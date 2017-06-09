BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex showing no signs of tiring – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were continuing to head higher.  The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week’s trading and ended flat in comparison with last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:



Despite trading on a cautious note, the key Indian equity indices on Monday scaled fresh highs during intra-day trade, as buying was witnessed in consumer durables, oil and gas, and capital goods stocks. The NSE Nifty rose to a new high of 9,687.20 points and the Sensex that of 31,355.42 points intra-day. Market observers pointed out that investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) two-day monetary policy review that begins on Tuesday. On the NSE, there were 758 advances, 608 declines and 65 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,434 advances, 1,243 declines and 187 unchanged. The market trend was bullish and there were new intra-day highs that were reached for the major indices. But the major indices closed with minor gains, as investors were largely waiting for the RBI policy decision.

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate fixed at 3% for gold, stocks of gems and jewellery companies like PC Jeweller, Titan, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Gitanjali Gems and Tara Jewels shone and hit fresh highs on Monday. With the implementation of GST, compliance level will increase which will benefit the organised sector against the unorganised sector. So the surge in prices is factoring better-than-expected tax rate and level playing field for organised sector against the unorganised sector, pointed out market analysts. Titan shares closed at Rs552.40, up 16.97% on the BSE.

Jet Airways said that it has deployed its flagship Boeing 777 jetliner to operate the daily flights between Delhi and Singapore. "The state-of-the-art aircraft, with its three-class configuration commenced operating on the sector effective today (Friday)," the airline said in a statement.  "Jet Airways has seen an increase in air traffic between Delhi, Singapore and beyond to Asean region." The airline added that the Boeing 777 jetliner provides it with more flexibility in transporting various types of consignments, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, machinery and industrial goods between Delhi and Singapore. The company’s shares closed at Rs497, up 2.57% on the BSE, on Monday.

On Tuesday, Indian stocks declined the most in over a week as investors held back their bets ahead of the central bank’s policy decision due Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell nearly 0.4% to 31,190, while the NSE Nifty 50 index too dropped 0.4% to 9,637. Earlier, the 50-share benchmark managed to open above the 9,700-mark for the first time ever. The market breadth turned in favour of the bears by the end of trade. About 5 stocks declined to every 1 that gained on the NSE. BSE Mid-cap Index closed down 0.6% at 14732 whereas, BSE Small-cap Index closed down by 0.6% at 15310. There were 527 advances, 1,107 declines and 320 unchanged stocks on NSE, reflecting fairly bearish undertone floating in the market.

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet due later in the day. However, a better-than-expected monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), coupled with healthy buying in healthcare, consumer durables and automobile sectors, kept market sentiments buoyed. Auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and healthcare stocks shone, whereas IT (information technology) sector traded in negative after Tuesday's positive movement, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 868 advances, 608 declines and 76 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,465 advances, 1,191 declines and 147 unchanged.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its second review for FY2017-18 on Wednesday kept all key policy rates unchanged while seeking to achieve consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4%. The repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) would remain at 6.25%, while reverse repo rate would be at 6%. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate would be steady at to 6.50%. The major indices closed quietly at the end of trading on Wednesday with small gains.

Weak global cues and selling pressure in oil and gas, IT (information technology) and consumer durables stocks pulled the Indian equity markets lower to trade on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon session on Thursday. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of election in Britain and European Central Bank's policy review (due later during the day). On the NSE, there were 711 advances, 710 declines and 50 unchanged.

IT stocks continued to trade weak with the sector trading with loss of more than 1%. Consumer durables, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors were trading in negative, whereas healthcare and metal sectors were trading in the green, up by more than 1%. Dr Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma and HDFC were the top gainers on the BSE, while Gail, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers. The farmers’ agitation entered its eighth day on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh. The peasants have been on strike since June 1, demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce.

The Indian equity markets on Friday traded on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon session as investors remained cautious amidst global cues. IT (information technology), FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables stocks faced selling pressure. US markets closed higher after Wall Street digested former FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Director James Comey's testimony. Asian markets however, traded flat. The European Central Bank did not announce any policy changes on Thursday when it met in Tallinn, Estonia. And it made only small changes to its forward guidance.

In India, sectoral indices led by IT, Teck, consumer durables, auto, realty, healthcare and banking stocks traded in the negative zone. However, Maruti Suzuki hit a fresh record high intra-day, after a media report indicated that the company plans to spend Rs1,000 crore in land acquisition this year. Maruti Suzuki shares closed at Rs7,451.00, up 3% on the BSE. ITC, Infosys and Wipro were among the top losers on the BSE. Finally, the major indices closed with small gains on Friday over Thursday’s close.
 

User

Public Interest
Seminar discusses Mumbai’s traffic hazards
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
Mumbai is a good subject of study for road safety issues as the infrastructure does not support the needs of a growing population. This was one of the conclusions of the panel discussion on Global Road Safety Initiative at a 3-day seminar hosted by the Bloomberg Philanthropies held in Mumbai.
 
 “Mumbai is a dynamic city. You cannot expect the infrastructure that was built years ago to support it till now,” said one of the speakers from the panel. Traffic is one of the major problems, along with congestion, pollution, noise pollution. This has made the Mumbai Traffic Police to join forces with Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Road Safety Initiative (BIGRS) to produce a report as a preliminary step in enhancing road crash data monitoring in Mumbai.
 
Bloomberg Philanthropies hosted 150 road safety experts from 17 countries for the Global Road Safety Conference (BIGRS) in Mumbai. The event saw experts discuss one of the world’s leading causes of preventable death – traffic related deaths and injuries. Nearly 85% of countries in the world lack adequate laws to counter the growing rates of traffic-related deaths and injuries. As a result, an estimated 1.3 million deaths and 20 to 50 million injuries occur every year, with 90% of these fatalities occurring in low and middle income countries.
 
A unique part of the initiative in Mumbai was to conduct field visits where the invited guests went on a walk or bus trip through some parts of the city to have a first-hand experience of travelling through the city. “The amount of noise pollution really keeps one in an alerted state while walking around” said Melinda Hanson, an invited guest.
 
 
Along with its partners, Bloomberg Philanthropies has been a leader in developing and helping implement interventions to prevent traffic crash deaths, including increased seat-belt and helmet use, speed reduction, reduced drunken driving, safe urban transport, and improved road infrastructure. During his talk in the panel discussion on speed being one of the biggest killers in accidents, Dr Soames Job also spoke about the ‘optimism bias’, where the driver does not differentiate between speeding and not speeding and considers his years of experience as a proof of this.  “I think we are one of the most delusional species…one must be able to differentiate between speeding and not speeding and should not let our personal bias get in the way”.   
                                                                             
 

User

COMMENTS

Bapoo Malcolm

45 minutes ago

Lost my co-director to a motor bike accident in 2011. Quit my bike after that. Had done 13.5 lakh kms. on a 1972 Rajdoot. Still running. After knowing of a study on road safety, my wife and I ventured out with a borrowed Honda 150 Unicorn. Did 380 kms over a weekend; highlight being a visit to Vallone winery. Took note of reasons for accidents. One thing stood out: LACK OF COURTESY. No one gives a damn. Tempting fate once again, not so great an idea on Indian roads. Neither the police, the road construction people, drivers, pedestrians, riders, animals nor anything else. It's each for himself and God for none.

REPLY

PulseOn

5 hours ago

Strange that they did not ask pedestrians. Pedestrians first.

REPLY
Consumer Interest
FCC takes next step in scrapping net neutrality
Moneylife Digital Team
09 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started the process of eliminating net neutrality, voting Thursday to shift internet regulation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), according to the editor of ConsumerAffairs.com, a consumer news and advocacy organization founded in 1998 by James R Hood, a veteran Washington, DC journalist and public affairs executive. 
 
The commission had voted last month to begin unraveling the designation of the internet as a public utility. The Obama Era FCC had designated the internet as a common carrier, basically a regulated public utility.
 
According to ConsumerAffairs.com, prior to the utility designation, the internet had been under the jurisdiction of the FTC, which mostly goes after deceptive trade and anti-competitive practices.
 
The current FCC chairman, Trump appointee Ajit Pai, has long viewed the utility designation as an unnecessary government "overreach" and has left no doubt of his intention to reverse it. Prior to being named chairman, he said that net neutrality's days would be numbered if he had anything to say about it, observed ConsumerAffairs.com
 
ConsumerAffairs.com argues that opponents fear that, once the internet is deregulated, AT&T, Comcast and other gigantic conglomerates will give preferential treatment to their content, making it harder for smaller content providers to grow and prosper and, thus, depriving consumers of access to diverse content.
 
Among those opponents is the lone Democrat on the commission, Mignon Clyburn. “While the majority engages in flowery rhetoric about light-touch regulation and so on, the endgame appears to be no-touch regulation and a wholescale destruction of the FCC’s public interest authority in the 21st century,” Clyburn said recently, adds the ConsumerAffairs.com
 
(Read the original article by James Hood of ConsumerAffairs.com here: FCC takes next step in scrapping net neutrality)

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More