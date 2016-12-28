BUY
Nifty, Sensex may rise haltingly – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
28 December 2016
Outflow of foreign funds, along with profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and broadly negative global indices, subdued the Indian equity markets on Wednesday. The key indices were rising all through the day but lost their gains and closed on a flat note, as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in stocks of oil and gas, capital goods and energy. The Sensex touched a high of 26,415.05 points and a low of 26,191.75 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 

A choppy session on Dalal Street as a late slump saw the benchmark indices give up their day's gains. After hitting intra-day high of 8100, the Nifty ended below 8050 ahead of December Futures & Options (F&O) expiry tomorrow. Nifty hit a seven-month low in the start of the week on worries about capital outflows from emerging markets to the United States after Donald Trump's election win and demonetisation.
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 3.04% at 15.54. The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,526 advances and 1,091 declines. Out of 1,396 stocks traded on the NSE, 470 declined and 857 advanced on Wednesday. On Tuesday, both the Sensex and the Nifty reclaimed their psychologically important marks of 26,000 points and 8,000 points respectively.
 
Broader markets outperformed headline indices with BSE Midcap ending the day 0.53% up while BSE Smallcap rising 0.87% at closing.
 
Sunil Hitech hit its upper circuit of 5% at closing after the company informed bourses that it has bagged an order worth Rs434 crore in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode.
 
Bharat Financial Inclusion zoomed 10.5% on the BSE. Morgan Stanley has acquired 1.1% stake in the company via open market purchase on December 23. Total holding by Morgan Stanley in the company has increased to 7.86% as on December 23.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian markets were trading in green as many regional markets resumed trading after the long holiday weekend. While a weaker yen, higher oil prices and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data lent some support, new regulatory measures unveiled in China to bring insurers under strict supervision served to limit the potential upside to some extent. Shanghai Composite and Nikkei 225 closed lower, while Hang Seng added 1% to 21,575.Crude oil prices held large gains on expectations of supply tightening once oil-producing nations implement a scheduled output cut.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Investor Interest
NSE files papers for Rs10,000 crore IPO
IANS
28 December 2016
Beating its own January 2017 deadline, the premier National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday filed its draft papers for over Rs 10,000 crore initial public offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a senior official said.
 
The issue will be around 11 crore shares, which works out to around 22% of the overall equity shares and the IPO proceeds are expected to be over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.
 
The enterprise value will be between Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.
 
On the other hand, BSE Ltd had filed its IPO papers with SEBI in September to raise around Rs 1,500 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the BSE Ltd promoted Rs 139.42-crore revenue Central Depository Services (India) Ltd too filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI offering over 3.51 crore shares.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Viral Acharya from NY University is the new deputy governor of RBI
Moneylife Digital Team
28 December 2016
The union government on Wednesday appointed Viral V Acharya, a professor of Economics from Department of Finance at the New York University (NYU), as new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Mr Acharya's appointment for three years. 
 
An alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 1995 and PhD in Finance from NYU-Stern in 2001, Mr Acharya was with London Business School (2001-08). He also served as Academic Director of Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007-09) and a Senior Houblon-Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).
 
According to his profile on the NYU website, Mr Acharya is known for his research in theoretical and empirical analysis of systemic risks of the financial sector, its regulation and genesis in government-induced distortions.
 

