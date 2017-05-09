Nifty, Sensex still trapped in a narrow range – Tuesday closing report

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex continued to be directionless. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were narrowly range-bound on Tuesday and ended flat. On the NSE, there were 826 advances, 659 declines and 86 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish, with 1,477 advances and 1,355 declines. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Both the key indices failed to hold opening gains on Tuesday tracking the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. IT (information technology) sector stocks extended previous session's gains, along with aviation sector stocks, on buying support. Firmer USD/INR futures may pressurise the market sentiments, pointed out market analysts. The Godrej Consumer Products on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2017 shot up by 212.33% to Rs389.91 crore. According to the company, its net profit for the period stood at Rs389.91 crore from Rs124.84 crore reported during the corresponding period of last financial year. The total income from operations of the company stood 12.78% up at Rs2,489.49 crore during the quarter under review from Rs2,207.37 crore reported during the same period of FY 2015-16. On a standalone basis, the company's Q4 net profit was up by 20.80% to Rs253.09 crore, from Rs209.51 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The total income from operations of the company stood at Rs1,354.62 crore -- up 10.32% -- from Rs1,227.91 crore reported during Q4 of the last fiscal year. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,929.95, up 9.74% on the BSE.

State-run Vijaya Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs204 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17, registering a whopping 187% year-on-year (YoY) jump from Rs 71 crore in the like period a year ago. In a regulatory filing in the BSE, the city-based bank said net profit for the fiscal 2016-17 shot up 97% YoY to Rs751 crore from Rs382 crore in the previous fiscal year 2015-16. Operating profit for the quarter under review (Q4) also zoomed 129% YoY to Rs703 crore from Rs314 crore in the same period a year ago and 56% YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs2,421 crore from Rs1,549 crore, said the filing. Total income for Q4, however, increased 8.6% YoY to Rs3,505 crore from Rs3,229 crore in the corresponding period a year ago and 8.3% YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs14,031 crore from Rs12,957 crore in FY 2016. "Interest earned for Q4 grew 3.4% YoY to Rs3,055 crore from Rs2,956 crore in the same period a year ago and 2.4% YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs12,380 crore from Rs12,084 crore in FY 2016," it said. Vijaya Bank shares closed at Rs92.25, up 4.36% on the BSE.

Domestic passenger cars' sales rose by 17.36% in April, industry data showed on Tuesday. As per the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales of passenger cars surged to 190,788 units from 162,566 sold in April 2016. The off-take of other sub-segments such as utility vehicles rose by 13.71% during the month under review to 70,691 units from 62,170 units in April 2016. However, sales of vans declined by 6.93% to 16,123 units. The industry data revealed that domestic passenger vehicles' sales rose by 14.68% in April to 277,602 units from 242,060 units sold during the corresponding period of 2016. Japanese-Indian automobile joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor is focusing its efforts on reducing the waiting period for its two mega revamped models-sports utility vehicle (SUV) Fortuner and multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Innova Crysta, said a senior company official.

Industrial technology major ABB India on Monday reported an increase of 3.18% in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017 from Rs85.45 crore to Rs88.17 crore. Besides, the firm's total income edged-up by 9.29% during the quarter under review to Rs2,337.36 crore from Rs2,138.53 crore earned during Q1 of last year. ABB India disclosed a significant y-o-y (Year-on-Year) increase in its orders book during the period under review, driven by government initiatives and investments. The company revealed that it has received orders worth Rs2,342 crore during the first quarter and had an order backlog of Rs12,023 crore, as on March 31, 2017. "We have continued to grow in a market of select sectoral growth with a keen focus on cash and cost with a view to deliver value-additions to our customers," said Sanjeev Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, ABB India. "The traction in transportation and infrastructure has led to us to deliver multiple projects of national importance." ABB India shares closed at Rs1,537.80, up 9.71% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: