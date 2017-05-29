BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may struggle to head higher – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
29 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in a rally mode again. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Monday and closed with handsome gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday as healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durables and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. The key indices touched new intra-day highs, with the NSE Nifty scaling 9,637.75 points and the BSE Sensex 31,214.39 points. However, the indices receded from their highs as investors booked profits and healthcare, banking and IT (information technology) sectors continued to extend losses.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries shares fell 10% after the company reported a 13.6% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs1,223.71 crore in the quarter ended March. Banking stocks currently pressurised the market sentiments, led by Bank of India, PNB (Punjab National Bank) and Federal bank with more than 2% intra-day downside.
 
Real estate company Omaxe Ltd. on Sunday announced a 55% fall in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at Rs12.98 crore, compared with Rs29.03 crore in the same period of 2015-16. Consolidated income from operations during the said quarter, however, increased 20% to Rs 451.92 crore, from Rs376.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. The state-run Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) supplying cooking gas and vehicle fuel to Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad has reported a 23% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at Rs133.5 crore, buoyed by better turnover and sales. The supplier of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the National Capital Region had posted a net profit of Rs108.96 crore in corresponding period of 2016. "During this period (January-March 2017), IGL registered a turnover of Rs1,100 crore as compared to Rs976 crore in the corresponding period last year, thereby showing a growth of 13%," the company said in a release here on Saturday.  "There has been an overall sales volume growth of 16% over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with CNG sales volume growing by 11% and PNG sales volume growing by 25%," it added.  For the entire fiscal 2016-17, IGL's net profit has grown an impressive 36% to Rs570.21 crore, from Rs418.7 crore in the previous fiscal, "driven by higher volumes".  "During 2016-17, total sales volume grew by 14% over the previous year with CNG recording 10% growth in volumes and PNG recording volume growth of 19%." IGL's average daily gas sale during the year has gone up to 4.59 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per day) from 4.01 mscmd in the previous year.  "The board has recommended a final dividend of 50% for consideration of the members in the annual general meeting in addition to 35% interim dividend already declared and paid," IGL said. IGL shares closed at Rs1,018.00, down 0.84% on the BSE.
US stocks posted solid gains for the week, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq refreshing their record highs a few times, as Wall Street digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting as well as a string of economic reports. According to the minutes, most Federal Reserve officials see it appropriate to raise interest rate soon if economy continues to improve, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. "Most participants judged that if economic information came in about in line with their expectations, it would soon be appropriate for the (Federal Open Market) Committee to take another step in removing some policy accommodation," said the minutes released on Wednesday. During the meeting, Fed officials also discussed plans to reduce the central bank's 4.5-trillion-U.S. dollar balance sheet. Nearly all policymakers favoured a plan to increase caps or limits on the amount of Treasury and agency securities that would be allowed to run off each month.  
 
“The market likely expected the Fed to leave the option of a quicker than currently anticipated reduction of the balance sheet open; but it is clear the Fed wants the reduction of the balance sheet to be behind the scenes and systematic after initially announced," said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN Financial.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Discontent over GST classification grows. CAIT seeks reclassification
Moneylife Digital Team
29 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
There is growing discontent, especially among the trading community, over the classifications under the goods and service tax (GST). Items, which were in the lower category under value added tax (VAT) are now being categorised in higher tax slabs under GST, says a traders' body.
 
In a release, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said, "...classification of different items under various tax slabs of GST has created an environment of anxiety and concern among the trading community across the country, leading various verticals of retail trade to demand lower tax on the items being dealt by them since they have been categorised under higher tax slab in comparison to tax slab of current VAT tax regime."
 
About 1,211 goods and 36 services have been so far classified under GST, of which nearly 50% goods have been placed under 8% rate, 14% under 5% rate, 17% under 12% rate and 19% under 28% rate. The GST Council is yet to decide the tax bracket for items like textiles, gems and jewellery, and footwear. In view of the growing discontent over proposed GST rates, CAIT says it has urged the government to revisit the rate schedule.
 
It says, "The wider impact of the classification of items under different tax slabs needs to be gauged very cautiously, since under GST not only the taxes paid on goods but even the taxes paid on the services will be eligible for input tax credit, whereas on the other hand taxes paid on inter-state purchases of goods or availing services will also be eligible for input tax credit. Hitherto, both these advantages were not available under VAT tax regime. Therefore, impact on the prices of commodities will have to be drawn after calculating advantages of input tax credit."
 
"However," the traders' body says, "items like auto spare parts, which are under 5% VAT slab, have been placed under 28%, though milk is exempted but ghee and butter have been placed under 12% GST slab. Items related to construction and infrastructure like cement, builders hardware, iron & steel have been placed under 28% expecting to make housing and infrastructure costly under GST regime. General consumables like turmeric, jeera, red chilly, and dhania have been placed under 5% instead of exempted goods unlike other food products. Hand bags, wallet and similar items have been under the slab of 28% similar to marble, stone, iron & steel, and plywood used for construction of buildings. Pickles, sauces, instant mixer and some of the other items pertaining to food processing have been placed under 18% tax slab though these are consumed by large number of common people across the country. Though, utensils are in 12% tax rate but other incidental items like cutlery have been placed in 18% tax slab. Items used by students like crayon, pastels have been under 12% tax rate. Though contraceptives have been under exempted category, women hygiene product sanitary napkins has been placed under 12% tax rate."
 
CAIT has suggested that, to make transportation more economical, the tax slab of tyres and tubes, pegged at 28%, may also be reduced to a lower slab.
 
"While carrying out fitment of goods under different tax slabs of GST, the motive is to expand the tax base, no cascading impact on prices and easy compliance of the taxation system. In furtherance of the same, the CAIT has suggested the Government to constitute a Joint Committee of senior Officials and representatives of trade and industry to iron out the difference of opinion on tax rates," says BC Bhartia, National President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT.

User

Life
The ghost who writes: Thriving business of anonymous authorship
Saket Suman (IANS)
29 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
What if you were told that many of the books that you have read of late have actually not been written by the authors who find mention on their covers?
 
Difficult to believe -- but true. An anonymous world of ghostwriters lies hidden behind the glitz and glamour of the books business and literature festivals that most readers are unaware of. 
 
Sample this: "Don't have time to write a book, but still want to be a published author? Go for our world-famous book ghostwriting option."
 
Absurd as it may sound, it is the tagline of Power Publishers, who, in their own words, are the world leaders when it comes to ghostwriting. And they are not alone, the internet is full of platforms that provide ghostwriters to those who cannot write but still want to be writers. 
 
A ghostwriter is an anonymous figure, who, by contract, agrees to write a given book for somebody else. The ghostwriter is paid a fairly good sum of money but has no claim over the copyright of the book or its royalties. When the book hits the stands, it carries someone else's name -- the perceived author for its readers. 
 
And, as a breed, ghostwriters are gaining prominence in the publishing industry. Forget self-publishing platforms or smaller publishers, many of the leading publishing houses too have, at some point or the other, sought the help of ghostwriters. 
 
Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, former Director of the National Book Trust (NBT) and former Editor of "Indian Literature", Sahitya Akademi's bi-monthly journal, explains why.
 
"Successful people are gradually becoming more and more ambitious and want to talk about themselves -- and that they do through autobiographies and memoirs. But they do not have wherewithal to write books. So they employ ghostwriters. 
 
"Most autobiographies and memoirs of popular figures in the past 20-25 years have been written, partially or wholly, by ghostwriters," Bhattacharjee, who is currently spearheading the editorial works of Niyogi Books, told IANS.
 
Poulomi Chatterjee, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Hachette India, which has many bestsellers to its credit, said that there are "certain segments" for which ghostwriters are used.
 
"You wouldn't find ghostwriters, I hope, for fiction because you are actually looking for the author's art and craft and voice and story.
 
"But for non-fiction, there might be experts in various subjects that you want information from. They could be entrepreneurs, business professors or academic historians and you would want them to collaborate with a ghostwriter when they have a lack of time or... don't necessarily have the skill to (write)," said Chatterjee, who had a long stint at Penguin India before Hachette.
 
For Udayan Mitra, Publisher-Literary of HarperCollins India, ghostwriting has become much more prevalent and organised than it was before and this, he felt, benefits the publishing industry in the long run.
 
"It has become a lot more professional... it used to be that the author or an editor knew a particular person who was capable of the task. But now there are many more people who are doing it, who have the experience of doing it, and they know how to turn an idea into a book," Mitra told IANS. 
 
Sharing an interesting anecdote about working with a ghostwriter (before he joined HarperCollins), Mitra said that some five years ago, a big industry leader wished to do a memoir on himself and his corporation -- and so they had this hunt for a ghostwriter, which ended with a foreign journalist. 
 
"The person landed up in India for ghostwriting the proposed book, but the first day in Delhi he was struck by Delhi Belly and every time he recovered, it would strike again. The corporate leader was getting worried because he had flown him to India and was paying a lot of money for the project. He had also put aside a lot of time from his hectic schedule. Eventually, the book happened -- but it was a funny as well as tragic experience," recalled Mitra. 
 
Ghostwriters as well as several online platforms suggest that they are paid decently. Ghostwriters are available at about Rs700 per page (containing 250 words) for fiction books on several online platforms.
 
Of course, the amount of money that many well-to-do are willing to pay ghostwriters for writing a book on their lives or their business is astonishing -- sometimes running into several lakhs of rupees. 
 
Conversation with a ghostwriter - on condition of anonymity

I was staring at the hundreds of people walking up and down the platforms as metro trains whizzed past the busy Rajiv Chowk station in the Capital when the humble voice of a middle-aged man brought my anticipation to an end.

"Am I the ghostwriter you are waiting for?" he asked.

It was as dramatic as it could get and my subject proposed that we have our conversation after boarding a train towards Noida.
Working on a feature on ghostwriting in the Indian publishing business, I had been chasing him for about two weeks. He had finally consented to share his experience of ghostwriting on -- what else? -- the condition of anonymity.

And yet, it seemed weird to have this conversation in a moving train instead of the CCD as agreed earlier. During peak hour, when one struggles to even put two legs together, it seemed a mammoth task to have a serious discussion.

"I am nowhere in the picture. That is the very first principle of ghostwriting," the somewhere in his forties man said as we squeezed through people to reach the far end of the compartment.

"The editors give you commands like the gangsters provide directions to contract killers. I have to follow them and be happy with the money that I receive," he added.

I was startled by his analogy. He seemed to be on a mission to frighten me with references of contract killers and gangsters.

But it is not all that bad, is it? Ghostwriting must have a lot of advantages too, I suggested after sharing snippets of my conversations on ghostwriting with editors of several leading publishing houses.

"Oh! It is not bad at all. It is wonderful actually. I have been doing this for about a decade now and I have no regrets. Once you are able to build a body of work for yourself, get yourself noticed by the publishers and have a rapport with the editors, the projects keep coming and you make quite a lot of money," explained the man, who claimed to have ghostwritten six books so far.

And then there is always the big project that any ghostwriter is looking for. For him, it was a memoir of "a filthy rich businessman".

"It happened in 2013 when I literally begged an editor for this project. It worked out and I completed the book within eight months. He (the businessman) hardly had anything to share but we succeeded in building a narrative around his life. I earned more from the book than the total money recovered from its sales," he proudly claimed.

Some may find this trend of publishing works by ghostwriters which neither sell nor merit a full-length book absurdly funny, but there are compelling reasons for India's booming publishing industry to support this phenomenon.
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Simple Indian

3 hours ago

Somehow, I feel ghostwriting is an unethical practice/profession, as the one doing the actual work doesn't get any recognition while the sponsor gets all the credit and the moolah. It's like prostituting one's mind and knowledge.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More