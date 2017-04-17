BUY
Nifty, Sensex may rise a bit - Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
17 April 2017
We have mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may remain under pressure. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound and made minor loses over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
The Indian Equity markets closed with marginal losses on Monday after a long weekend as geopolitical tensions gave rise to risk aversion in global equities and rise in inflation in the country, shown by the official data. The BSE Sensex ended 47 points lower at 29,413.66 and the broader index Nifty closed below 9150 at 9139.  
 
Among others, Asian Paints, NTPC, Lupin and ONGC were down 1-3% whereas Reliance Industries was the leading contributor to Sensex' gains, up 2% followed by GAIL (up 3.6%).
 
Shares of Indiabulls Real EstateBSE rose about 49% to hit the highest level since November 2010 after the company said it would either consider placing Indiabulls Commercial Assets as a separate holding company for commercial and leasing business segment, or reorganise existing businesses via demerger. The stock eventually closed the day 40% higher at Rs148. 
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.72% after the company announced that the audit of its API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was completed on Friday, 14 April 2017, with no observations. The announcement was made on Friday, 14 April 2017.
 
Government data on Monday showed wholesale prices rose a lower-than-expected 5.70% year-on-year in March, compared with a 0.45 fall a year ago, dragged down mainly by easing fuel prices. Meanwhile, India's merchandise exports increased at 65-month high pace of 27.6% to US$ 29.23 billion in March 2017 over a year ago. Merchandise imports jumped 45.3% to US$ 39.67 billion. The trade deficit more than doubled to US$ 10.44 billion in March 2017 from US$ 4.40 billion in March 2016. 
 
DCB Bank fell 3.56% after net profit declined 23.98% to Rs 52.86 crore on 20.2% increase in operating income to Rs 612.64 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The result was announced on Friday, 14 April 2017. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 254.20 crore as on 31 March 2017 as against Rs 227.93 crore as on 30 December 2016 and Rs 197.38 crore as on 31 March 2016.
 
TCS to announce Q4 results tomorrow, 18 April /2017. Technology stocks continued to be tepid after subdued earnings and guidance by Infosys and ahead of TCS earnings. The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
Among global cues, crude oil prices fell on Monday in quiet trading after the three-day Easter break on signs the US is continuing to add output, undermining OPEC efforts to support prices, and as the market digested North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday. China's economy grew 6.9% in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, slightly faster than market expectations, as higher government spending and a frenzied property market fuelled a construction boom. 
 
The BSE market breadth was marginally was bullish with 1473 advances, 1425 decline and 191 unchanged. Similarly, on NSE, there were 837 advances, 860 declines and 94 unchanged. The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 
 
 

Economy & Nation
SC wants Sahara's Aamby Valley property auctioned
IANS
17 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to auction the Aamby Valley property of the Sahara group to recover the money it has to pay to market regulator SEBI to be returned to investors.
 
Directing Subrata Roy Sahara to be personally present in the court on April 27, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K. Sikri demanded to know why the money had not been paid so far.
 
The top court had in 2012 asked Sahara to return the investors' money that Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd had raised in 2008 and 2009. 
 
Asking Roy to be present in the court on April 27, the bench said: "Now we are tired. We have heard a lot."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
NCLT dismisses Mistry's waiver plea
IANS
17 April 2017
Mumbai, An apex corporate tribunal on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Cyrus Mistry's investment companies to waive off a regulatory bar on them, so that they can continue their legal suit against the Tata Sons.
 
Besides, the main petition which was filed against Tata Sons was also rejected.
 
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) here dismissed the plea filed by Mistry's investment companies -- Cyrus Investment and Sterling Investment Corp -- the order on which will be released on Friday, April 21. 
 
Under the current rules, only a shareholder with more than 10 per cent effective shareholding can file a minority interest petition with the NCLT.
 
However, the Companies Act empowers the NCLT to waive off this requirement for a petitioner to hold at least 10 per cent of the total issued share capital of the company to qualify for filing a minority interest petition.
 
The NCLT had ruled against the maintainability of the petition filed against Tata Sons, which cited governance lapses and compromise of minority shareholder interests after Mistry was ousted as Chairman of the holding company of the industrial conglomerate. 
 
On October 24 last year, Tata Sons' Board ousted Mistry as its Chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as Interim Chairman.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

