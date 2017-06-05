BUY
Nifty, Sensex still on an uptrend – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
05 June 2017

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were continuing to head higher. The major indices of the Indian stock exchanges closed with minor gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

 
Despite trading on a cautious note, the key Indian equity indices on Monday scaled fresh highs during intra-day trade, as buying was witnessed in consumer durables, oil and gas, and capital goods stocks. The NSE Nifty rose to a new high of 9,687.20 points and the Sensex that of 31,355.42 points intra-day. Market observers pointed out that investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) two-day monetary policy review that begins on Tuesday. On the NSE, there were 758 advances, 608 declines and 65 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,434 advances, 1,243 declines and 187 unchanged. The market trend was bullish and there were new intra-day highs that were reached for the major indices. But the major indices closed with minor gains, as investors were largely waiting for the RBI policy decision.
 
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, along with the finalised Goods and Services Tax (GST) sub-rates and the last of quarterly results are expected to affect the movement of key stock markets during the week’s trading. Market analysts observed that other major themes like news on monsoon progress, global geopolitical situation and crude oil prices would impact investors' risk-taking appetite in the highly expensive market environment. Some profit-booking is being expected and markets may witness some shallow correction; however, the trend in both the short- and medium-term remains positive, forecast market analysts. Banking sector stocks would be in focus with the RBI's credit policy scheduled on the 7th of June. 
 
With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate fixed at 3% for gold, stocks of gems and jewellery companies like PC Jeweller, Titan, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Gitanjali Gems and Tara Jewels shone and hit fresh highs on Monday. With the implementation of GST, compliance level will increase which will benefit the organised sector against the unorganised sector. So the surge in prices is factoring better-than-expected tax rate and level playing field for organised sector against the unorganised sector, pointed out market analysts. Titan shares closed at Rs552.40, up 16.97% on the BSE.
 
The price of oil gained over 1%, while stock prices in the Gulf retreated across the board after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday. In Doha, the Qatar Exchange Index plummeted 7.94% to hit 9,135, marking an 18-month low. Media reports indicated that all UAE airlines, including budget flyer FlyDubai and Etihad from Abu Dhabi, will stop flying to Qatar from Tuesday. The Bahraini All-Share Index bucked the regional slump and gained 0.58%.
 
Airtel Business, the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, has rolled out a dedicated digital platform to serve the growing connectivity, communication and collaboration requirements of emerging businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SME) and start-ups, a company statement said on Monday. "Emerging enterprises are a key growth driver for the economy. Airtel, with its nationwide reach and enterprise solutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the segment. Our new digital platform will help the enterprises get quick and easy access to our connectivity solutions, resulting in a speedier deployment and business scale up for them," said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO, Airtel Business. With growing digitisation, emerging businesses are looking at connectivity solutions that are available/ activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements. Airtel Business aims to address the needs of this segment with its wide product portfolio that is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country, the statement said. Bharti Airtel shares closed at Rs371.30, down 0.50% on the BSE.
 
Software major Tech Mahindra has been recognised as a global engineering and R&D services provider based on the comprehensive assessment of its 'Design to Build Engineering' capabilities by management consulting firm Zinnov, the company said on Sunday. The study titled 'Zinnov Zones - Product Engineering Services (PES) 2016' placed Tech Mahindra Integrated Engineering Solutions (IES) in the 'Leadership Zone' in seven industries -- such as aerospace, automotive, telecom, industrial, energy and utilities, transportation, and consumer electronics -- and 'Expansive and Established' zone for two horizontals -- Mechanical Engineering Services and Embedded Systems. "We are delighted to be recognised as a leader among global engineering players. The ratings are testimony of our ability to integrate design, styling, new age customer experience through design thinking approach and help transform our customers as a product engineering partner," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head (Engineering, IoT and Enterprise Mobility), Tech Mahindra.  The company’s shares closed at Rs402.65, up 0.74% on the BSE.
 
Jet Airways said that it has deployed its flagship Boeing 777 jetliner to operate the daily flights between Delhi and Singapore. "The state-of-the-art aircraft, with its three-class configuration commenced operating on the sector effective today (Friday)," the airline said in a statement.  "Jet Airways has seen an increase in air traffic between Delhi, Singapore and beyond to Asean region." The airline added that the Boeing 777 jetliner provides it with more flexibility in transporting various types of consignments, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, machinery and industrial goods between Delhi and Singapore. The company’s shares closed at Rs497, up 2.57% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
Five Gulf nations snap ties with Qatar over terrorism
IANS
05 June 2017
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, and accused the Gulf state of supporting terror groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood.
 
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said Riyadh severed its diplomatic ties to "protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism".
 
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Qatar's policy "threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation," Al Ahram news agency reported. 
 
The five countries announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, and also that they were closing their airspace and borders severing land, sea and air contact with Qatar within the next 24 hours.
 
The SPA quoted a Saudi official as saying that Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen due to Doha's "practices that strengthen terrorism" and its support to groups "including Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, as well as dealing with the rebel militias."
 
Bahrain said Qatar has interfered in its internal affairs, engaged in negative media coverage against it, and supported terrorist activities and armed groups, as well as financed Iranian-backed groups that are responsible of vandalism and violence in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.
 
The country has asked Qatari diplomats to leave within 48 hours.
 
The UAE has also accused Qatar of "supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations", according to state news agency WAM.
 
The Yemen government also announced that it was severing all ties with Qatar, and accused it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.
 
"Qatar's practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militas and supporting extremist groups became clear," the government said in a statement.
 
It added that Yemen supported the decision of a Saudi-led coalition, fighting for more than two years to oust the Houthis from the Yemeni capital Sanaa, to remove Qatar from its ranks.
 
In response, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said it regretted the measures by the Arab nations, and called the decisions "unjustified".
 
"The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact," Al Jazeera TV cited the statement, adding the decisions would "not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents".
 
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf nations to stay united.
 
"We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences," he was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying in Sydney.
 
"If there's any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) remain united."
 
Tillerson said despite the impasse, he did not expect it to have "any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally".
 
Etihad Airways, the UAE's flag carrier, said it would suspend flights to and from Qatar beginning Tuesday morning.
 
It was not immediately clear how Monday's announcement would affect other airlines.
 
A Saudi-led coalition which for more than two years has been fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen separately announced that Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.
 
Monday's move comes after Qatar alleged that hackers last month took over the site of its state-run news agency and published what it called fake comments alleged to be from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel, Al Ahram reported. 
 
Following the hacking, comments "falsely" attributed to Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were broadcast in Qatar.
 
Qatar's government categorically denied that the comments, in which the country's leader expressed support for Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel while suggesting that US President Donald Trump may not last in power, were ever made.
 
In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain had recalled their ambassadors from Qatar for its alleged backing of then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member.
 
However, eight months later they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the country. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Aditya G

10 hours ago

The irony ....

Sanjjeev Nehraa

11 hours ago

Why not additionally PAK the supporter of terrorist in J&K an integral part of India...!

Economy & Nation
Integrating weather reporting in India: The big challenge
Raghu Murtugudde (IANS)
05 June 2017
As the advent of the 2017 summer monsoon over mainland South Asia showed once again, Indian meteorologists have become highly accurate in their forecasts. Gone are those Jerome K. Jerome days when you left your umbrella at home if the Meteorological Department predicted rain. Now the weather office can even anticipate a relatively unpredictable phenomenon such as a dust storm in the north Indian summer. It may not be as good for forecasts more than a week in advance, but it's far better than before.
 
Farmers all over India -- especially those who do not have irrigation facilities -- are now using the agricultural meteorology (Agrimet) service of the India Meteorological Department, and they can get crucial information such as rainfall forecast over the next week through text messages on their phones.
 
There is a lot that can and should be done to extend the scope of these weather predictions to large-scale hydrological predictions, both short- and long-term, so that farmers and administrators can plan for the more frequent and more severe floods and droughts that are occurring in South Asia because of climate change.
 
Information about water flow in rivers is now available through a water resources information system (WRIS) but that has severe limitations due to regulatory issues -- there is no information available to the public about real-time water flow in trans-boundary rivers, thanks to an outdated law. This means there is no real-time water flow information available in the public domain from the three largest river basins in the country -- those of the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra. This clearly affects preparations to face floods.
 
When it comes to drought preparedness, the situation is similar -- the information available is better than before but not good enough. The Central Water Commission now puts out in the public domain the water storage status of the 91 largest reservoirs in India and updates this information every week. This list still leaves out far too many water bodies that are crucial in determining if a region will have a drought.
 
The other crucial information needed to know if there will be a drought is status of groundwater, but the latest status available on the website of the Central Ground Water Board is dated March 31, 2011. India is a country where over half the irrigation is from groundwater. It is the world's largest groundwater user.
 
There is another shortcoming -- India does not have enough monitoring stations to map the air pollution over the country. Most of the monitoring stations are scattered over a few large cities, though satellites show the most polluted zones to be in and around industrial townships and highways. Improving this observation system is crucial because air pollution -- especially through aerosols -- affects local and regional weather patterns.
 
Improving these hydrologic and air quality information systems is essential to manage the crucial food-water-energy nexus in a warming world. This will need integrated observations and predictions, which can be carried out through a Regional Earth System Prediction (RESP) framework. RESP treats land, ocean, atmosphere, ecosystem, agriculture, and human interactions as components of one integrated system. This has to be used with an integrated observation system (IOS) that provides the data needed to build, validate and verify local and regional weather and long-term climate system models.
 
Despite some shortcomings, all the pieces are in place to build the RESP and IOS for India. The country now has of one of the best instrumental climate data records of a sufficiently long-time series covering a large-enough area. Empirical forecasts of the monsoon and various hydrologic variables such as stream flows are now advancing to dynamic forecasts. The research work going on at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune now includes extending short term weather forecasts to long term climate predictions.
 
For information essential to manage the food-energy-water nexus, India needs two steps. The first is to improve its hydrologic and air quality information systems. The second is a national strategy to integrate the weather and climate information with the hydrologic and air quality information and manage this together. Then agricultural scientists can improve what they are doing right now to help farmers plan their crops.
 
To make such an integrated system useful, scientists also need to estimate the length of time to which forecasts from such an integrated system will be reliable.
 
When all these are added up, integrating and managing this information may seem a daunting task, but it can be done. Building this capability is a necessary requirement to safeguard the nation's future.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

