Nifty, Sensex Moving Sideways – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
04 May 2017
We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Senses were still range-bound. The major indices of the Indian stock markets made a small rally on Thursday and closed with minor gains over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Indian equity markets cheered the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and traded on a buoyant note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Banking stocks witnessed a surge of around 500 points or 2% after the cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night, approved an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act to tackle the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks. Investors' sentiments got a filip after the cabinet approved the National Steel Policy, 2017, along with other major decisions. According to market observers, the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates unchanged also boosted investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 784 advances, 735 declines and 79 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,374 advances and 1,287 declines.
 
Entering the lucrative mango drinks market with its 'Slurp' brand, dairy major Parag Milk Foods Ltd. will take the brand to the national level soon, a top company official said on Thursday. "We will take the product nationally after seeing public response to the product in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kanpur," company Chairman Devendra Shah told reporters here while launching the product. Parag Milk manufactures a range of dairy products and had earlier entered the beverages segment with its flavoured milk. According to Shah, the company has identified the beverages segment as the growth driver. According to Mahesh Israni, Chief Marketing Officer, the Indian fruit drink market is worth over Rs10,000 crore and the mango-based drink market is the largest in the segment.  The company’s shares closed at Rs237.00, down 0.11% on the BSE.
 
India's services sector, which continued to expand for the third successive month in April, registered the lowest reading during the three-month period. The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in April, down from 51.5 in March and compared to 50.3 in February.  An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase, while below 50 an overall decrease. "April PMI data for the Indian service sector show how jittery the current economic environment is, igniting concerns among some businesses, despite remaining in growth territory. Slower and only marginal increases in new work and activity were seen, with these indicators close to the stagnation mark," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. Firms were cautiously optimistic towards future performance, and have been so for a while, pointed out the analyst. Some of the sectoral indices in the Indian stock markets are likely to be bearish for medium term investors in this context.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
Daylight robberies rattle bank managements in Kashmir
Sheikh Qayoom (IANS)
04 May 2017
Although bank robberies by gunmen started in Kashmir in the early 1990s with the outbreak of the armed separatist struggle, their unprecedented spurt in recent months has rattled everybody -- to the extent that the army and the police launched a huge crackdown on Thursday, searching at least 20 villages in the Valley's Shopian district.
 
The first bank robbery took place in the mid-1990s in Maharaj Gunj area of Srinagar's old city when gunmen looted Rs 40,000 from a J&K Bank branch.
 
Another daylight robbery took place in Anantnag town, again in the mid-1990s in which gunmen looted over Rs 1 crore from a J&K Bank branch.
 
"The insecurity haunting bank staff and customers forced the managements of all banks operating in the Valley to shut branches in inaccessible, largely unsecured areas during mid-1990s," said a senior officer of a public sector bank here.
 
"These remote branches were clustered together to operate from safer places in towns and cities. As the security situation improved, the clustered branches were re-located to their original places in villages and other far-flung areas," he added.
 
This was the period when all the bank staff belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community had migrated out of the Valley.
 
A special recruitment drive was started by the State Bank of India during the mid-1990s to augment its workforce by recruiting local youth.
 
As things started improving towards late 1990s and early 2000s, bank robberies had stopped in the Valley.
 
The recent spurt in robberies dates back to the last six to eight months and the audacity with which they have taken place has shocked everybody.
 
The Valley's largest regional rural bank, the Ellaquai Dehati Bank has most of its over 50 branches located in villages and remote areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
 
"Our branches both in cities and villages are operating without any security," said a senior officer of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank.
 
"Since the objective of a rural bank is to provide banking facilities to the middle and less privileged sections of society, our bank plays a major role in the rural credit delivery system.
 
"During the last eight months, there have been three unsuccessful nocturnal theft incidents at our branches in which the thieves attempted to unsuccessfully break open the cash chests.
 
"During the last one week, two daylight robberies have taken place -- one in Kulgam district on Tuesday in which Rs 65,000 was looted at gunpoint and the other in Pulwama district where Rs 4.92 lakh were looted on Wednesday," he added.
 
The most serious threat because of the daylight robberies is faced by the J&K Bank that has the largest presence in the Valley's cities, towns and villages.
 
