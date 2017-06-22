BUY
Nifty, Sensex may suffer a short-term decline – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
22 June 2017
We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday after almost hitting a new high and ended flat compared to Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Taking cue from global markets the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 31,283.64 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 31,351.53 points. It touched a new high of 31,522.87 points during intra-day trade.  On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 1,045 declines and 81 unchanged.
 
After two days of corrections, the Indian equity markets closed on a flat note during Thursday's trade session. With speculation on further interest rates hikes from the US government, stock markets in India are hesitant about new market rallies even in the middle of a reasonable South-West monsoon and good domestic economy trends. Medium term investors can expect to book profits by Diwali.
 
Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 0.22%, the Hang Seng was up by 0.55% while South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.31%. China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.62%. Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.74% while FTSE 100 was down by 0.33% at the closing on Wednesday.
 
Hit by global political and economic uncertainties, the Indian IT industry's software exports are projected to grow at 7%-8%  this fiscal (2017-18), which is lower than 8%-10% in the 2016-17 fiscal, the apex Nasscom said on Thursday. "The outlook for the IT industry in fiscal 2017-18 is 7%-8% growth in exports and 10%-11% in the domestic market as against 10%-12% in 2016-17," the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said in a statement. The lower export outlook comes in the light of political and economic uncertainties that impacted decision-making and discretionary spend during the last fiscal (2016-17). The $150-billion Indian IT industry includes revenues from Business Process Management (BPM), software services and software products. Their exports contribute about 80% to the revenue, with the US market accounting for 60% of it. Noting that digital solutions and niche segments would be the key growth drivers, the industry's representative body said the revenue projection was based on improvements in financial services and high potential in digital business.  Allaying fears of slowdown and job losses, Nasscom Chairman Raman Roy told reporters that the industry was expected to add 1.3-1.5 lakh jobs during the fiscal as it continued to be a net hirer with the demand for skilled professionals growing across its segments. The industry association, however, admitted that it was imperative for new and existing talent to reskill to prepare for emerging job roles which required new skillsets. The S & P BSE Information Technology 9.887.30, 0.33% down on the BSE. Healthy buying in stocks of banking majors such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank lifted the market sentiment. Bank Nifty closed at 23,736.10, up 0.12% on the NSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Public Interest
Mobiles buzz with nuisance calls, SMS as TRAI's ‘Do Not Call Registry’ makes no dent
Yogesh Sapkale
22 June 2017
Following several complaints, regarding unsolicited loan offers, to then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified its regulation for curbing unsolicited commercial communication on 27 September 2011. However, over the years, there is no respite for mobile subscribers from the menace of marketing calls and messages, including loan offers. The complaint mechanism started by TRAI is a futile exercise, in the sense that you file a complaint against one telemarketer and the next day there is some other one spamming you. 
 
With the TRAI initiating measures like allowing subscribers to file a complaint by SMS, it was expected that such unsolicited commercial communication will cease or, at least, reduce. However, the mechanism of TRAI itself does not work most of the time. The format given by TRAI to file a complaint appears to be very simple, but has some errors. Whenever someone files a complaint in the format, bang comes the message that the format is wrong! After trying to send such complaints several times, I finally decided to use the inbuilt mechanism of my mobile to add the numbers or sender's name in the blocked list. Even with the changed format, it is difficult to keep sending complaints. I mean, how many times in a day can one write down the sender’s details and send an SMS to TRAI on 1909 even if it is free of charges?
 
As far as calls are concerned, telemarketers have become smart. They are using a mobile number procured on an individual's name and keep changing that number to avoid any punishment, if at all, from TRAI. The majority of callers are from financial institutions (mainly direct selling agents --DSAs) and offer personal loan with 'cheap interest rate' if you have any requirement. Isn't this funny? If at all I require a loan, I would approach my banker and not wait for someone to call me and offer 'cheaper interest rates'. 
 
There is the other side to the so-called action taken by TRAI and mobile operators. One fine day, Sunny V (name changed) from Nagpur found his mobile number deactivated by Vodafone without  notice or warning. Vodafone claimed that his mobile number was used for telemarketing. 
 
In an email, an executive from Vodafone says, "I have gone through your concern in detail and hereby confirm that, as per the direction of TRAI, services on your Vodafone number have been disconnected due to UCC violation effective 29/05/2017.  As we have received complaint that you have sent promotional SMS/Call i.e. UCC (Unsolicited Commercial Communications) to a DND (Do Not Disturb) registered number."
 
Sunny, however, says he had never used his mobile number for any marketing call or SMS. "Also, how come nobody from the operator i.e. Vodafone never informed me about this or warned me beforehand? How can you (Vodafone) just trust anybody and disconnect my number? Should I not have a chance to clarify? Does that mean tomorrow if I complain against any number, even if I have received only one message from that number, you will go ahead and disconnect that number just because TRAI says so? I am sure TRAI does say about giving warning or notice to the concerned subscriber beforehand," he says in his email to Vodafone.
 
What is shocking in this case is that Sunny's mobile number is linked to his bank account. This means he will not receive any communication from the bank about transactions, which may cause him a financial loss. In addition, he will have to subscribe for another number and then keep it updated in the records of banks and other entities where he had used his earlier number. Interestingly, Sunny and his entire family are Vodafone subscribers for the past many years and this is the first time this has happened.  
 
As per the TRAI notification, mobile subscribers who do not want to receive commercial communications could dial or SMS to 1909 (toll free) and register in either of the two categories, fully blocked (Start 0) and partially blocked (Start followed by a number of each category). However, despite being registered in the fully blocked category, I continue to receive 2-3 spam messages or calls a day. 
 
Earlier, in August 2010, Mr Mukherjee, received a phone call offering him a loan during an intense discussion he was having with then Leader of the Opposition Sushma Swaraj, her counterpart in the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley, and other leaders, on price rise in the Parliament. 
 
I am publishing a list of spamsters who continue to send spam or marketing SMS. I have never ever subscribed or shared my mobile number with any of them. Let us see if TRAI takes any action against these telemarketers.
 
 

User

Vijayanarayan R

3 hours ago

My number is registered in DNC Register but daily I receive call and sms from banks for loan, tips etc. I had registered complaint via TRAI website as well with Airtel. Finally after a months time, they denied that I have received the call.

Gurudutt Mundkur

4 hours ago

Yes, I too am a victim of these spam calls, though I have registered in the DND Registry.
A tackle in two different ways
1. I reprimand the caller for buying numbers from some chor agency which has my number. And I then tell her [the caller is usually a female] to convey to her Boss that he too is a chor because he has not registered with TRAI for making marketing calls.
2. If it is sharebroker's call, I ask, "Do you know my name?' The answer is always "No"
I then say my name is "ABC DEF", giving the name of any nationally know investor or Broker... on one occasion, several months ago, I said my name is Rakesh Jhunjunwala.
Immediately the caller cut the connection. In this manner I have slowly cut down those spam callers.
Yes I am helping TRAI to do its job.

Vijayanarayan R

In Reply to Gurudutt Mundkur 3 hours ago

TRAI is an asshole dept. Do not share your number while shopping, billing . One way is to give a false number if need be.

RAMU

4 hours ago

http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Private-bank-to-compensate-customer/article11629092.ece

RAMU

4 hours ago

http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Private-bank-to-compensate-customer/article11629092.ece

Nanda Patel

4 hours ago

Just use true caller, it blocks junk SMS and junk calls

6 hours ago

Shri Sapkalaji,If a PIL is initiated against your list of spammers mentioned in in this article
Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

6 hours ago

I subscribed to hdfc securities and then onwards I am flooded with calls all over India to join them. And buying tips through SMS.

Impotence can institutional too. Anyway impotency is a harmless condition

V Ramesh

6 hours ago

1) I get several messages, advising me to buy this stock or that. I sent several emails to SEBI, and also tried to talk them about this. SEBI does not care.
2) The telecom service providers are the worst offenders in spamming. I get several messages a day from my service provider (idea Cellular). Again, Despite several phone calls and email messages, I have given up.

Economy & Nation
12 Thane police men injured as farmers' protest turns violent
IANS
22 June 2017
Thane (Maharashtra), At least 12 policemen and four protesters were injured and a police van set blaze when farmers' opposition to the take-over of land for a new airport turned violent in Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.
 
Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told the media that at least 12 policemen were injured in stone-pelting by the protesters at Nevali village near Kalyan here.
 
When the police retaliated with pellet guns, at least four protesters sustained injuries. All the injured have been rushed to hospitals nearby.
 
Singh added that the police would book the protesters on various charges, including attempt to murder for the attacks on policemen and damage to public properties.
 
He said additional forces have been rushed to the scene of the rioting and the situation "is under control".
 
Than's Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, who rushed to the spot, said that the farmers' opposition to acquisition of an old British-era airstrip and land surrounding it has been pending since long.
 
"We shall initiate discussions with the Defence Ministry to resolve the issue at the earliest," he told the media.
 
The farmers were opposing the acquisition of the abandoned airstrip for constructing a new airport at Nevali, around 40 km north-east of Mumbai.
 
Several hundreds of farmers blocked traffic on the Ambednath-Dombivali Road and Kalyan-Haji Malang Road on Thursday morning, burnt tyres on the roads, pelted stones and even torched a police van.
 
Additional forces were rushed from neighbouring towns and the situation was finally brought under control within a few hours.
 
Meanwhile, a Defence spokesperson said that the land in question was owned by the Ministry of Defence -- Indian Navy, which was certified by Maharashtra government's land records.
 
"The Indian Navy is constructing a peripheral boundary wall to protect and safeguard the defence land from further encroachments," the spokesperson said.
 
He added that the state government was fully aware of the issue and providing police support for this.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

