies like Flipkart, Amazon, ebay etc have no proper or professional Customer Care...!

A customer wishing to lodge an issue is a headache to tackle their Net/web to reach for an answer that comes incomplete and takes days...!

REPLY
Public Interest
New Needs of Effective Policing in Changing Patterns of Crime
Dr Pradnya Saravade
07 June 2017
I have just returned from a tour of two Police Ranges and a Commissionerate. The tour was for an assessment of effectiveness of the police hierarchy in the districts in detecting crime. So the focus was on the yet unsolved serious crimes of murder and dacoity over the last two years.
 
It was an interesting tour for me as I am a pattern spotting person. It helps me see evolving new features and also to get a bird’s eye view on the problem. So what kind of patterns is emerging in these crimes?
 
One impact clearly seen is that of the hugely increased mobility of people. A great thing-this improved human mobility-but the fallout on the crime of murder is in the far flung location of unidentified dead bodies. In the past, murder was usually a local or near local crime. But this crime is no more a local problem. The Sheena Bora case is a well-known example.
 
During my visit too, a check on dead bodies which had been identified later, showed murders or motives for murder originating in faraway places-the most distant originated in Tamil Nadu-a distance of more than 1200kms from Maharashtra!!! This particular case was a clever piece of investigation but clearly, murder is no more a local problem like in the good old days. 
 
With ease of movement because of good road length across the country and also due to bettering of peoples’ overall financial status, it has become easy to transport the crime of murder across long distances and make it nearly impossible for police working in geographical silos of police stations, to be able to trace the identity or origin of the murder, using prevalent techniques. Of course picking up of clues from the spot remains essential step for investigation, but what should be the newer way to look at solutions for this crime?
 
Currently, the real and effortful activities by police to trace identities of such victims are limited to neighbouring police stations. Some tick box efforts are made to catch the attention of the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), which maintains state-wide data of crime and criminals. But due to this factor of mobility, the newer need is for aggregation of data on recorded missing persons, at the Superintendent of Police (SP), Range Inspector General (IG), State CID and finally at the national level, since the murdered individual is likely to have been recorded as missing somewhere far away from where the body is found. There could also be a focus on analysis of cell phone data dumps from telecom towers around the location of murdered bodies so that any outsiders visiting the area could be identified and investigated.  
 
IT, including investigation software which picks out patterns, is the only way forward for this. Matching computerised data on missing persons with the murdered victim’s description is one of the features of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network, which is currently under various stages of implementation across all states in India. But this feature is hardly ever used.
 
A refreshingly different view might emerge from a time series analysis of this type of problem, for identifying patterns. From the locations of the body of victims of all murders in a district, what is the dispersal in geographical distances of the motive/ place of murder, what is the density pattern regarding location of dead bodies along roads in a district, is there any pattern in the manner of disposal of the dead body and the distance to the place of origin of the crime, and so many such analytical questions can show up patterns regarding disposal sites and inform on the probable sq. km area to vigorously search for unknown victim’s identity, as also reveal information to take preventive steps for improving police vigil on specific patches of road. 
 
The ideas emerging from this are on the increasing need for computerised crime data, its useful aggregation and pattern analysis to solve the crimes of the future.
 
 
(Senior IPS officer Dr Pradnya Saravade is Additional Director General of Police (Admn) in Maharashtra. The blogpost is what she calls as her ‘Pensieve’ for thoughts on policing.)

We are listening!

