Nifty, Sensex to go sideways – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last Friday (28th July)’s closing report that Nifty and Sensex might pause. The major indices of the Indian stock markets went through their ups and downs during this week’s trading and finally ended flat on Friday over previous week’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

On Monday, Indian markets traded with appreciable gains during the mid-afternoon session as hopes of a rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), coupled with expectations of healthy quarterly results, kept investors' sentiments buoyed. Besides, the key equity indices pared their previous Friday losses on intense buying activities in banking, capital goods and metal stocks.

The benchmark Nifty climbed to 10,043 and Sensex surged over 133 points during the opening session, with the help of a strong dose of better-than-expected corporate earnings. The rally came on buying in capital goods, metal, oil and gas, consumer durables and banking stocks, pointed out market analysts. L&T, the engineering and construction conglomerate, rose 3.97% after the company on Friday reported better-than-estimated earnings for the first quarter with a 50.59% jump in consolidated net profit, which in turn helped the NSE index.

Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the late-morning trade session on Tuesday. Profit bookings capped gains after NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex rose on expectations of a monetary policy easing and broadly positive global cues. Healthy quarterly results released on Monday had also enhanced investors risk taking appetite during the initial phase of the day's trade. On the NSE, there were 498 advances, 871 declines and 65 unchanged.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a rise of 7% in its passenger and commercial vehicle sales, including exports, for July 2017. According to the company, total sales of its passenger and commercial vehicle increased to 46,216 units from 43,160 in July 2016. Tata Motors' domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were higher by 13% at 42,775 units from 37,789 units sold during same month of last year. "The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 nos., higher by 15% over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments," the company said in a statement. "The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments." Tata Motors shares closed at Rs446.90, up 0.54% on the BSE.

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday said it closed July 2017 with 14% growth in its sales volumes. In a statement, the company said it sold 11,981 units in July -- up from 10,492 units sold in same month last year. However, this fiscal till July, the company sold 40,479 units -- down from 41,657 units sold during the comparable period of last fiscal. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs111.05, up 1.42% on the NSE.

On Wednesday, equity markets fell into the red after the Reserve Bank reduced its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps). RBI in its third bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18 announced that the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate for commercial banks on loans taken from it, stands lowered to 6% from 6.25%. Selling pressure was witnessed in metal, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 627 advances, 1,043 declines and 302 unchanged. Before the RBI announcement, investors were cautious and were trading on a flat note.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 12.09% increase in the standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18. According to the bank, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review stood at Rs343.40 crore as compared to Rs306.36 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The lender's total income during the quarter under review rose by 7.37% to Rs14,468.14 crore from Rs13,475.41 crore earned during Q1 of FY17. The amount of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at Rs57,720.70 crore in the April-June period in 2017-18 as compared to Rs56,654.09 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. PNB’s shares closed at Rs158.90, up 0.89% on the BSE.

Negative global cues, coupled with selling pressure in banking and metal stocks, dragged the Indian equity markets lower during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top losers. According to market observers, RBI's decision to reduce key lending rates dampened investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 455 advances, 1,202 declines and 310 unchanged.

The benchmark indices opened lower tracking muted trend seen in Asian markets as investors locked in recent gains. Indian investors were disappointed with just 25 bps rate cut by RBI as it was already priced in, believe experts. The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. Shares of TCS and Asian Paints rose, whereas those of Cipla, Lupin, and Kotak Bank fell. Oil marketing companies were trading higher.

State-run lender UCO Bank reported a net loss of Rs663.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2017, widening by over 50% from Rs440.56 crore in the year-ago period. The loss was attributed to higher provisioning for bad loans and dip in income. The provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) were at Rs1,204.25 crore during the quarter under review, up by 28% from Rs942.73 crore in corresponding period last year. Provisions and contingencies increased marginally by 1.7% over last year to Rs1,272.10 crore from Rs1,250.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's asset quality worsened further in the June quarter as its gross NPAs, in absolute terms, at Rs25,054.21 crore rose by close to 11% over last years' Rs22,597.70 crore in the same quarter last year. In May, the Reserve Bank of India initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) for the bank in view of high non-performing assets and negative return on assets. As per the revised prompt corrective action framework for banks, the lender, which had posted net losses for two consecutive years, was under "Risk Threshold 1" of the PCA matrix, where it had restrictions on branch expansion plans, dividend distribution and staff expansion, among others. UCO Bank shares closed at Rs32.75, down 1.21% on the NSE.

On Friday, Indian stock market pared initial loss to close in the green as broadly positive European markets and a surge in buying activities in consumer durables, oil and gas, and metal stocks, lifted investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 667 advances, 721 declines and 49 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,384 declines and 1,202 advances. At the end of trading on Friday, the major indices closed 0.27%-0.53% higher over Thursday’s close - a minor rally.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) says it been adjudged the Global Winner of ‘The DuPont Operational Excellence Award - 2017. The bi-annual DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards recognise the most significant innovative projects delivering concrete results, a company said in a statement. "This award is a global recognition of RIL's demonstrated ability of unparalleled efficient operations and excellent project execution. It showcases RIL's sustainable approach towards Operational Excellence," said Hital Meswani, Executive Director of RIL. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs1,622.15, down 1.69% on the NSE.