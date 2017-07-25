BUY
Nifty, Sensex may stagnate – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
25 July 2017

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed flat. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

After touching record highs during the early morning session, the key Indian equity indices succumbed to profit booking and traded with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday. Expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive global cues, lifted both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex to experience "gap-up" opening from their previous session's close and touch new record highs during early hours of trade. Besides, factors such as hopes of a lending rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy review meet, along with inflows of foreign funds and consistent projection of economic growth, enhanced investors risk taking appetite. 
 
Indian shares have hit multiple records this year amid optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. A big factor for the phenomenal rise in stock value has been the shift of Indian savers to more financial assets as prices of gold and property moderated after the government's ban on high-value currency notes. Also, market participants expect healthy quarterly results going forward. On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 851 declines and 59 unchanged.
 
Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) on Tuesday announced the launch of its first two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) at their shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat. The two NOPVs -- 'Shachi' and 'Shruti' -- are among five ships being constructed by RDEL under the P-21 project of the Indian Navy, the company said in a statement. Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited is the first private shipyard in India to obtain defence production licence and sign a contract for defence ships in 2011. The company is also engaged in construction of one training ship and 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard, the statement said. The company’s shares closed at Rs60.95, up 0.49% on the BSE.
 
Tata Communications reported a 22.27% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs32.94 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as compared to Rs42.38 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income also fell by 4.34% to Rs4,354.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs4,552.30 crore in the same period a year ago. "On a year-on-year basis core revenues declined, as expected, primarily due to de-growth in the voice business; in-line with the industry trends," the company said in a statement. It also said that its data services revenue improved by 4.6% on year-on-year basis. The company’s shares closed at Rs671.50, up 3.69% on the BSE.
 
Lending major HDFC Bank reported a rise of 20.22% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The bank's net profit rose to Rs3,893.84 crore from Rs3,238.91 crore reported in the fourth quarter of FY 2017-18. The income increased by 14.81% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs22,185.38 crore during the quarter under review from Rs19,322.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2017. "Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 grew by 20.4% to Rs9,370.7 crore, from Rs7,781.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, driven by average loan growth of 20.7% and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.4%," the company said in a statement. "Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were Rs5,367.5 crore, an increase of 12.6% over Rs4,768.9 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year." "The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 42.7% as against 46.2% for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2016." The bank’s shares closed at Rs1,739.35, up 0.28% on the BSE.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given approval for the Vodafone-Idea merger. "Idea Cellular is pleased to confirm receipt of the letter from the Competition Commission of India dated July 24, 2017, according approval to the proposed merger of Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services Limited, and Idea Cellular under sub section (1) of section 31 of the Act," Idea Cellular said in a statement. "The transaction is expected to close during calendar year 2018 subject to customary approvals," it added. Vodafone India and Aditya Birla Group-promoted Idea Cellular on March 20 announced their much-awaited amalgamation. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, will be its Chairman. "Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular announced they have reached an agreement to combine their operations in India (excluding Vodafone's 42% stake in Indus Towers) to create India's largest telecom operator," a joint statement by the companies had earlier said. "The combined company would become the leading communications provider in India with almost 400 million customers, 35% customer market share and 41% revenue market share," it added. The merger will create an entity with over Rs80,000 crore revenue. "Vodafone will own 45.1% of the combined company after transferring a stake of 4.9% to the promoters of Idea and/or their affiliates for Rs3,874 crore in cash concurrent with the completion of the amalgamation," the statement said. "The promoters of Idea will hold 26% of the company and the balance will be held by the public." Idea Cellular shares closed at Rs97.80, up 6.48% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
UK bans credit and debit card fees, says report
Moneylife Digital Team
25 July 2017
The days of paying a hefty fee simply for paying by credit or debit card will soon be over, as the UK government has announced plans to ban card surcharges in that country, says a report from Which?.
 
According to the report, the new ban, which will take effect from 13 January 2018, will mean retailers and traders are no longer allowed to charge you for using your credit or debit card when making a purchase. The same will apply to government services – such as local authorities and the DVLA. The government is implementing a new set of rules on payments written in the EU, meaning that surcharges will be scrapped in all member states next year, too, the report says.
 
How much do card fees cost you? 
Under the current system, many retailers in UK charge consumers to pay with a credit or debit card, both in person and online. “Usually, you will notice this fee as a 2% to 3% surcharge on your bill when you go to enter your card details. Since April 2012, the government has outlawed retailers from charging fees that are ‘excessive’. But many consumers still face surcharges of up to 3% on some transactions – a substantial amount, especially on big purchases,” the report says. 
 
The report from Which? Says, “This has been difficult to police, as it falls under the remit of Trading Standards to enforce. If you have been charged an excessive fee, you may be able to challenge it – find out how. Under the new ban, retailers will no longer be allowed to charge customers any fees for using a card to make payment. This will apply to transactions on any credit or debit card, including Visa, MasterCard and American Express. The government is introducing this ban thanks to a new European Union law, the Payment Services Directive II.” 
 
Victory for Which? 
Which? has been urging the government to address excessive card fees since March 2011, when it submitted a super-complaint to the Office of Fair Trading (OFT).
 

Economy & Nation
Will Jio's cheap handset help expand 4G market in India?
Moneylife Digital Team
25 July 2017
Reliance Jio's plan to introduce a cheap 4G handset in September 2017 will accelerate internet adoption in India and should help reverse the recent decline in the telecom industry’s revenues. Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is likely to gain revenue market share as the new handset will attract first-time 4G users. The Jio phone will also make a dent in the feature phone segment, say research reports.
 
In its report, Fitch Ratings says, "Jio's 4G handset is likely to quickly replace 2G handsets in rural areas, where smartphones had previously been out of reach for many potential customers. The cheap handset would add 3%-4% (or around $950 million) to annual industry revenue if adopted by at least 100 million subscribers, which appears likely."
 
India's internet adoption rate is among the lowest in Asia-Pacific, owing largely to low smartphone affordability and the lack of fixed broadband networks in rural areas. Around 95% of the country's 422 million internet subscribers were wireless users as of end-March 2017, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and most of those access the internet through smartphones.
 
CARE Ratings believes that the launch of 4G compatible phone with some smart features by Jio is primarily to gain subscriber base in the telecom services space. “Though the introduction of this phone will help the company to increase its subscriber’s base, issues of network coverage in very remote areas would be critical for company to sustain subscriber additions,” it added.
 
According to Fitch Ratings, with the introduction of a cheap 4G handset, Jio is likely to boost its revenue market share to over 10% in 2018, from current 3%-4%. Even industry-adjusted gross revenue is now likely to rise in 2018, after the quarterly industry revenue declined by 15.6%, to $6.1 billion, in the quarter ending March 2017, it added. 
 
"Growth will be driven by increased data consumption and a rise in average spending per user. The monthly tariff on Jio's 4G phone of $2.3 (or around Rs160) is more than 50% above the current average revenue per rural user, most of which are on 2G phones and consume minimal data. We expect most of the increase to come from new revenue generated by the expansion of the 4G market. The higher monthly tariffs that Jio is charging on this handset are likely to limit the impact on the revenue market share of incumbents such as Bharti Airtel. Incumbents might also see some benefits to the extent that Jio's strategy increases adoption of 4G and helps develop India's smartphone culture - raising data usage and average spending across the market," the report from Fitch says.
 
Jio's new cheap 4G handset will be available for a deposit of Rs1,500, which is refundable after three years, compared with a price of at least Rs4,000 for existing 4G smartphones.
 
During the fourth quarter of 2016, the smart phone and feature phone market in India was dominated by Samsung, followed by Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo. However, smart phone adoption is still low and feature phones still dominate the Indian mobile phone market. According to GSMA’s Mobile Economy Asia Pacific Report 2017, smartphone adoption in India was at 28% in 2016. While Jio Phone is likely to make a dent in the market share of feature phone players, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the smartphone market in the country, CARE Ratings says.
 
 
As on May 2017, Reliance Jio (which launched its services in September 2016) had a market share of 9.9%, which represents a subscriber base of 117.3 million users. The company now holds fourth position in terms of subscriber base, led by Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Airtel leads with 23.6% of the total wireless subscriber base as on May 2017, while Vodafone and Idea Cellular had a share of 17.9% and 16.6%, respectively. The total wireless subscriber base was at 1,180.8 million as on May 2017. 
 
Nevertheless, Fitch Ratings says, "We maintain a negative outlook on the Indian telecoms sector, which reflects the broader pressures created by Jio since its entry last year." 
 
Competitive pressures have encouraged consolidation, and three strong telcos have emerged from the shake-out -- Bharti, Jio and the combined entity of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which are due to merge. Telenor India has sold its business to Bharti, and other smaller telcos have also exited the market. The fourth largest player, Reliance Communication, is at a standstill with its lenders, pending the sale of its tower assets and the merger of its wireless business with Aircel Ltd.
 
"Jio is likely to roll out other offers to increase its subscriber base over the next two years, and incumbents are likely to continue to respond with price cuts, discounts and promotions of their own. Jio had already reached 89 million active subscribers at end-May 2017, giving it an 8.7% share of active subscribers. Its revenue market share is much lower, as it has so far competed on an aggressive pricing strategy," Fitch Ratings concluded.

Deepak Narain

4 hours ago

It will all be good for the consumers, in the short run.

Raman Venkateswaran

5 hours ago

So far did not see Jio entering into the village areas , still targeting large cities and towns.

