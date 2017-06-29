BUY
Nifty, Sensex to Head Higher, if the Week’s Low Holds – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
29 June 2017

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex decline might reverse. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and closed with small gains over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The key Indian equity indices were trading higher on Thursday afternoon following positive global cues. Asian markets were trading positive following positive US markets closing on Wednesday. All sectors were trading in positive especially metals, oil & goods, technology and bank.  According to market observers, positive global cues and healthy buying in metal, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and capital goods stocks aided the key indices to trade on a higher note. However, the major indices fell towards the end of trading on account of profit booking, and the gains in the earlier part of the day were not sustained. On the NSE, there were 952 advances, 452 declines and 61 unchanged. The trend of the market was bullish.
 
After more than a decade-long journey, the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence -- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- is finally set for a midnight launch on Friday in Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Members of Parliament, state finance ministers and chief ministers. Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, the government has also invited former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, though the Congress still appears undecided over attending the special midnight function in Parliament. 
 
United Bank of India is looking at a 12.8% growth in business to clock a figure of Rs2.20 lakh crore in the current fiscal and the state-run lender is also planning to raise up to Rs1,000 crore capital this year, an official said on Thursday. "We are looking at a business of Rs2.20 lakh crore from the current level of Rs1.95 lakh crore in the current financial year. The bank is projecting a 10 per cent growth in advances and 8 per cent in deposits in 2017-18," United Bank of India MD and CEO Pawan Bajaj told shareholders here at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the bank. With the growth projection in place, the bank needs to raise more capital in order to become self-sufficient in terms of capital by March 2019 when the Basel III norms become fully applicable, he said. "We have decided to raise up to Rs1,000 crore capital this year but in which modes it would be raised has not been decided," he said on the sidelines of the AGM.  The lender sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs1,000 crore in tranches through different modes. The shares of the bank closed at Rs19.00, up 0.75% on the NSE.
 
Moving ahead on the proposal for privatisation, the Union cabinet on Wednesday gave its in-principle approval for divestment of Air India, whose debt has mounted to Rs50,000 crore besides huge losses. State miner Coal India (CIL) will generate one gigawatt (GW) power from renewable energy during the current fiscal as part of its plan to produce around 10 GW power overall from renewables, Union Coal, Power and Renewable Energy Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. "This is a contribution towards a better planet, towards greening the country and greening the world," Goyal said, while releasing the first part of a report 'Pathways to Integrate 175 Gigawatts of Renewable Energy into India's Electricity Grid' at an event here
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
IndiGo interested in Air India, others might follow
IANS
29 June 2017
A day after the Union cabinet gave its in-principle approval for Air India's divestment, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the budget passenger airline IndiGo has expressed its interest in participating in the stake sale of the flag-carrier.
 
"There has been interest shown for Air India. IndiGo has approached the ministry with a formal expression of interest proposal," Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju told IANS.
 
"Other airlines have also shown interest in Air India, but they have not submitted any formal proposals as yet," he added.
 
When contacted, an official from IndiGo said that the airline was "observing a silent period". 
 
According to Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary R.N.Choubey, a formal proposal from IndiGo was received after Wednesday's cabinet decision on Air India's divestment. 
 
The Union cabinet's decision on Air India comes after NITI Aayog in a recent report to the Civil Aviation Ministry recommended strategic disinvestment in the loss-making Air India.
 
At present, the national passenger carrier has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
 
The airline in 2015-16 had posted an operating profit of Rs 105 crore. For the last fiscal 2016-17, the company is expected to report an improved operating profit margin.
 
The flag carrier had got a new lease of life on April 12, 2012, when the previous central government under the UPA had approved a Rs 30,000 crore turnaround (TAP) and financial restructuring plans (FRP) package spanning up to the year 2021.
 
Currently, Air India's portfolio of subsidiaries include Air India Engineering Services, Air India Transport Services, Alliance Air, Air India Express and the Hotel Corporation of India. It also has a ground handling joint venture AISATS.
 
Apart from its subsidiaries, the national carrier owns several properties in India and abroad, operational slots at international airport and priceless art work, besides a well trained manpower. 
 
According to the company's website, Air India operates 118 aircraft of various kind. Its international network consists of 41 destinations across the US, Europe, Australia, Far East and South East Asia and the Gulf. 
 
The airline's domestic network covers 72 destinations, including far-flung areas of the North-East, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Amarnath Yatra begins with traditional prayer at cave shrine
IANS
29 June 2017

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday despite inclement weather as Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra attended a prayer inside the Himalayan cave shrine marking the formal start of the pilgrimage.

Over 6,000 pilgrims were allowed to move towards the shrine from north Kashmir's Baltal base camp while 5,000 pilgrims proceeded from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route.
 
Vohra, who is also Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), performed prayers at the cave shrine. The SASB manages the affairs of the Amarnath Yatra.
 
A pilgrim from Jammu, Bhushan Kotwal, was killed earlier on Thursday by a shooting stone near the Baltal base camp.
 
The District Magistrates of Ganderbal and Anantnag flagged off the Yatra earlier in the day. Around 1.2 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves this year.
 
Earlier, 66 vehicles with 2,481 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas from Jammu.
 
An official said while 1,616 pilgrims were bound for the Pahalgam route, 865 would take the Baltal route.
 
Unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place for the Yatra based on the threat perception.
 
Among the steps are a satellite tracking system, drones, mobile bunker vehicles and road opening parties (ROPs) along the entire route from Jammu to Pahalgam and Baltal.
 
The Centre has provided an additional 40,000 paramilitary forces to assist the state government for a peaceful conduct of the Yatra.
 
The Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the state police are providing multi-layered security to the pilgrims. 
 
Heavily fortified security force camps have been established both at Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.
 
It takes a pilgrim just a day to return to the Baltal base camp after reaching the shrine. But the same pilgrimage from Pahalgam takes four days.
 
The distance from Baltal to the cave is 14 km and from Pahalgam 46 km.
 
The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure believed to symbolize the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. The structure waxes and wanes corresponding to the visible moon.
 
The 40-day Yatra to the shrine in south Kashmir's Anantnag district would end on August 7 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

