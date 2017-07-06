BUY
Nifty, Sensex on Course to Head Higher – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
06 July 2017

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets staged a minor rally on Thursday and closed with small gains over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded with gains during the mid-afternoon session on Thursday, with buying witnessed in banking, automobile and capital goods stocks. Equity benchmarks opened moderately higher on Thursday despite weak Asian markets. Auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), healthcare and metals traded in the positive, while oil and gas and consumer durables sectors traded in the negative. Banking sector traded in the green on account of weekly Bank Nifty expiry, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 901 advances, 750 declines and 298 unchanged.
 
The World Bank's private financing arm IFC has invested Rs667 crore ($103 million) in L&T Infrastructure Finance Co by subscribing to the first official Green Bonds in India, a joint statement by both parties said on Thursday. "This is in line with the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) strategy to support renewable energy infrastructure in the country and also develop the capital markets," the statement said.  The L&T Finance Holdings subsidiary L&T Infrastructure Finance "will use this money to give loans to solar power projects".  "The issue by L&T Infrastructure Finance to IFC qualifies as the first Green Bond approved by Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India)." Larsen & Toubro shares closed at Rs1,699.00, up 0.20% on the BSE.
 
Diversified company Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Piramal Finance Ltd (PFL) has sanctioned an additional Rs700 crore to renewable energy firm ACME Solar Holdings. "The deal was made by introducing a new product -- a Flexi Line of Credit -- for the renewable energy sector," a Piramal release said here. Earlier in 2016, Delhi-based ACME Solar raised Rs 499 crore from PLF and its partner APG, a Dutch pension fund. According to the statement, ACME is one of the country's largest private solar energy producers with a portfolio of over 1.8 GW across 14 states. The company's current operational capacity is over 1 GW and is expected to reach 1.4 GW by the end of September. Commenting on the development, ACME Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said: "The current funding provides us with the required flexibility to invest in the solar and electric transportation business and ensure timely completion of projects. The shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at Rs2,942.00, up 4.36% on the BSE.
 
India's service sector activity rose to an eight-month high of 53.1 in June boosted by a significant jump in new work orders, indicating a solid upturn in output across the sector, key macro-economic data showed.  The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services PMI Business Activity Index registered a higher rate of expansion at 53.1 in June, up from 52.2 in May. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease. "Up from 52.2 in May to an eight-month high of 53.1 in June, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services PMI Business Activity Index signalled a solid and accelerated upturn in output across the sector," according to the survey by Nikkei.  "Business conditions in India's service sector continued to improve in June as a solid and accelerated upturn in new work resulted in a faster increase in activity," it said.  "Growth of service sector activity and inflows of new business picked up as better demand conditions and marketing efforts bore fruit," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report. "June's figure contributed to the highest quarterly average for the composite PMI (52.2) since Q2 (FY) 2016. This suggests that GDP growth is likely to rebound from the sharp slowdown noted in the first three months of 2017," she added. The S & P BSE Teck closed at 5,557.47 up 0.01% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

06 July 2017
Public Interest
Here’s How Trump Transferred Wealth to His Son While Avoiding the Usual Taxes
Derek Kravitz  and  Cezary Podkul (ProPublica)  and  Will Parker (The Real Deal)
06 July 2017

This story was co-published with The Real Deal.

 

In April 2016, as Donald Trump was on the cusp of clinching the Republican nomination for the White House, he sold two luxury condos near Manhattan's Central Park for less than half the price his company had said they were worth. The lucky buyer: Trump's son, Eric.

 

Such family-friendly deals would normally incur hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift taxes.

 

But in this case, Trump appears unlikely to have been on the hook for anywhere near that, thanks to benefits only available to real estate developers.

 

Eric Trump bought the two condos on the two top floors of the Trump Parc East building at 100 Central Park South for $350,000 each. Trump Organization filings show that, as of February 2016 — two months before Trump sold the apartments to Eric — the condos were priced at $790,000 and $800,000. A similar one-bedroom condo on a lower floor at the same building sold for $690,000 in 2014.

 

The transactions illustrate the unique advantages that real estate developers like Trump have when passing down valuable assets between generations.

 

"Not everyone has the opportunity to avoid gift taxes, just developers with developer units," said Beth Shapiro Kaufman, an estate planning attorney and president at Caplin & Drysdale in Washington, D.C. "The biggest game in gift taxes is valuation issues."

 

An owner who sells real estate for less than it's worth would typically have to pay gift tax on the difference between the sales price and the true market value. Any personal gifts that are worth more than $14,000 in a year are subject to up to 40 percent in federal taxes.

 

But as the building's developer selling the units for the first time, Trump had lots of flexibility within the law to determine the value of the apartments.

 

"This is really, really primo real estate," said Bob Lord, a tax attorney who reviewed the transaction records at ProPublica's request. "Why would you show a sale at $350,000 other than to play games for tax purposes?"

The units were originally rent regulated, which would typically lower the value of the apartments significantly.

 

New York City records state that the condos are no longer rent regulated. It's not clear when they were deregulated, but the result is that Eric Trump will likely be able to sell the apartments at significantly higher prices. It's also unclear if anyone currently lives in the condos. The younger Trump bought another, much larger, apartment in the building for $2 million in 2007.

 

It's ultimately unclear how much, if any, taxes Trump paid on the transactions. The Trump Organization, the White House and Eric Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

 

But other taxes paid on the transaction suggest gift taxes were not paid. Trump paid a total of $13,000 in city and state transfer taxes, New York City property records show. Those transfer taxes, according to a spokeswoman for the city's Department of Finance, are not usually paid when "bona fide gifts" are involved.

 

Also, when a sale is reported as a gift, buyers and sellers typically disclose in transfer records that the sale is taking place between two relatives. The Trumps did not.

 

Trump has said that he, like many Americans, wants to keep his taxes at a minimum. "I fight like hell and pay as little as possible," he told CBS' "Face the Nation" in August 2015. Trump has proposed repealing the estate tax entirely.

 

The condo sales were disclosed in President Trump's 2017 federal financial disclosure, which was released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics last month. The buyers were listed as two limited liability companies. After we asked readers to help us analyze the documents, a reader flagged the deals and noted that the LLCs listed as the buyers were managed by Eric Trump.

 

Trump bought the Central Park South building in 1981 and later converted it into condos. The building's 80 units were initially filled mostly with wealthy rent-regulated tenants who had the right to keep renewing their leases at below-market rates as long as they chose to remain in the building. That interfered with Trump's plan to tear down the building and replace it with a condo project.

 

Under New York laws, developers who convert apartment buildings into condos must disclose to the New York state attorney general how much they're looking to sell units for to existing tenants as well as to the public.

 

Trump's 1997 disclosure to the attorney general, known as an offering plan, shows that units 13G and 14G were both rent regulated and originally listed for sale at $245,000 and $250,000, respectively. Over time, as market prices moved higher, Trump filed frequent amendments raising the listed prices, a standard practice for developers. ProPublica and The Real Deal obtained the offering plan and amendments through a public-records request.

 

Trump reported nearly $3.2 million in revenue in 2016 and the first half of 2017 from condo sales using the company, Trump CPS LLC. He resigned as president of that company on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration.

 

As with the president's other assets, Trump CPS LLC is held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and is managed by one of Trump's lawyers and the president's sons. Trump put his businesses under the trust in response to criticism about conflicts. As we have reported, President Trump can take funds from the trust any time.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

