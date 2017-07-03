BUY
Nifty, Sensex on an uptrend – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
03 July 2017
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might bounce back a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Monday and closed with gains of close to 1% over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The Indian equity markets traded with substantial gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, following the launch of the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- at the start of July 1. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were also buoyed by positive global cues and buying in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), automobile and consumer durables stocks. Equity benchmarks started off the week on a strong note. Asian markets traded in the positive zone following positive US market closing. The mid-cap and small-cap indices traded in the green with small-cap trading well over 0.90% while mid-cap traded above 0.78%. Top gainers in the NSE were ITC, Infratel, Hindalco and VEDL while top losers were NTPC, Wipro, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma. Stocks of FMCG rose to hit a record high on Monday, with ITC, which is the largest contributor to the index, witnessing the highest momentum.
 
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it closed June with 11 per cent growth in sales volume. In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 12,330 units last month up from 11,108 units sold during June 2016. During the first three months of this fiscal year, the company has sold 28,495 units down from 31,165 units sold during the corresponding period of the previous year. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs100.25, up 6.82% on the BSE.
 
The All India Petroleum Dealers' Association has (AIPDA) called a nationwide petrol pump strike on July 12, protesting against the oil marketing companies' failure to install 100% automated system at the pumps and lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing mode. The daily dynamic pricing mode has been started from June 16. "Our national body AIPDA has called the nationwide strike on July 12. Ahead of that, we won't purchase any oil on July 5 as a mark of protest," West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association President Tushar Sen said. He said after the introduction of the dynamic pricing system, petroleum prices have been on a downslide. "But we are totally in the dark about the process. Small dealers are facing crisis". In West Bengal and other states, the automated system has been installed in only one percent of the petrol pumps, Sen said. "The oil marketing companies were supposed to install 100% automated system at the pumps. 
 
Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co on Monday said it closed the June sales book with 11% volume growth. The company said in a statement that it sold 273,791 units in June, up from 247,364 in June 2016. During the period under review, the company sold 268,638 two-wheelers and 5,173 three-wheelers as against 240,236 two-wheelers and 7,128 three-wheelers sold during June last year. During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 12%, increasing from 7.01 lakh units in the first quarter of 2016 to 7.85 lakh units in the first quarter of 2017. Sales of three-wheelers remained at the same level as that of the corresponding quarter of 2016 at 0.17 lakh units. 
 
Infosys Ltd has appointed D. Sundaram as an independent director on its board, the software major announced on Saturday. A fellow of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, the Mr Sundaram was the Vice-Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which he joined in 1975. Infosys shares closed at Rs951.40, up 1.68% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Economy & Nation
Over 90% Indian customers still prefer branch over online banking: Report
IANS
03 July 2017
While the government has been pushing people to go online when it comes to banking, the branch still continues to dominate banking channels in India, with 94 per cent of retail banking customers having visited the branch/store at least once in the past 12 months, a new study revealed on Monday.
 
According to the 2017 Oracle J.D. Power India 'Retail Banking Study,' despite the impetus provided by demonetisation, digital banking is not yet a pervasive experience in India. 
 
"Most banking relationships still begin and continue at the branch. However, there is great potential for banks to move more into the digital space. Only 51 per cent of retail banking customers have a reliable online banking experience with their main financial institution," said Gordon Shields, senior director, J.D. Power, a US-based global marketing information services firm.
 
The results was based on in-person interviews with 5,368 retail banking customers conducted between February and April 2017 across 14 states and included both private and public banks.
 
"In fact, overall customer satisfaction with banking in India is lagging significantly behind other key markets at 672 index points, compared to the industry average score reported in other J.D. Power studies in China (806), the USA (793) and Australia (748)," Shields added.
 
The study measured overall satisfaction in five factors: account activities (39 per cent); account information (18 per cent); facility (17 per cent); product offerings (14 per cent) and fees (12 per cent). 
 
While overall customer satisfaction with mobile banking is markedly higher (693) than with In-Person Branch interaction (676), only 9 per cent of India retail banking customers use mobile banking for everyday transactions. 
 
"Among the 48 per cent of customers who have yet to download a banking app, one-fourth state lack of security is a key reason for non-usage," Shields noted. 
 
Nearly three-fourths (73 per cent) of customers believe their financial needs were not fully understood before they were offered new products, with only 7 per cent having had fees and pricing of products explained. 
 
"As India embarks on its digitisation agenda, results on ground exhibit a contrary reality," said Kiran Kumar Kesavarapu, APAC leader, industry innovation advisors-financial services Oracle. 
 
"We believe the issue lies in customer engagement models that Indian banks employ today and related security uncertainties when transacting online. This can be addressed easily and quickly," Kesavarapu added.
 
Private banks outperformed public banks and were rated higher in overall satisfaction (680) than public banks (666). 
 
Private banking customers are more likely to recommend their bank to friends and relatives (89 per cent) than public banks (86 per cent).
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

J. P. Shah

12 hours ago

Lack of digital knowledge, security concerns, lack of zero-liability of customers policy, rampant frauds in electronic transactions, indifference of banks for helping in case of frauds are some of the main reasons.

REPLY

SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

Online banking usage will improve only after adequate security systems are in place. Service to customers needs to be considerably improved. Banks should stress at this juncture more in innovative recovery measures, which is the need of the hour.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
HC refuses to quash ED case against Himachal CM
IANS
03 July 2017
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others seeking quashing of a money laundering case registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
Justice R.K. Guaba rejected the plea of the Chief Minister, his son Vikramaditya Singh and two others saying the plea against possible arrest and attachment cannot be allowed.
 
On September 2015, the ED had lodged the case against 83-year-old Singh and others under the PMLA after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
 
The CBI had filed a chargesheet on March 31, hours after the high court refused to quash the FIR lodged against Singh and his wife in the disproportionate assets case.
 
Singh had earlier claimed that the FIR was the result of a "political vendetta".
 
The ED is probing allegations against Singh and his family members of having amassed wealth of Rs 6.1 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2009 and 2011 when he was the Union Minister of Steel. 
 
It has also attached assets worth around Rs 14 crore in this case under the PMLA.
 
The ED had arrested a LIC agent Anand Chauhan in July 2016 under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating with the investigating officer.
 
The ED had alleged that Singh, while serving as the Union Minister, had invested huge amounts in purchasing LIC policies in his and his family members' names through Chauhan.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

