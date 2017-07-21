BUY
Nifty, Sensex Still in a Sideways Mode – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
21 July 2017
We had mentioned in last Friday’s weekly report that Nifty, Sensex were in consolidation mode. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with minor gains on Friday over last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
With the onset of quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, the Indian equity markets traded with gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday.  On the NSE, there were 799 advances, 863 declines and 312 unchanged. On the BSE there were 1,299 advances, 1,378 declines and 178 unchanged.
 
The Nifty50, which opened with a gap, hit a fresh record high of 9,920 on Monday but pared gains as investors preferred to book some profits at higher levels. Sensex firmed up 74 points aided by fresh buying by participants and availability of more foreign capital. BSE mid-cap and small-cap were trading in the green while healthcare and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) were trading in the red. Upcoming quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, as also the direction of foreign funds flow will set the course for the equity indices in the coming week, market observers opined. With markets already at dizzying heights, potential triggers like news on monsoon's progress and global trends like monetary policy review by major international central banks could unleash "volatility", analysts feared. 
 
The markets were expected to focus on earnings during the week though the expectations remained muted for the last quarter. Markets were trying to analyse the earnings impact due to GST disruption, pointed out market analysts. The worry on rising PE (price-earning) ratio of benchmark indices was being overwhelmed by larger domestic fund flows and a buoyant global economy. Companies like Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, ACC, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks and Ashok Leyland were expected to announce their quarterly results in the course of the   week.
 
After a day of trading at a record high, the Indian equity markets on Tuesday fell mainly due to the decline in ITC, coupled with negative global cues. According to market analysts, the key equity indices were dragged lower by a free fall witnessed in the stocks of the largest FMCG company ITC, following which the S&P BSE FMCG index plunged by 637.54 points or around 6%. The plunge in the stocks of the blue chip firm followed the increasing of compensation cess rates on cigarettes by the GST Council on Monday in view of the reduction in tax on the demerit good under the new indirect tax regime. On the NSE, there were 479 advances, 966 declines and 52 unchanged. The shares of Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and NTPC rose, whereas the shares of ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) fell. ITC fell 13% to Rs282.65 after most of the brokerages downgraded the stock and also cut its target price after government increased cess on cigarettes. RIL was pressured after the news of arbitration award going against it.
 
Automobile major Tata Motors said that it will launch SUV Nexon during the upcoming festive season with two new engine options. According to the company, it has added two new engines - the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and the 1.5L diesel -- to its powertrain portfolio. These engines would debut in the new SUV. The shares of the company closed at Rs456.05, up 0.39% on the BSE.
 
A day after a steep fall, Indian equity markets recovered and traded with appreciable gains in the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on the back of positive Asian markets and buying in healthcare, metal and banking stocks. On the NSE, there were 1,114 advances, 516 declines and 330 unchanged.
 
Equity benchmarks continued to trade higher in the morning, with the Sensex rising over 100 points, backed by ITC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Top gainers in the NSE were Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco and Zee, while top losers were UltraTech Cement, ACC and Infosys. 
 
Despite positive global cues, the Indian equity markets erased their morning gains to trade in the red during the mid-afternoon session on Thursday, as selling pressure was witnessed in metal, auto and IT (information technology) stocks.  On the NSE, there were 648 advances, 779 declines and 45 unchanged.
 
Equity benchmarks erased early gains in the morning trade. Ahead of June quarter earnings, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Wipro gained up to 1.7%, while Bajaj Auto fell 0.4%, pointed out market analysts. Reliance Industries was slated to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1) on Thursday and hold its AGM (annual general meeting) the day after. Analysts expected the focus, both in terms of the June quarter numbers and the AGM, would be on the company's telecom business.
 
State-run Canara Bank reported Rs252 crore net profit for first quarter of 2017-18, registering 10% growth over Rs229 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income for the quarter under review, grew 18% year-on-year to Rs2,713 crore and non-interest income 33% to Rs2,109 crore, said the city-based bank in a statement. The bank's global business, however, grew 5.4% to Rs8.3 lakh crore, with Rs.4.9 lakh in deposits, up 4.4% from last year and Rs3.4 lakh crore in net advances, up 6.7%. Net Interest Margin for the domestic business was 2.6% and 2.3% for overseas operations, said the statement. With Rs1,331 crore cash recovery during the quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 10.6% and net NPA at 7.1%.  The NPA ratios have shown an increase due to time lags in resolution. The bank’s shares closed at Rs352.40, down 5.08% on the NSE.
 
