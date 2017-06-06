Nifty, Sensex still on an uptrend – Tuesday closing report

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty and Sensex were on an uptrend.

The major indices of the Indian stock exchanges closed with minor losses over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Indian stocks declined the most in over a week as investors held back their bets ahead of the central bank’s policy decision due Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell nearly 0.4% to 31,190 while the NSE Nifty 50 index too dropped 0.4% to 9,637. Earlier, the 50-share benchmark managed to open above the 9,700-mark for the first time ever. The market breadth turned in favour of the bears by the end of trade. About 5 stocks declined to every 1 that gained on the NSE. BSE Mid-cap Index closed down 0.6% at 14732 whereas, BSE Small-cap Index closed down by 0.6% at 15310. There were 527 advances, 1107 declines and 320 unchanged stocks on NSE, reflecting fairly bearish undertone floating in the market.

Caution reigned across markets in a week loaded with risk events, from former FBI chief James Comey’s congressional testimony to the ECB’s policy meeting and Britain’s increasingly uncertain election. Gold headed for a seven-month high and the yen rose to the strongest since April, while 10-year Treasury yields fell to the lowest since November. The dollar traded at an eight-month low and U.S. stock futures slipped. Europe’s benchmark share index fell the most in a week led by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG after one of its drug studies disappointed. South Africa’s rand slumped after the country fell into a recession for the first time since 2009. Gold climbed 0.9% to $1,291.24 an ounce, advancing for a third day to the highest since November on a closing basis.

Nifty edged down on Tuesday after earlier surpassing the 9,700-point level for the first time, as markets took a breather from a record-hitting spree a day before the central bank's policy meeting. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at 6.25% at its review on Wednesday, but likely to sound less hawkish than the last monetary policy committee meeting.

Sentiment was also subdued after Asian shares fell amid a slew of risk factors, including escalating tensions in the Middle East, the coming testimony of the former FBI director, British elections and a European Central Bank meeting.

Indian shares end lower after shedding early gains. The benchmark BSE index also followed suit, opening at an all-time high of 31,420.85.

ITC Ltd's shares fell as much as 2.6% in their biggest intraday percentage drop in over a month and were among the top percentage losers on the NSE index. India Grid Trust fell as much as 6.3%in its debut due to a lack of investor familiarity with infrastructure investment fund. Among gainers, State Bank of India rose as much as 2% to its highest in two weeks after a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion was fully covered within hours of the launch on Monday. Adani Enterprises Ltd surged as much as 6.90% to its highest in one week, after the company gave final investment nod for the Carmichael coal mine and railway in Australia.

IT stocks were on a roll on Dalal Street, mainly led by gains of heavyweights like TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech. These stocks jointly contributed to the BSE IT gains and pushed it up by 2.6%. India Grid InvIT listed on the bourses at Rs99.02 per share at a discount of 1.6%. The IPO of India Grid InvIT to raise Rs2,250 crore was subscribed 65% on the last day of the offer. Tata Motors declined nearly 4% intraday basis after reporting subdued UK sales growth by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), closing at Rs461 lower by 3.4%. Tata Elxsi surged 5.11% extending its Monday's gains after the company announced that its driverless car platform is selected by leading original equipment manufacturer. The stock closed at Rs1540 higher 3.2%.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: