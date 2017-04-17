Nifty, Sensex may rise a bit - Monday closing report

We have mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may remain under pressure. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound and made minor loses over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian Equity markets closed with marginal losses on Monday after a long weekend as geopolitical tensions gave rise to risk aversion in global equities and rise in inflation in the country, shown by the official data. The BSE Sensex ended 47 points lower at 29,413.66 and the broader index Nifty closed below 9150 at 9139.

Among others, Asian Paints, NTPC, Lupin and ONGC were down 1-3% whereas Reliance Industries was the leading contributor to Sensex' gains, up 2% followed by GAIL (up 3.6%).

Shares of Indiabulls Real EstateBSE rose about 49% to hit the highest level since November 2010 after the company said it would either consider placing Indiabulls Commercial Assets as a separate holding company for commercial and leasing business segment, or reorganise existing businesses via demerger. The stock eventually closed the day 40% higher at Rs148.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.72% after the company announced that the audit of its API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was completed on Friday, 14 April 2017, with no observations. The announcement was made on Friday, 14 April 2017.

Government data on Monday showed wholesale prices rose a lower-than-expected 5.70% year-on-year in March, compared with a 0.45 fall a year ago, dragged down mainly by easing fuel prices. Meanwhile, India's merchandise exports increased at 65-month high pace of 27.6% to US$ 29.23 billion in March 2017 over a year ago. Merchandise imports jumped 45.3% to US$ 39.67 billion. The trade deficit more than doubled to US$ 10.44 billion in March 2017 from US$ 4.40 billion in March 2016.

DCB Bank fell 3.56% after net profit declined 23.98% to Rs 52.86 crore on 20.2% increase in operating income to Rs 612.64 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The result was announced on Friday, 14 April 2017. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 254.20 crore as on 31 March 2017 as against Rs 227.93 crore as on 30 December 2016 and Rs 197.38 crore as on 31 March 2016.

TCS to announce Q4 results tomorrow, 18 April /2017. Technology stocks continued to be tepid after subdued earnings and guidance by Infosys and ahead of TCS earnings. The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

Among global cues, crude oil prices fell on Monday in quiet trading after the three-day Easter break on signs the US is continuing to add output, undermining OPEC efforts to support prices, and as the market digested North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday. China's economy grew 6.9% in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, slightly faster than market expectations, as higher government spending and a frenzied property market fuelled a construction boom.

The BSE market breadth was marginally was bullish with 1473 advances, 1425 decline and 191 unchanged. Similarly, on NSE, there were 837 advances, 860 declines and 94 unchanged. The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: