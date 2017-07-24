BUY
Nifty, Sensex on an Uptrend- Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
24 July 2017
The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The key equity indices -- the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty -- traded at record highs during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading close to the 10,000-level. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were boosted by hopes of healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank, and buying in consumer durables, banking, IT (information technology)  and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 807 advances, 860 declines and 308 unchanged. Reliance Industries hit new all-time high, with shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm up as much as 2.4%.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced a bill under which the Centre may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate recovery proceedings against loan defaulters. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill will replace an ordinance that earlier enabled this.  
 
The recovery proceedings would be under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 that provides for a time-bound process to resolve defaults. The S & P BSE Bankex closed at 27,634.67, up 0.50% on the BSE.
 
With global economic recovery remaining on track on the back of better performing emerging economies, growth in India is expected to pick up further in 2017 and 2018, the IMF has said. "Growth in India is forecast to pick up further in 2017 and 2018, in line with the April 2017 forecast," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Monday. "Pick-up in global growth anticipated in the April World Economic Outlook remains on track," the IMF report said. "While activity slowed following the currency exchange initiative, growth for 2016 -- at 7.1% -- was higher than anticipated due to strong government spending and data revisions that show stronger momentum in the first part of the year," it said, referring to India's demonetisation measure as well as to the base year revisions in GDP calculations made by the Central Statistics Office. "Growth out-turns in the first quarter of 2017 were higher than the April WEO forecasts in large emerging and developing economies. “Inflation in advanced economies remains subdued and generally below targets; it has also been declining in several emerging economies such as Brazil, India and Russia," it added. Market analysts forecast a long term bull market in Indian stock markets based on projected growth in the Indian economy over the next two years.
 
Financial services major Reliance Capital on Monday said its shareholders have approved the demerger scheme for Reliance Home Finance. According to the company, the demerger scheme -- which will facilitate in the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance -- was approved by 99.59%  votes in favour of the "Scheme of Arrangement" at the Tribunal-convened General Shareholders Meeting held on Monday. "The demerger will facilitate the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the stock exchanges in the next few months," said Anmol Ambani, ED, Reliance Capital. "The proposal will unlock substantial value for our shareholders, who will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every share held in Reliance Capital," he added. As per the scheme, Reliance Capital will hold 51% stake in Reliance Home Finance, and will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the next 18 months. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs650.30, down 0.02% on the BSE.
 
Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it has bagged an order for 3,019 buses worth Rs650 crore. According to the company, the order has come from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). "This order, one of the largest from a state transport undertaking for a single OEM (original equipment manufacturer), would be executed in the current financial year, which would help Ashok Leyland in furthering its leadership position in buses," the company said in a statement. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs104.05, up 0.87% on the BSE.
 
State-run Vijaya Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a Rs255 crore net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2017-18, registering a 57% annual growth from Rs162 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, net profit grew 25% from Rs204 crore a quarter ago. Operating profit for the quarter under review (Q1) also zoomed 64% annually to Rs753 crore from Rs459 crore in the like period a year ago but only 7% sequentially from Rs703 crore a quarter ago. "Total income, however, grew 6.5% yearly to Rs3,510 crore in Q1 from Rs3,295 crore in the same period year ago and was flat sequentially (0.14%) from Rs3,505 crore quarter ago," said the bank in a statement here. The bank's provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up 63 per cent annually to Rs411 crore in Q1 from Rs253 crore in the like period a year ago and 19% sequentially from Rs345 crore a quarter ago. CASA deposits increased 30% annually to Rs36,318 crore, with Current Accounts forming Rs7,998 crore and Saving Accounts Rs28,320 crore during the quarter under review. "Focus on assets quality resulted in net NPA declining marginally to 5.24% from 5.42% a year ago," added the statement. Vijaya Bank shares closed at Rs72.70, down 0.82% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
JioPhone will force incumbents to protect subscribers: Jefferies
IANS
24 July 2017
Reliance Jio's newly launched JioPhone aimed at over 50 crore feature phone users will pose a stiff challenge to incumbents to protect their subscriber market share, investment banking firm Jefferies has said.
 
"The monthly plan compares favorably against the blended ARPU (average revenue per unit) of top three incumbents, but it does provide a cap. Even though the pricing is not as disruptive as feared, it will still be a stiff challenge to incumbents to protect their subscriber market share," Jefferies said in a report.
 
Jio launched its much-awaited 4G feature phone, which will be made available from September. The device is priced at Rs 1,500, collected as a fully refundable deposit, refundable at the end of three years.
 
The company is targeting shipments of 5 million phones a week. The monthly plan for Rs 153 would offer unlimited voice/SMS and 0.5GB of data per day. There are two sachet plans for Rs 24 and Rs 54 with validity of two and seven days respectively. 
 
The phone can be connected to television through a Jio Phone cable. However, this will require enrollment to the Rs 309 per month plan (1GB per day allowance) which will allow three-four hours of daily video streaming.
 
"We believe that the pricing on both device as well as plan is not as bad as feared for incumbents. While refundable, the cost of acquiring the device is not game changing when compared against existing feature phone prices. The Rs 153/month plan too compares favourably against the Rs 142-158 ARPU across Top-3 but does create a cap," the report stated.
 
The report said in the context of a higher addressable market for Jio, competitive dynamics for incumbents will be two fold -- ARPU splicing/erosion in higher ARPU subscription (already underway) and subscriber churn.
 
"Since Jio's voice offering is based on VoLTE, Jio phone proliferation will mandate increase of coverage. This will lead to high speed R Jio network in remote areas, which the 2G and at best 3G network footprint of the incumbents will struggle to compete against. Incumbents would have to accelerate their 4G network spending to match up to this," the report added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Sunil Rebello

11 hours ago

They say the JIO phones will be mainly sold in Tier 2 & 3 towns.

But the major sales will be in our major cities.

Prayer that competition survives in INDIA where we pay the lowest rates.

Economy & Nation
Rs100-crore ransom sought for kidnapped UP businessman
IANS
24 July 2017
The kidnappers of Uttar Pradesh businessman Sanjeev Gupta have allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 100 crore from his family while his whereabouts remain sketchy for the second day.
 
The ransom message sent from Gupta's phone threatens to harm the businessman if the ransom demand is not met. 
 
His car (UP83 AC-4100) has since been recovered from a puncture repair shop and the location of his phone has been traced to New Delhi and Chandigarh.
 
A team of the police and the Special Task Force (STF) investigating the case fear that the businessman might have been taken to Chandigarh. 
 
The task force also feels that the kidnappers are continuously changing location to escape electronic surveillance.
 
Gupta, a partner in prominent food chain Sagar Ratna. The eatery is about 30 km from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where he lives. He was kidnapped on Sunday. 
 
Police officials say they were trying to crack the case at the earliest and were trying to ensure safe recovery of the businessman.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

