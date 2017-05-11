Nifty, Sensex uptrend may continue – Thursday closing report

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend again. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and ended flat, compared to Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

On the NSE, there were 572 advances, 910 declines and 55 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,247 advances, 1,583 declines and 162 unchanged. Market observers pointed out that the upward trajectory of the key indices was backed by healthy monsoon forecast and buying in automobile, banking and metal stocks. The equity benchmark indices started on a firm note and continued their run tracking positive Asian cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices hit fresh all-time highs in the morning session. Good corporate earnings, sustained fund inflows and normal monsoon forecast supported the firm sentiments, pointed our market analysts. Most banking stocks traded with firm sentiments lead by Canara Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. Realty, media-entertainment and cement sector stocks complemented the firmness of the equity markets, observed market analysts.

Global software major HCL Technologies Ltd, which posted double-digit net profit and revenue growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) and fiscal 2016-17, on Thursday projected flat revenue growth for fiscal 2017-18 in dollar terms. "Revenue for fiscal 2017-18 (FY 2018) is expected to grow 9.9%-11.9% year-on-year (YoY) as compared to 11.9% YoY growth posted in fiscal 2016-17 (FY 2017) in dollar terms," said the Noida-based company in a statement. In constant currency, revenue is expected to grow 10.5%-12.5% YoY in dollar terms. "The revenue guidance is based on average exchange rate of US dollar (Rs65.50) and other currencies in FY 2017," noted the statement. Operating Margin is expected to be 19.5%-20.5% for FY 2018. In a regulatory filing on the BSE earlier in the day, the company said it posted Rs2,325 crore consolidated net profit for Q4 registering 21% YoY growth from Rs1,926 crore in the same period year ago (2015-16). Sequentially, the net profit in Q4 (Rs2,325 crore) increased from Rs2,070 crore in the third

quarter (Q3), posting 12.3 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth. Consolidated revenue for the quarter (Q4) under review grew 12.7% YoY to Rs12,053 crore from Rs10,698 crore in like period year ago and two per cent QoQ from Rs11,814 crore quarter ago (Q3). For FY 2017 under review, net profit grew 15% YoY to Rs8,457 crore from Rs7,354 crore year ago (FY 2016) and revenue 14.2% YoY to Rs46,723 crore from Rs40,913 crore year ago (FY 2016). With a net addition of 11,077 employees in FY 2017, the headcount increased to 115,973 from 104,896 in FY 2016, while annual attrition declined marginally to 16.9% from 17.3% year ago. The company’s shares closed at Rs838.65, down 0.43% on the BSE.

Bucking the trend, global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out laying-off employees in the near future and instead plans to create more jobs. "No, certainly no," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS, told IANS here on Thursday when asked if there were any plans of laying-off employees or downsize as some other big players in India's IT sector have said they would do. "We are here to create jobs, not to downsize," he asserted after TCS launched a BPO centre here to create new opportunities as part of the government's Digital India push. TCS’ shares closed at Rs2,351.25, up 0.80% on the BSE.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCop reported a decline of 13.86% in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17. According to the company, its net profit during the quarter under review decreased to R 717.75 crore from Rs833.29 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. The total income of the company fell by 7.55% to Rs7,606.31 crore from Rs8,227.93 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2015-16. Further, Hero MotoCorp reported a drop of 5.8% in its sales during Q4 to 16,21,805 units from 17,21,240 units. On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, the two-wheeler major reported a 6.86% increase in its standalone net profit to Rs3,377.12 crore from Rs3,160.19 crore in 2015-16. The company’s shares closed at Rs3,463.80, up 4.26% on the BSE.

The Indian arm of German power distribution products maker Siemens Ltd reported Rs186 crore net profits for its second quarter ending March 31, as against Rs189 crore, registering flat year-on-year (YoY) growth. In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based company said sales revenue for the quarter under review (Q2) grew 24% YoY to Rs2,983 crore from Rs2,407 crore in like period year ago. For the first half (October-March) of its financial year 2016-17, net profit grew 16% YoY to Rs347 crore from Rs299 crore in like period year ago, while sales revenue for the same period (six months) grew 2.5% YoY to Rs5,320 crore from Rs5,193 crore in like period year ago (2015-16). "Orders for the second quarter (Q2) grew 96% YoY to Rs4,725 crore from Rs2,410 crore in like period year ago," said the company in a statement later. The fresh orders for the quarter (Q2) included a large one for HVDC (high-voltage direct current) transmission system from the state-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, valued at Rs1,682 crore. "Orders for the first half (H1) of the fiscal under review grew 45% YoY to Rs7,948 crore from Rs5,486 crore in like period year ago," added the statement. Siemens’ shares closed at Rs1,405.05, down 3.82% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: