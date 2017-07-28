Nifty, Sensex May Pause – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still in a sideways mode. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied during the week and closed higher than last Friday’s close. Trading was volatile through the week. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded at record highs during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading close to the 10,000-level. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were boosted by hopes of healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank, and buying in consumer durables, banking, IT (information technology) and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 807 advances, 860 declines and 308 unchanged. Reliance Industries hit new all-time high, with shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm up as much as 2.4%.

After touching record highs during the early morning session, the key Indian equity indices succumbed to profit booking and traded with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday. Expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive global cues, lifted both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex to experience "gap-up" opening from their previous session's close and touch new record highs during early hours of trade. Besides, factors such as hopes of a lending rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy review meet, along with inflows of foreign funds and consistent projection of economic growth, enhanced investors risk taking appetite.

Indian shares have hit multiple records this year amid optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. A big factor for the phenomenal rise in stock value has been the shift of Indian savers to more financial assets as prices of gold and property moderated after the government's ban on high-value currency notes. Also, market participants expect healthy quarterly results going forward. On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 851 declines and 59 unchanged.

Indian equity markets traded at a fresh high during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive cues and intense buying activity witnessed in metal, automobile and capital goods stocks. However, some gains were capped as investors continued to book profits. Caution also prevailed in the global markets ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet later in the evening. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded above the 10,000-level and scaled an intra-day high of 10,010.80 points. On the NSE, there were 736 advances, 738 declines and 59 unchanged. The advance-decline ratio of Nifty on the NSE stood at 19 advances, 31 declines and 1 unchanged. Top gainers on NSE were Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta, while top losers were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata motors.

The key Indian equity index -- NSE Nifty 50 -- has the potential to sustain beyond the 10,000-point mark, contingent on healthy quarterly results outcome, experts opined on Tuesday. The optimism over the continued uptrend on NSE Nifty comes after the index breached the 10,000 points mark during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.

Paint manufacturer Asian Paints reported a 20.23% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs440.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs552.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income increased by nearly 5% to Rs4,306.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs4,103.56 crore in the same period last year. “The decorative business in India registered low single digit volume growth in the current quarter with the business getting impacted especially in the month of June due to GST roll-out from July 1,” said its Managing Director and CEO K.B.S. Anand. "Good demand conditions in the auto original equipment manufacturer and general industrial business segment led to improved performance of the automotive coatings JV. In the industrial coatings JV, Industrial Liquid Paints segment registered good growth," he said. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,135.50, down 1.43% on the BSE.

Software major Wipro tied up with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT (information technology) infrastructure solutions to enterprises on pay-per-use billing. "The consumption-based or pay-per-use IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to HPE and our customers, globally," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here. The partnership will enable Wipro to leverage HPE capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services for digital transformation of the latter's customers. "The alliance will enhance security, agility, scalability of our customers' IT infrastructure and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centres," asserted the statement. Highlighting the significance of the tie-up with HPE, Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the consumption-based model would allow the company to offer variable pricing for the IT infrastructure value chain. The company’s shares closed at Rs289.95, up 0.03% on the BSE.

The key Indian equity indices continued to reach record highs on Thursday on the back of political developments in the country and intense buying in the banking sector. According to market observers, healthy buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, coupled with positive global cues and expectations of healthy quarterly results, buoyed investors' sentiments. However, profit booking in sectors such as consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks capped gains. Today was also the day for July derivatives expiry and hence volatility was higher. On the NSE, there were 473 advances, 1,192 declines and 298 unchanged.

The global cues have not been affecting the markets much because the local factors are strong. One of the reasons is the political development, because the ruling party has become stronger, pointed out market analysts, after Nitish Kumar walked back into the fold of National Democratic Alliance and formed a new government in Bihar, jointly with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Negative global cues, coupled with disappointing quarterly results and selling pressure in healthcare, banking and capital goods stocks subdued the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Friday. The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) briefly slipped below the important 10,000-mark as investors booked profits. August derivatives series began on a subdued note amid disappointing earnings by corporates. Metal, healthcare, bank, realty, technology, auto, power and IT (information technology) stocks were trading in the negative zone. The laggards that pulled down the indices were Lupin, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Sun Pharma, ONGC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank. Towards the close of trading on Friday, the major indices improved so that the markets ended on a flat-to-negative note. On the NSE, there were 797 advances, 859 declines and 309 unchanged.

While the Indian stock markets were weak on Friday, US stocks opened higher on Thursday, with major indices hitting record highs, bolstered by upbeat earnings. Shares of Facebook soared over 5% early on Thursday, after the social media giant posted better-than-expected quarterly results, Xinhua news agency reported. Facebook reported second-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $9.32 billion. The company also posted its daily active users of 1.32 billion on average for June 2017, an increase of 17% year-on-year. Twitter and Comcast also announced quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. This earnings season has been strong so far. It has pushed the major indices to notch record highs recently.