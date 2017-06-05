Nifty, Sensex still on an uptrend – Monday closing report

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were continuing to head higher. The major indices of the Indian stock exchanges closed with minor gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

Despite trading on a cautious note, the key Indian equity indices on Monday scaled fresh highs during intra-day trade, as buying was witnessed in consumer durables, oil and gas, and capital goods stocks. The NSE Nifty rose to a new high of 9,687.20 points and the Sensex that of 31,355.42 points intra-day. Market observers pointed out that investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) two-day monetary policy review that begins on Tuesday. On the NSE, there were 758 advances, 608 declines and 65 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,434 advances, 1,243 declines and 187 unchanged. The market trend was bullish and there were new intra-day highs that were reached for the major indices. But the major indices closed with minor gains, as investors were largely waiting for the RBI policy decision.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, along with the finalised Goods and Services Tax (GST) sub-rates and the last of quarterly results are expected to affect the movement of key stock markets during the week’s trading. Market analysts observed that other major themes like news on monsoon progress, global geopolitical situation and crude oil prices would impact investors' risk-taking appetite in the highly expensive market environment. Some profit-booking is being expected and markets may witness some shallow correction; however, the trend in both the short- and medium-term remains positive, forecast market analysts. Banking sector stocks would be in focus with the RBI's credit policy scheduled on the 7th of June.

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate fixed at 3% for gold, stocks of gems and jewellery companies like PC Jeweller, Titan, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Gitanjali Gems and Tara Jewels shone and hit fresh highs on Monday. With the implementation of GST, compliance level will increase which will benefit the organised sector against the unorganised sector. So the surge in prices is factoring better-than-expected tax rate and level playing field for organised sector against the unorganised sector, pointed out market analysts. Titan shares closed at Rs552.40, up 16.97% on the BSE.

The price of oil gained over 1%, while stock prices in the Gulf retreated across the board after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday. In Doha, the Qatar Exchange Index plummeted 7.94% to hit 9,135, marking an 18-month low. Media reports indicated that all UAE airlines, including budget flyer FlyDubai and Etihad from Abu Dhabi, will stop flying to Qatar from Tuesday. The Bahraini All-Share Index bucked the regional slump and gained 0.58%.

Airtel Business, the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, has rolled out a dedicated digital platform to serve the growing connectivity, communication and collaboration requirements of emerging businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SME) and start-ups, a company statement said on Monday. "Emerging enterprises are a key growth driver for the economy. Airtel, with its nationwide reach and enterprise solutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the segment. Our new digital platform will help the enterprises get quick and easy access to our connectivity solutions, resulting in a speedier deployment and business scale up for them," said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO, Airtel Business. With growing digitisation, emerging businesses are looking at connectivity solutions that are available/ activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements. Airtel Business aims to address the needs of this segment with its wide product portfolio that is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country, the statement said. Bharti Airtel shares closed at Rs371.30, down 0.50% on the BSE.

Software major Tech Mahindra has been recognised as a global engineering and R&D services provider based on the comprehensive assessment of its 'Design to Build Engineering' capabilities by management consulting firm Zinnov, the company said on Sunday. The study titled 'Zinnov Zones - Product Engineering Services (PES) 2016' placed Tech Mahindra Integrated Engineering Solutions (IES) in the 'Leadership Zone' in seven industries -- such as aerospace, automotive, telecom, industrial, energy and utilities, transportation, and consumer electronics -- and 'Expansive and Established' zone for two horizontals -- Mechanical Engineering Services and Embedded Systems. "We are delighted to be recognised as a leader among global engineering players. The ratings are testimony of our ability to integrate design, styling, new age customer experience through design thinking approach and help transform our customers as a product engineering partner," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head (Engineering, IoT and Enterprise Mobility), Tech Mahindra. The company’s shares closed at Rs402.65, up 0.74% on the BSE.

Jet Airways said that it has deployed its flagship Boeing 777 jetliner to operate the daily flights between Delhi and Singapore. "The state-of-the-art aircraft, with its three-class configuration commenced operating on the sector effective today (Friday)," the airline said in a statement. "Jet Airways has seen an increase in air traffic between Delhi, Singapore and beyond to Asean region." The airline added that the Boeing 777 jetliner provides it with more flexibility in transporting various types of consignments, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, machinery and industrial goods between Delhi and Singapore. The company’s shares closed at Rs497, up 2.57% on the BSE.

