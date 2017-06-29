Nifty, Sensex to Head Higher, if the Week’s Low Holds – Thursday closing report

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex decline might reverse. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and closed with small gains over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The key Indian equity indices were trading higher on Thursday afternoon following positive global cues. Asian markets were trading positive following positive US markets closing on Wednesday. All sectors were trading in positive especially metals, oil & goods, technology and bank. According to market observers, positive global cues and healthy buying in metal, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and capital goods stocks aided the key indices to trade on a higher note. However, the major indices fell towards the end of trading on account of profit booking, and the gains in the earlier part of the day were not sustained. On the NSE, there were 952 advances, 452 declines and 61 unchanged. The trend of the market was bullish.

After more than a decade-long journey, the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence -- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- is finally set for a midnight launch on Friday in Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Members of Parliament, state finance ministers and chief ministers. Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, the government has also invited former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, though the Congress still appears undecided over attending the special midnight function in Parliament.

United Bank of India is looking at a 12.8% growth in business to clock a figure of Rs2.20 lakh crore in the current fiscal and the state-run lender is also planning to raise up to Rs1,000 crore capital this year, an official said on Thursday. "We are looking at a business of Rs2.20 lakh crore from the current level of Rs1.95 lakh crore in the current financial year. The bank is projecting a 10 per cent growth in advances and 8 per cent in deposits in 2017-18," United Bank of India MD and CEO Pawan Bajaj told shareholders here at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the bank. With the growth projection in place, the bank needs to raise more capital in order to become self-sufficient in terms of capital by March 2019 when the Basel III norms become fully applicable, he said. "We have decided to raise up to Rs1,000 crore capital this year but in which modes it would be raised has not been decided," he said on the sidelines of the AGM. The lender sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs1,000 crore in tranches through different modes. The shares of the bank closed at Rs19.00, up 0.75% on the NSE.

Moving ahead on the proposal for privatisation, the Union cabinet on Wednesday gave its in-principle approval for divestment of Air India, whose debt has mounted to Rs50,000 crore besides huge losses. State miner Coal India (CIL) will generate one gigawatt (GW) power from renewable energy during the current fiscal as part of its plan to produce around 10 GW power overall from renewables, Union Coal, Power and Renewable Energy Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. "This is a contribution towards a better planet, towards greening the country and greening the world," Goyal said, while releasing the first part of a report 'Pathways to Integrate 175 Gigawatts of Renewable Energy into India's Electricity Grid' at an event here

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: