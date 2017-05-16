BUY
Nifty, Sensex Trading Higher – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
16 May 2017

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were headed higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Tuesday and closed with gains of 0.71%-0.86% over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the 9,500-mark for the first time during the mid-afternoon trade session on Tuesday. Around 2 p.m., the NSE Nifty traded at 9,503.50 points -- up 58.10 points or 0.62%. According to market observers, positive global cues, coupled with healthy macro-economic data and expectations of a normal monsoon lifted the Indian equity markets to record high levels intra-day. Healthy macroeconomic trends, prediction of a normal monsoon and the news on EFPO (Employee Provident Fund Organisation) increasing its equity investment limits led to the rise, observed market analysts. According to market analysts, buying was witnessed in consumer durables, automobile, banking and IT (information technology) stocks. Sector-wise, the S&P BSE consumer durables index augmented by 122.50 points, followed by the automobile index by 112.28 points and the banking index by 72.90 points.
 
State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has reduced price of petrol by Rs2.16 per litre and that of diesel by Rs2.10 a litre excluding state levies. According to IOC, the current level of international prices of petrol, diesel and the Indian rupee-US dollar exchange rate warranted a decrease in selling price. Inflationary trends in India are however, likely to soften with lower oil prices and this could contribute to favourable bull market trends.
 
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it will commence its Rs 16,000 crore share buy-back program from Thursday. The company said that it will start the process after securities markets regulator Sebi gave its approval to the share buy-back plan. According to a regulatory filing with BSE, the IT major through letter dated 12 May 2017 has received the final observations from Sebi on the draft letter of offer for the buy-back dated 25 April 2017. "In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998, the company will dispatch the Letter of Offer for the Buyback to eligible shareholders appearing on the record date of 8 May 2017, on or before 16 May 2017," the company said in the filing. On 20 February 2017, the global software major announced that it will buy back up to 5.61 crore equity shares of Re1 face value for Rs16,000 crore. TCS shares closed at Rs2,427.25, up 2.66% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Economy & Nation
M Veerappa Moily, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, assures a discussion on ever-increasing bank charges
Moneylife Digital Team
16 May 2017
M Veerappa Moily, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Parliament on finance assured a group of activists that the issue of ever rising and unfair bank charges would be discussed in detail by the committee. The meeting, which included Mr Dinesh Trivedi (of the All India Trinamool Congress) and Mr TK Rangarajan (Communists Party of India-Marxist) was told how banks have begun to levy a series of unjustified and unconscionable charges on customers, which actually hurt poorer customers at a time when the government is working at financial inclusion, while rich customers with large deposits are not charged. They drew attention to the furore caused by State Bank of India (SBI) decision to charge Rs25 on every single cash withdrawal from SBI Buddy app through ATM.
 
The group, including well known NGOs, trade unions, finance editors and experts presented Mr Moily a 1,100 page print out of over 100,000 signatures to an online petition at Change.org protesting against discriminatory bank charges and demanding action.
 
The group also submitted a Memorandum with seven points and requested that these be addressed urgently. 
 
The meeting was coordinated by Mr Sanjay Nirupam, President, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and former Member of Parliament. 
 
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance was in Mumbai for meetings with banks, insurance companies and financial institutions on 12th and 13th May. 
 
The group told the Standing Committee that although the Reserve Bank of India requires bank charges to be reasonable, how it refuses to go into the reasonableness of charges and allows banks to operate as a cartel. Since consumers are a disaggregated lot, they are unable to fight back.
 
The group asked for the following key issues to be dealt with urgently. 
 
1. Ensure Digital Safety by converting RBI’s draft circular of August 2016 into a formal Master Circular, thereby limiting customer liability and shifting the onus of proving customer fault to banks. This is in line with international best practices.
 
2. Remove Average Minimum Balance Charges: If a customer’s balance is low, then the bank can downgrade the account to a Zero Balance or No-Frills Account (and reduce services like chequebook facilities etc.). It cannot levy a charge. This is in line with international practices.
 
3. Remove charge on cash transactions, or low value cheques, which discriminates against economically weaker bank customers and students. 
 
4. End Discrimination against old borrowers vis-à-vis New ones for Loans- where new customers are offered significantly lower interest even on floating rate loans.
 
5. Banks must be ordered to stop the discriminatory charge levied to reduce interest rate on floating rate loans. (There is no such charge or delay when interest rates increase).
 
6. Making NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer) transactions safe by capturing additional data such as name and branch details and have a robust redress process for inadvertent mistakes. 
 
7. Bank services must have a rational, transparent and non-discriminatory pricing framework for banks based on a detailed costing of all products and services
 
The group of activists who met the standing committee members: Sucheta Dalal, Trustee, Moneylife Foundation; AV Shenoy from the Rashtriya Matadata Manch; Ms Lalita Joshi and Mr Devidas Tuljapurkar, both Joint Secretaries of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA); Harsh Vardhan Roongta, Financial Expert and Advisor; RN Bhaskar, Senior Editor and columnist; Dolphy D’souza, Convener, Police Reforms Watch; DS Ranga Rao, Public Concern for Governance Trust (PCGT); and Yogesh Sapkale, Director (Projects), Moneylife Foundation. Several leading unions and activists have signed and supported the Memorandum on bank charges. 
 

COMMENTS

Jagdish Chavan

3 hours ago

Great and timely efforts by MLF.

Simple Indian

3 hours ago

A very good initiative taken by MLF. All the points mentioned for action / implementation are justified and will benefit millions of Bank customers who have been forced to put up with the whims n fancies of Banks all this while. Will be good if the concerned Govt Depts/RBI/Banks take note and implement the same at the earliest.

SRINIVAS SHENOY

15 hours ago

With such a promising start and adequate backing, hope our objective of having reasonable charges levied, for all financial transactions, as per international practices by banks is met. Hope a vigorous follow up action of recovery of bad loans follows in a great way.

SRINIVAS SHENOY

15 hours ago

ksrao

16 hours ago

At a time when the government is thinking of extensive use of digitisation for all financial transactions, banks' increasing and imposing charges is just anti-national.

Public Interest
Australia considers laptop ban on commercial flights
IANS
16 May 2017
Australia is considering banning laptops in cabin baggage on commercial flights to prevent terrorist attacks following similar moves by the US and UK, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.
 
"We are looking at it very closely. We are taking into account all of the information and advice we're receiving internationally and we're working very closely with our partners," Turnbull told the media.
 
"In due course, any announcements will be made formally though the transport minister," he added.
 
Turnbull did not elaborate on which destinations would be affected by the proposed measure, Efe news reported.
 
European and US authorities will meet this week in Brussels as Washington considers whether to expand its laptop ban to include countries from the European Union.
 
US officials previously said that the ban on large electronic devices, in force since March, was based on intelligence information indicating that terrorist groups have designed bombs that can be concealed in electronic devices and could circumvent security measures at airports. 
 
In March, the UK announced a cabin luggage ban on laptops, tablets and e-readers on passenger flights from certain airports.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