"We have over 200 branches in rural and far-flung areas of the Valley. Our cash dispensing vans, secured by armed guards belonging both to the bank and the state police, move on an almost daily basis dispensing cash to branches in the Valley," said a top official of the J&K Bank.
 
"Given our presence and reach, we are the most vulnerable in a situation like the present one," he added.
 
The official sounded cynical when asked whether demonetisation had a bearing on the spurt in bank robberies.
 
"I don't see any link between demonetisation and the spurt in bank robberies. It is essentially a security issue. When a free-for-all situation occurs like the one we see in south Kashmir areas, the rule of law is naturally the first casualty," he said.
 
On Monday in an audacious attack, gunmen killed five policemen and two guards of the J&K Bank in Kulgam district. On Wednesday gunmen robbed Rs 1.30 lakh from a branch of the same bank in Pulwama district.
 
"It is the people's money and trust that is being looted. I appeal to the youth to help restore normalcy in the Valley so that peace returns," Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday when she visited the family of a bank guard killed by militants on Monday.
 
"Securing each bank in the remote areas by providing guards to every branch in these areas needs manpower which is difficult to arrange at present," said a top officer of the state police.
 
"But we have started area domination in vulnerable areas so that an overall sense of security returns to these areas," the officer added.
 
More than 3,000 security personnel drawn from the army, police and the paramilitary forces started a massive search operation in Shopian district on Thursday involving over 20 villages.
 
Militants have been known to move about freely in these areas during recent months.
 
Security force officials said the Shopian operation was the largest such by the security forces since last year's unrest, which started in the Valley in July.
 
It is, however, a moot point whether such operations are able to instil confidence among the banking staff to carry on daily operations and at the same time send out a message to the militants that the Valley's banks are not up for grabs.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
India's Q1 gold demand up 15%, globally declines by 18%: World Gold Council
IANS
04 May 2017
The demand for gold in India went up by 15 per cent in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017 year-on-year, even as the demand declined by 18 per cent globally, according to the latest report by World Gold Council released here on Thursday.
 
Demand for gold in India during Q1 2017 was at 123.5 tonnes against the 107.3 tonnes in Q1 2016.
 
Global gold demand in Q1 2017 was 1,034 tonne, a decline of 18 per cent compared to the record Q1 in 2016, according to the World Gold Council's latest Gold Demand Trends report.
 
India's Q1 2017 gold demand value was Rs 32,420 crore, a rise of 18 per cent in comparison with Q1 2016 (Rs 27,540 crore), the report stated.
 
"Demand in Q1 2017 is up 15 per cent, though this is against the low base of Q1 2016 that was impacted by the trade strike on the excise duty introduction. It signals both a return of optimism and the resilience of this industry that has been living with some tough challenges since 2013," said Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council.
 
Regarding global demand, Alistair Hewitt, Head of Market Intelligence at the World Gold Council said: "Demand is down year-on-year, but that is largely because Q1 last year was exceptionally high. Although we did not see the record-breaking surges in ETF inflows experienced in Q1 2016, we have seen good inflows nonetheless this quarter, with strong interest from European investors ahead of the Dutch and French elections."
 
Total jewellery demand in India for Q1 2017 was up by 16 per cent at 92.3 tonne as compared to Q1 2016 (79.8 tonne). The value of jewellery demand was Rs 24,220 crore, a rise of 18 per cent from Q1 2016 (Rs 20,484 crore).
 
Total investment demand for Q1 2017 was up by 14 per cent at 31.2 tonne in comparison with Q1 2016 (27.5 tonne).
 
"The rupee appreciation significantly protected Indian households from the hike in dollar prices, giving them an additional reason to meet the latent gold demand that was created in 2016, following demonetisation and other regulatory measures against unaccounted wealth," he said.
 
Wedding demand that accounts for 40-50 per cent of jewellery and bars and coins demand were strong in the first quarter. 
 
"Opportunistic purchasing by investors and an increase in restocking, means the gold market is likely to maintain a healthy uptake for H1 2017. The forecast for normal monsoons could also play a promising role in stabilising consumer demand in H2 2017," Somasundaram added.
 
He, however, mentioned that there are concerns in the industry about transitioning to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will be introduced from July 2017.
 
The World Gold Council has predicted a demand of 650-750 tonnes in India in 2017.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

