Nifty, Sensex must stay above Tuesday’s low for the uptrend to continue – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
04 July 2017

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed flat. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

Broadly negative global cues and selling pressure in automobile, healthcare and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks dampened investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 699 advances, 780 declines and 63 unchanged. There is market resistance when the indices try to fall lower and so the medium trend of the market is bullish.

As India shifts to a cashless economy, cyber-threats are at a new high with the number of such incidents occurring in banking systems increasing in the last five years, a study here said on Tuesday. The joint study by Assocham and PwC said that an ATM card hack hit the Indian banks in October last year, affecting around 3.2 million debit cards. "Hence, efforts are needed to enhance cyber security as businesses and citizens embrace this new digital wave," the study noted.

 

Central Bank of India's shareholders have approved a proposal to raise Rs6,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP). The state-owned lender on Monday said its shareholders approved the company's capital raising plans at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 30 at Mumbai. Central Bank shares closed at Rs87.10, down 0.23% on the BSE.

 

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked budget carrier SpiceJet to pay Rs250 crore as cash deposit and Rs229 crore in bank guarantee in connection with a share transfer dispute with previous owner Kalanithi Maran. A division bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice Yogesh Khanna, while dismissing the plea of SpiceJet and its co-founder Ajay Singh against a single judge order directing it to deposit Rs579 crore in share dispute with Maran, asked them to pay the money. SpiceJet was asked to deposit Rs250 crore in cash by August 31. This is one more blow to the ailing aviation sector after Kingfisher Airlines collapsed a few years ago. The airlines’ shares closed at Rs126.80, down 1.48% on the BSE.

 

Leading footwear brand Khadim India on Monday said it has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering (IPO). According to the company, the IPO will comprise of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs500 million and an offer for sale of up to 6,574,093 equity shares by the "selling shareholders". "The equity shares will have a face value of Rs10 each. The issue will be on book-building basis and the price band decided later," the company said in a statement. "The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards prepayment or scheduled repayment of all or a portion of term loans and working capital facilities availed by the company and for general corporate purposes." As of March 31, the company operated 829 'Khadim's' branded exclusive retail stores across 23 states and one union territory in India, through their retail business vertical. In a range-bound stock market, with the indices often closing flat, IPOs of companies with good financial results are likely to do well.

 

While petroleum is yet to come under the GST, petrol prices per litre have decreased by Rs2.35, and of diesel by Rs1.02, ever since the daily revision in rates was implemented throughout the country from June 16. On that day, petrol cost Rs65.48 a litre in Delhi, while diesel sold for Rs54.49 per litre. Prices vary at locations according to state taxes. The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which rolled out pan-India, except in Jammu and Kashmir, from July 1 is a unified national tax subsuming the earlier myriad central and state levies and the petroleum industry has been demanding inclusion in the new regime so as not to lose the benefit of input tax refund available under the GST. Indian Oil Corporation shares closed at Rs382.15, down 1.18% on the BSE.

 

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

 

 

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:

 


 

User

Investor Interest
Price glitch leaves tech giants stocks fixed at USD123.47
IANS
04 July 2017
In after-hours trading on the eve of the US Independence Day, a stock market data error set major tech companies like Apple, Google and Amazon listed on the Nasdaq exchange to the same share price of $123.47 late on Monday, that saw Amazon going down 87% and Facebook game maker Zynga up a massive 3,292%.
 
As a result of the glitch, which Nasdaq said was caused by "faulty test data being improperly disseminated by third-party vendors", several stocks briefly showed their price to be USD123.47. 
 
Prices on Nasdaq's official website appeared unaltered but the issue was replicated across financial data services including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Google Finance and Yahoo Finance which displayed the incorrect price change, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
 
The glitch made Apple appear down by 14.3%.
 
Nasdaq said the glitch did not affect any market trading, including after hours. 
 
However, traders in Hong Kong were quoted as saying they saw a handful of trades reported at those prices, although many deals were subsequently cancelled.
 
At the USD123.47 price, Microsoft jumped 79.1%, which would value the company at nearly USD1 trillion.
 
For tech giant Amazon which had an opening price of USD972.79 a share, the error had a catastrophic effect on the appearance of its market cap while other companies like struggling Facebook game maker Zynga saw their stock price soaring by a massive 3,292%. 
 
If the declines had actually occurred, it would have knocked USD104 billion off the market value of Apple, the world's most valuable stock. Amazon's market cap would have dropped USD396 billion, the report added.
 
In a statement to the Financial Times, Nasdaq said the culprit was "improper use of test data" that was picked up by third party financial data providers. The exchange said it was "working with third party vendors to resolve this matter."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

pradip

1 hour ago

Makes amusing reading. But there's lesson to be learnt. Improper use of test data or whatever should be studied by all concerned. Next time or mar not be harmless. It can cause unprecedented upheaval and redistribution of wealth across investors. In fact FAR, failure analysis report and remedial measures be shared with all. So it doesn't repeat.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
813 farmers from Mumbai also get loan waiver!
IANS
04 July 2017
Perhaps unknown to most Mumbaikars, a tiny group of 813 farmers from the country's commercial capital, Mumbai shall become debt-free in the just announced loan waiver bonanza, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here early on Tuesday.
 
They include 694 farmers from Mumbai city and another 119 farmers from Mumbai suburbs, who will enjoy the loan waiver declared for their ilk in 35 districts of the state.
 
These farmers are included in the proposed loan waiver for 36,10,216 farmers with outstanding loans below Rs 150,000 whose debts shall be completely written off under the latest and 'historically biggest' loan waiver scheme of the state government.
 
Besides, in Mumbai's immediate neighbourhood, another group of 918 peasants from adjoining Palghar, 10,809 from Raigad and 23,505 from Thane shall be eligible for writing off their loans, Fadnavis said.
 
In the state rankings, Buldhana has the highest chunk of beneficiaries with 2,49,818 farmers while neighbouring Yavatmal - with one of the worst farmland suicides crisis - ranks second at 2,42,471, followed by Beed's 2,08,480 and Ahmednagar's 2,00,869 farmer beneficiaries.
 
The other districts with a major share of beneficiaries under the largesse are Jalna - 1,96,463, Jalgaon - 1,94,320, Pune - 1,83,209, Amravati - 1,72,760, Parbhani - 1,63,760, Nanded - 1,56,849, Aurangabad - 1,48,322, Nashik - 1,36,569, Akola - 1,11,625 and Solapur - 1,08,533.
 
The remaining 17 districts fall in the below 1,00,000 beneficiaries list drawn up for the state.
 
Incidentally, all the coastal districts of Konkan - blessed with abundant rains - figure lowest in the list of beneficiaries.
 
They are Sindhudurg (24,447), Thane (23,505), Raigad (10,809), Palghar (918), Mumbai (694), and the state's lowest - Mumbai Suburban District with 119 farmers - who are scheduled to become debt-free soon.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

pradip

1 hour ago

I appreciate Shri Devendra ji, for disclosing this information. It'd be further welcome of those beneficiaries who seem dubious be identified and exposed, not this time by CM but by Money life. I'd be foolHardy to expect this from main stream media, vernacular or outside made local Angrezi media.

REPLY

