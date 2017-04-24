BUY
Nifty, Sensex may rally further - Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
24 April 2017
We mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may rise a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock market ended started the week with good gains. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Trading for the week began on a strong note as domestic stocks rallied in tandem with global markets; S&P BSE Sensex jumped 290.54 points or 0.99% to settle at 29,655.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 96.55 points or 1.06% to settle at 9,215.95. Both the Sensex and the Nifty settled at almost two-week high.
 
HCL Technologies announced an agreement to acquire 100% stake in US based Urban Fulfillment Services, a provider of mortgage business process & fulfilment services. It employs over 350 highly skilled professions, operating out of its 3 centres in the US. This acquisition would immediately bolster HCL's presence into the mortgage business process outsourcing (BPO) market. The acquisition is likely to be completed in June 2017. The total cash consideration for 100% stake in UFS is up to $30 million, including contingent payments subject to certain financial milestones.
 
UltraTech Cement rose 4.42%. The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.24% to Rs 726 crore on 2.59% growth in net sales to Rs 6922 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The result was announced during market hours today, 24 April 2017. The company's consolidated profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) fell 1.74% to Rs 1577 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. UltraTech said that work on setting up the 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is on track. Commercial production is expected to commence from Q4 of FY 2019. With this expansion and the acquisition of the cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates, the company's cement capacity will stand augmented to 95.4 MTPA, including its overseas operations.
 
Cement major ACC surged 7.36%. The company's consolidated net profit fell 9.05% to Rs 211 crore on 7.76% rise in sales to Rs 3108 crore in Q1 March 2017 over Q1 March 2016. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 21 April 2017. ACC said that cement volumes rose 3.77% to 6.6 million tonnes in Q1 March 2017 over Q1 March 2016, as the impact of demonetisation declined and benefits were delivered from ongoing customer excellence initiatives and higher sales from the expanded capacity at Jamul and Sindri plant. The company in its outlook said that increased government spending on infrastructure development, housing, roads, railways, irrigation and other schemes as announced in the Union Budget are expected to reinvigorate the construction sector and boost demand for cement and concrete during 2017.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Overseas, European markets were trading sharply higher while most Asian stocks ended higher after the centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election. Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election with 23.75% of the vote, advancing to the second and final vote with far-right Marine Le Pen who took 21.53%, which will take place on 7 May 2017.
 
Tension on the Korean peninsula, however, concerned investors. North Korea reportedly arrested an American citizen in Pyongyang. The hermit state also indicated that it was prepared to sink a US aircraft carrier to showcase its military prowess.
 
The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1608 advances, 1280 decline and 187 unchanged. Similarly, on NSE, there were 985 advances, 694 declines and 95 unchanged. The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 
 

Delhi zoo quizzed on smuggled animals replacing the dead
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, Accused of illegally capturing wild animals, like the Indian civet, to replace dead ones to avoid an enquiry, Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought explanation from the Delhi Zoo, a document accessed by IANS revea;s.
 
"The Central Zoo Authority had requested Director, National Zoological Park, New Delhi to submit a factual report" on the "illegal capture of Small Indian civet and other wild animals" within seven days. "However, it has been 19 days but the factual status has not been submitted to this office," CZA Member-Secretary D.N. Singh said in a letter dated April 19. 
 
This was the second reminder by the CZA seeking an explanation from the Delhi Zoo.
 
The allegations, termed "quite serious" by the CZA, were made by green activist Ajay Dubey. 
 
A senior official of the Delhi Zoological Park confirmed that reports of such violations have been received by them.
 
"Some officers had informed that some employees did capture some other species," a senior official told IANS on condition of anonymity.
 
According to the complaint by Dubey, officers of the Delhi Zoo "illegally captured" wild animals from the its sprawling campus and also got some "smuggled" from outside the zoo to replace the dead captive animals. 
 
Among the animals captured and replaced, according to the complaint, includes Indian civet and monitor lizard, both widely found in and around Delhi.
 
"The animals were first kept in the veterinary hospital and afterwards, they have been transferred to the enclosure of the species in Beat No.3 of the zoo few days ago," said a previous letter citing a complaint by the green activist.
 
"You are hereby directed again to submit the factual status report... The allegations being quite serious, the report be submitted within seven days without fail," the CZA ordered the Delhi Zoo.
 
Unlike other zoo across nation, Delhi Zoo falls directly under the Union Environment Ministry and is presently without a director.
 
"Zoo has a mandate, it is for the educational sensitisation towards the animals. Its highly illegal and unethical to cover up the animal deaths by literally smuggling the species and replacing the dead, just to flee the enquiry. Such act would keep the cause of the deaths and scope of improvement to remain unknown," Dubey told IANS.
 
The CZA letter also points out the reference of the case wherein a zoo ranger had alleged that five monitor lizards were captured to replace the ones who had died in January. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
IANS
24 April 2017
London, Luxury shoe and bag retailer Jimmy Choo, with market value of over 700 million pounds (Rs 5,800 crore), has put itself up for sale.
 
The retailer said it had "decided to conduct a review of the various strategic options open to the company to maximise value for its shareholders" and that it was seeking offers for the business, reports theguardian.com.
 
The move was backed by the company's independent directors and JAB Luxury, its majority shareholder with a stake of 68 per cent.
 
Shares in Jimmy Choo jumped 10 per cent to a record high of 186.25 pence on the news, valuing the group at more than 720 million pounds. The company floated on the stock market in 2014 at a price of 140 pence a share, valuing it at about 550 million pounds.
 
Any sale is expected to attract interest from strategic American buyers as well as Middle Eastern, Chinese and Russian bidders.
 
The company was founded in London in 1996 by the Malaysian fashion designer Jimmy Choo and the then Vogue accessories editor Tamara Mellon. It runs 150 stores around the world including India, opening 10 last year as well as refitting 16 shops.
 
Men's shoes remain its fastest-growing category and account for nine per cent of revenue.
 
The company has benefited from the drop in Sterling since the EU referendum and is expanding in China. It has fared better than other luxury retailers such as Burberry, which were hit by Chinese tourists cutting back on luxury purchases.
 
JAB, an investment company owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, wants to sell its stake in the shoes group to focus on food and other consumer goods, theguardian.com said.
 
The family, one of Europe's wealthiest business dynasties, has been building an empire of coffee brands and last year added Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to its portfolio. It also owns the US cosmetics brand Coty. Luxury investments make up less than 10 per cent of JAB's portfolio, and it plans to use the sale proceeds to take on the likes of Nestlé.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