Positive global cues and healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL) and Wipro trimmed previous session's losses and buoyed Indian equity markets to trade on a flat-to-positive note during the mid-afternoon session on Friday. According to market observers, ample liquidity from foreign funds and increased buying by retailers following RIL's robust numbers provided a perfect platform.  Besides, investors' sentiments were uplifted by persistent inflow of foreign funds and buying in IT (information technology) and consumer durables stocks. At the close of trading on Friday, the major indices closed with gains over Thursday’s close. On the NSE, there were 720 advances, 909 declines and 331 unchanged.
 
Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. The company recommended issue of bonus shares by "capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of Rs10 each fully paid-up for every 1 existing equity share of Rs10 each fully paid-up (that is in the ratio of 1:1)," it said in a regulatory filing.

 

User

Public Interest
Accused in a fraud case is also entitled to use RTI
Vinita Deshmukh
21 July 2017
Umesh Mohurle, an employee of the postal department in Gondia, near Nagpur, who allegedly committed fraud to the tune of Rs1 crore and is accused of tampering with official information, is under investigation. A complaint has been filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This propelled his wife and other family members to file over 70 applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act since 2015, 51 of which were in second appeal with the Central Information Commission (CIC). 
 
While disposing off these second appeals, early this week, Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Prof M Sridhar Acharyulu, said “The public authority should be cautious while rejecting an application because, though the Mr Mohurle is an accused in fraud case pending investigation, he cannot be denied the entitlement to RTI as a citizen merely on those grounds.” 
 
He directed that only information which could hamper investigation should not be given. The order elaborates, “The foundation of criminal justice system is influenced by principles of natural justice of transparency and openness of public trial. RTI includes within its rubric right to information of the accused, victim and others… If it impedes the process of investigation, then information need not be disclosed. Thus, the only qualification before furnishing information is whether it impedes investigation of the prosecution, given under S.8 (1) (h) of the RTI Act. Any information that does not impede must be given to accused in a fraud case by the CBI.”
 
Appreciating the patience of the postal department in handling the 75 RTI applications despite facing harassment from the couple, the CIC has advised “to examine each RTI application and furnish information if it is relevant and reject such applications where the applicant is seeking repetitive information.”
 
Umesh Mohurle and his wife Dipa have filed multiple RTI applications, including one related to the raiding of their house. The CIC warned them “not to misuse the RTI Act to serve selfish personal motive or vengeance against the officers of the Department”.
 
The CIC observed that filing of multiple RTI applications could be a tool being used by the accused and his family to put pressure on the authorities. He states in his order, “If the accused is filing multiple RTIs in the name of the mother, father and wife, besides his own application, there is the possibility of building up pressure on the public authority and frightening the complainants and investigating officers from continuing the inquiry process… The Commission directs the respondent authority to provide information used in the investigation but be cautious in providing information that does not impede the investigation of the prosecution.’’
 
One of the RTI applications filed by Dipa Mohurle sought information on whether the postal authority can raid a residence (it was raided during the investigation of the case). She sought copies of the rules pertaining to raids, the name of the official who raided the house, copy of the inventory after the postal authority collected a lot of material and medical files from her house and the name of the official who gave permission to the team to raid the house. 
 
CPIO replied that the investigation was related to the fraud case against her husband and there was no raid and the copy of the inventory was provided to the appellant. He also stated during the hearing that the appellant had left the headquarters without permission of the competent authority and has not cooperated in the investigation of the department. Due to this, the CPIO faced lots problems in completing the investigation and framing the charge sheet.
 
Early this year, the Kerala High Court ordered that a copy of the FIR should be provided to a Non-Resident Indian who was the accused in a marital conflict case. He had sought a copy of the FIR under RTI but was denied it. The Kerala High Court order said:
 
On an application submitted by an W.P(C) No.1240 of 2015 accused for copy of the FIR, the concerned police station/office of Superintendent of Police shall make available copy of the FIR within two days.
 
Copy of the FIR can also be obtained by an accused from the court of the concerned Magistrate where the report has already been sent, within two working days from the date of making the application.
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.)
 

User

Investor Interest
Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share
IANS
21 July 2017
Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
 
The company recommended issue of bonus shares by "capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up (that is in the ratio of 1:1)," it said in a regulatory filing.
 
The company held its annual general meeting on Friday.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

