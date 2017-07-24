Nifty, Sensex on an Uptrend- Monday closing report

The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

The key equity indices -- the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty -- traded at record highs during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading close to the 10,000-level. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were boosted by hopes of healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank, and buying in consumer durables, banking, IT (information technology) and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 807 advances, 860 declines and 308 unchanged. Reliance Industries hit new all-time high, with shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm up as much as 2.4%.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced a bill under which the Centre may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate recovery proceedings against loan defaulters. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill will replace an ordinance that earlier enabled this.

The recovery proceedings would be under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 that provides for a time-bound process to resolve defaults. The S & P BSE Bankex closed at 27,634.67, up 0.50% on the BSE.

With global economic recovery remaining on track on the back of better performing emerging economies, growth in India is expected to pick up further in 2017 and 2018, the IMF has said. "Growth in India is forecast to pick up further in 2017 and 2018, in line with the April 2017 forecast," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Monday. "Pick-up in global growth anticipated in the April World Economic Outlook remains on track," the IMF report said. "While activity slowed following the currency exchange initiative, growth for 2016 -- at 7.1% -- was higher than anticipated due to strong government spending and data revisions that show stronger momentum in the first part of the year," it said, referring to India's demonetisation measure as well as to the base year revisions in GDP calculations made by the Central Statistics Office. "Growth out-turns in the first quarter of 2017 were higher than the April WEO forecasts in large emerging and developing economies. “Inflation in advanced economies remains subdued and generally below targets; it has also been declining in several emerging economies such as Brazil, India and Russia," it added. Market analysts forecast a long term bull market in Indian stock markets based on projected growth in the Indian economy over the next two years.

Financial services major Reliance Capital on Monday said its shareholders have approved the demerger scheme for Reliance Home Finance. According to the company, the demerger scheme -- which will facilitate in the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance -- was approved by 99.59% votes in favour of the "Scheme of Arrangement" at the Tribunal-convened General Shareholders Meeting held on Monday. "The demerger will facilitate the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the stock exchanges in the next few months," said Anmol Ambani, ED, Reliance Capital. "The proposal will unlock substantial value for our shareholders, who will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every share held in Reliance Capital," he added. As per the scheme, Reliance Capital will hold 51% stake in Reliance Home Finance, and will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the next 18 months. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs650.30, down 0.02% on the BSE. Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it has bagged an order for 3,019 buses worth Rs650 crore. According to the company, the order has come from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). "This order, one of the largest from a state transport undertaking for a single OEM (original equipment manufacturer), would be executed in the current financial year, which would help Ashok Leyland in furthering its leadership position in buses," the company said in a statement. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs104.05, up 0.87% on the BSE. State-run Vijaya Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a Rs255 crore net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2017-18, registering a 57% annual growth from Rs162 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, net profit grew 25% from Rs204 crore a quarter ago. Operating profit for the quarter under review (Q1) also zoomed 64% annually to Rs753 crore from Rs459 crore in the like period a year ago but only 7% sequentially from Rs703 crore a quarter ago. "Total income, however, grew 6.5% yearly to Rs3,510 crore in Q1 from Rs3,295 crore in the same period year ago and was flat sequentially (0.14%) from Rs3,505 crore quarter ago," said the bank in a statement here. The bank's provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up 63 per cent annually to Rs411 crore in Q1 from Rs253 crore in the like period a year ago and 19% sequentially from Rs345 crore a quarter ago. CASA deposits increased 30% annually to Rs36,318 crore, with Current Accounts forming Rs7,998 crore and Saving Accounts Rs28,320 crore during the quarter under review. "Focus on assets quality resulted in net NPA declining marginally to 5.24% from 5.42% a year ago," added the statement. Vijaya Bank shares closed at Rs72.70, down 0.82% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: