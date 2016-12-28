Nifty, Sensex may rise haltingly – Wednesday closing report

To bookmark you need to sign in

Outflow of foreign funds, along with profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and broadly negative global indices, subdued the Indian equity markets on Wednesday. The key indices were rising all through the day but lost their gains and closed on a flat note, as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in stocks of oil and gas, capital goods and energy. The Sensex touched a high of 26,415.05 points and a low of 26,191.75 points during the intra-day trade.

The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:



A choppy session on Dalal Street as a late slump saw the benchmark indices give up their day's gains. After hitting intra-day high of 8100, the Nifty ended below 8050 ahead of December Futures & Options (F&O) expiry tomorrow. Nifty hit a seven-month low in the start of the week on worries about capital outflows from emerging markets to the United States after Donald Trump's election win and demonetisation. The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 3.04% at 15.54. The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,526 advances and 1,091 declines. Out of 1,396 stocks traded on the NSE, 470 declined and 857 advanced on Wednesday. On Tuesday, both the Sensex and the Nifty reclaimed their psychologically important marks of 26,000 points and 8,000 points respectively. Broader markets outperformed headline indices with BSE Midcap ending the day 0.53% up while BSE Smallcap rising 0.87% at closing. Sunil Hitech hit its upper circuit of 5% at closing after the company informed bourses that it has bagged an order worth Rs434 crore in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode. Bharat Financial Inclusion zoomed 10.5% on the BSE. Morgan Stanley has acquired 1.1% stake in the company via open market purchase on December 23. Total holding by Morgan Stanley in the company has increased to 7.86% as on December 23. The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

Asian markets were trading in green as many regional markets resumed trading after the long holiday weekend. While a weaker yen, higher oil prices and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data lent some support, new regulatory measures unveiled in China to bring insurers under strict supervision served to limit the potential upside to some extent. Shanghai Composite and Nikkei 225 closed lower, while Hang Seng added 1% to 21,575.Crude oil prices held large gains on expectations of supply tightening once oil-producing nations implement a scheduled output cut.

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: