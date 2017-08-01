BUY
Nifty, Sensex On an Uptrend – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
01 August 2017

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex have continued to trend higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets closed with gains over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the day’s trading are given in the table below:

 

Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the late-morning trade session on Tuesday. According to market analysts, profit bookings capped gains after the key Indian equity indices -- NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex -- rose on expectations of a monetary policy easing and broadly positive global cues. Besides, healthy quarterly results released on Monday had also enhanced investors risk taking appetite during the initial phase of the day's trade. On the NSE, there were 498 advances, 871 declines and 65 unchanged.
 
With latest macro-economic data showing inflation at a record low and fall in factory output, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce its repo, or short term lending rate, at its monetary policy review on Wednesday. At its second bi-monthly monetary policy review of the fiscal on June 7, the RBI maintained status quo on its short-term rate for lending to commercial banks, at 6.25%. In doing so, the policy statement said the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was guided by the risks to inflation. Retail inflation in India during June dropped to a record low of 1.54%, while industrial production data showed that the growth in factory production fell to 1.7% in May, from 8% in the same month a year ago. Industry chamber Assocham on Sunday urged the apex bank to cut interest rates in view of the latest macro data. "Citing inflation at a five-year low and deceleration in the factory output, the Assocham has written to RBI Governor Urjit Patel, making out a strong case for at least 25 basis point cut in the policy interest rate when the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meets on August 2," an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India statement said here. "The wholesale price index (WPI) also eased to 0.9% from 2.17%. The case for rate-cut is additionally strengthened by easing of food inflation to (minus)2.12% from 0.31%. Good monsoon forecasts for the current financial year have additionally created a stance for further reduction in the food inflation," Assocham said. These developments are likely to extend to a long-term bullish stock market in India.
 
Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a rise of 7% in its passenger and commercial vehicle sales, including exports, for July 2017. According to the company, the total sales of its passenger and commercial vehicle increased to 46,216 units from 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016. Tata Motors' domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were higher by 13% at 42,775 units from 37,789 units sold during the corresponding month of last year. "The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 nos., higher by 15% over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments," the company said in a statement.  "The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments." Tata Motors shares closed at Rs446.90, up 0.54% on the BSE.
 
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday said it closed last month with 14% growth in its sales volumes. In a statement here, the company said it sold 11,981 units last month -- up from 10,492 units sold in July 2016. However, the company this fiscal, till last month, sold 40,479 units -- down from 41,657 units sold during the comparable period of last fiscal. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs111.05, up 1.42% on the NSE.
 
India's manufacturing sector's output declined last month due to the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) along with weak demand, a key macro-economic data showed on Tuesday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance, stood at 47.9 in July from the index reading of 50.9 in June 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease. As per the figures, the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI was at its lowest mark in July since February 2009 and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far. Some of the manufacturing companies’ shares are likely to be on a bearish trend in the medium term.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
GST, weak demand pull manufacturing output down: PMI
IANS
01 August 2017
India's manufacturing sector's output declined last month due to the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and weak demand, a key macro-economic data showed on Tuesday.
 
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance, stood at 47.9 in July from the index reading of 50.9 in June 2017.
 
An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity, and below 50 an overall decrease.
 
As per the figures, the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI was at its lowest mark in July since February 2009 and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far.
 
"Manufacturing growth in India came to a halt in July, with the PMI down to its lowest mark in almost eight-and-half years amid widespread reports that the sector has been adversely affected by the implementation of the goods and services tax," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.
 
"The reductions in output, new orders and purchasing activity were all the steepest since early-2009. The downturn was broad-based across all subsectors covered by the survey, with output scaled back among firms in the consumer, intermediate and investment goods categories amid falling order books."
 
According to the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI report, downturn was widespread across three broad areas of manufacturing, with intermediate goods producers being the worst affected.
 
The report pointed out that "incoming new work" dropped for the first time in the year-to-date period and at the steepest pace since early-2009. 
 
"The weakening trend for demand, relatively muted cost inflationary pressures and discounted factory gate charges provide powerful tools for monetary policy easing, which has the potential to revive economic growth," the IHS Markit economist said.
 
"Upcoming PMI releases will show whether underlying conditions remain on the downside or if July's contraction was a temporary blip. Goods producers foresee the latter, with panellists widely commenting that a lack of clarity regarding tax rates caused confusion among suppliers and manufacturers themselves when agreeing on prices."
 
On the bright side, the report added that 12-month outlook for output remained positive in July, with companies expecting more clarity regarding the GST to support growth. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
33 lakh taxpayers added to tax net post demonetisation
IANS
01 August 2017
As many as 33 lakh new taxpayers have been added to the tax net post demonetisation, parliament was informed on Tuesday.
 
However the number of taxpayers added is less than the number of taxpayers added between the financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16, when 40 lakh extra returns were filed, the government data showed.
 
"The number of income taxpayers has increased after demonetisation. During the period of November 9, 2016 to March 31, 2017, 1.96 crore returns were filed as compared to 1.63 crore returns filed during corresponding period of FY 2015-16 and 1.23 crore returns filed during corresponding period of FY 2014-15," Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
 
As for the objectives of demonetisation, the Minister said that it "seeks to create a new 'normal' wherein the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real".
 
"This exercise (demonetisation) is a part of government's resolve to eliminate corruption, black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding," he added.
 
In a separate reply, the Minister said that there was "no official estimation of the quantum of black money in India".
 
"There was no official estimation of quantum of black money in India. However, post demonetisation, the Income Tax Department (ITD) conducted searches in 900 groups of persons during November 2016 to March 2017 leading to seizure of Rs 900 crore and admission of undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore," he said.
 
He added that during the same period, 8239 surveys were conducted leading to detection of undisclosed income of Rs 6,745 crore.
 
The Minister disclosed that during the current Financial Year up to June 30, the ITD has conducted searches in 102 groups, seizing assets worth Rs 103 crore. The persons searched have admitted undisclosed income of Rs 2,670 crore.
 
He also said that the ITD has also launched 'Operation Clean Money' with the mission to "create a tax compliant society through a fair, transparent and non-intrusive tax administration where every Indian takes pride in paying taxes".
 
Gangwar said under the operation, about 18 lakh persons whose cash transactions did not appear in line with their tax profile were identified and approached through email/sms.
 
"More than 9.27 lakh responses were received giving information on 13.33 lakh accounts involving cash deposits of around Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Out of this, a record number of 5.27 lakh responses were received in the first 12 days of the operation," he said.
 
"Advance data analytics tools were deployed which further identified 5.56 lakh new cases and about one lakh cases in which either partial or no response was received in the earlier phase. Besides, about 200 high risk clusters of persons were identified for appropriate action," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

