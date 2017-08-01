Nifty, Sensex On an Uptrend – Tuesday closing report

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex have continued to trend higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets closed with gains over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the day’s trading are given in the table below:

Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the late-morning trade session on Tuesday. According to market analysts, profit bookings capped gains after the key Indian equity indices -- NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex -- rose on expectations of a monetary policy easing and broadly positive global cues. Besides, healthy quarterly results released on Monday had also enhanced investors risk taking appetite during the initial phase of the day's trade. On the NSE, there were 498 advances, 871 declines and 65 unchanged.

With latest macro-economic data showing inflation at a record low and fall in factory output, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce its repo, or short term lending rate, at its monetary policy review on Wednesday. At its second bi-monthly monetary policy review of the fiscal on June 7, the RBI maintained status quo on its short-term rate for lending to commercial banks, at 6.25%. In doing so, the policy statement said the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was guided by the risks to inflation. Retail inflation in India during June dropped to a record low of 1.54%, while industrial production data showed that the growth in factory production fell to 1.7% in May, from 8% in the same month a year ago. Industry chamber Assocham on Sunday urged the apex bank to cut interest rates in view of the latest macro data. "Citing inflation at a five-year low and deceleration in the factory output, the Assocham has written to RBI Governor Urjit Patel, making out a strong case for at least 25 basis point cut in the policy interest rate when the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meets on August 2," an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India statement said here. "The wholesale price index (WPI) also eased to 0.9% from 2.17%. The case for rate-cut is additionally strengthened by easing of food inflation to (minus)2.12% from 0.31%. Good monsoon forecasts for the current financial year have additionally created a stance for further reduction in the food inflation," Assocham said. These developments are likely to extend to a long-term bullish stock market in India.

Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a rise of 7% in its passenger and commercial vehicle sales, including exports, for July 2017. According to the company, the total sales of its passenger and commercial vehicle increased to 46,216 units from 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016. Tata Motors' domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were higher by 13% at 42,775 units from 37,789 units sold during the corresponding month of last year. "The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 nos., higher by 15% over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments," the company said in a statement. "The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments." Tata Motors shares closed at Rs446.90, up 0.54% on the BSE.

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday said it closed last month with 14% growth in its sales volumes. In a statement here, the company said it sold 11,981 units last month -- up from 10,492 units sold in July 2016. However, the company this fiscal, till last month, sold 40,479 units -- down from 41,657 units sold during the comparable period of last fiscal. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs111.05, up 1.42% on the NSE.

India's manufacturing sector's output declined last month due to the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) along with weak demand, a key macro-economic data showed on Tuesday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance, stood at 47.9 in July from the index reading of 50.9 in June 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease. As per the figures, the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI was at its lowest mark in July since February 2009 and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far. Some of the manufacturing companies’ shares are likely to be on a bearish trend in the medium term.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: