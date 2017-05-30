Nifty, Sensex may retreat a bit – Tuesday closing report

We had mentioned in our Monday closing report that Nifty, Sensex might struggle to head higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed with marginal gains over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-positive note during the early morning trade session on Tuesday, as gains were capped by broadly negative Asian markets, along with a weak rupee. The key Indian equity indices closed at new highs on Tuesday aided by buying in healthcare, banking and automobile stocks. The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at 31,159.40 points -- a new closing high -- up 50.12 points or 0.16%, after scaling a new intra-day high of 31,220.38 points. The wider 51-scrip NSE Nifty provisionally closed at a new high of 9,624.55 points -- up 19.65 points or 0.20%. On the NSE, there were 666 advances, 808 declines and 54 unchanged. The BSE market breadth, however, was bearish -- with 1,454 declines and 1,224 advances.

Around 8.50 lakh retail chemists, druggists and pharmacies on Tuesday went on a daylong strike all over India in support of their various demands, said All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) President Jagannath Shinde. A total 8.50 million employees are directly involved in the retail pharmacy business, he said adding that 72,000 of the striking retailers are from Maharashtra. The strike is in protest against the government's decision to make e-portal registration for chemists-druggists mandatory, including uploading all details of medicine sales, etc, and to press for long-pending demands of the industry, Shinde said. The S & P BSE Healthcare Index closed at 13,517.81, up 2.28% on the BSE.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said his ministry will fully cooperate with a CBI probe into alleged corruption and mismanagement that led to the financial crisis in the national carrier Air India. "We will fully cooperate with the CBI on this," Raju said replying to a question during a press interaction. The Minister's response came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three cases against unnamed officials of the Ministry and Air India. The case involves the purchase of 111 Boeing aircraft worth Rs70,000 crore and alleged corruption in handing over international airline routes to private airlines during the UPA regime. The S & P BSE PSU Index closed at 8,673.71, up 0.46% on the BSE.

Hotels and restaurants across Tamil Nadu downed shutters on Tuesday in protest against the levy of 12%-28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) which they said will affect tourism in the state. However, small and roadside eateries functioned as usual. The dawn-to-dusk (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) shutdown call was given by the Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurant Association and is supported by the South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA). The S & P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services Index closed at 3,641.09, up 0.43% on the BSE.

State miner Coal India posted a 38% fall in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at Rs2,716 crore caused by lacklustre power demand, falling realisations from e-auctions and efforts to keep prices below international levels. The company had posted a profit of Rs4,398 crore in the same period of last year. For the full fiscal 2016-17, the company's net profit fell 35% to Rs9,266 crore, from Rs14,268 crore in the previous fiscal. Coal India's revenue from operations in the quarter, however, increased by 8.6% to Rs24,780 crore, from Rs22,813 crore in the same period a year ago. During the quarter in consideration, provisioning of Rs1,239 crore increased total expenses by 23% to Rs22,358 crore, Coal India said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue during the year remained static at Rs83,808 crore, while expenses rose 10% to Rs74,890 crore. During the fiscal, the state miner offered 94.23 million tonnes of coal for e-auction as against 56.31 mt during 2015-16. Coal India shares closed at Rs267.10, down 0.21% on the BSE, on Tuesday.

State owned oil marketing company BPCL reported a decline of 12.96% in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17. According to the OMC (oil marketing company), its net profit during the quarter under review declined to Rs1,841.68 crore from Rs2,116.03 crore reported in the corresponding period of 2015-16. However, the Q4 standalone total income of the company edged higher by 24.17% to Rs66,685.61 crore from Rs53,704.43 crore earned in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, BPCL reported that its consolidated net profit edged higher by 17.53% to Rs9,506.97 crore from Rs8,088.87 crore earned in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. BPCL shares closed at Rs738.00, down 2.38% on the BSE, on Tuesday.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: