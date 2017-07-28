BUY
Nifty, Sensex May Pause – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
28 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in last Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still in a sideways mode. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied during the week and closed higher than last Friday’s close. Trading was volatile through the week. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded at record highs during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading close to the 10,000-level. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were boosted by hopes of healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank, and buying in consumer durables, banking, IT (information technology)  and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 807 advances, 860 declines and 308 unchanged. Reliance Industries hit new all-time high, with shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm up as much as 2.4%.
 
After touching record highs during the early morning session, the key Indian equity indices succumbed to profit booking and traded with marginal losses during the mid-afternoon session on Tuesday. Expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive global cues, lifted both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex to experience "gap-up" opening from their previous session's close and touch new record highs during early hours of trade. Besides, factors such as hopes of a lending rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next policy review meet, along with inflows of foreign funds and consistent projection of economic growth, enhanced investors risk taking appetite. 
 
Indian shares have hit multiple records this year amid optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. A big factor for the phenomenal rise in stock value has been the shift of Indian savers to more financial assets as prices of gold and property moderated after the government's ban on high-value currency notes. Also, market participants expect healthy quarterly results going forward. On the NSE, there were 621 advances, 851 declines and 59 unchanged.
 
Indian equity markets traded at a fresh high during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on expectations of healthy quarterly results, coupled with broadly positive cues and intense buying activity witnessed in metal, automobile and capital goods stocks. However, some gains were capped as investors continued to book profits. Caution also prevailed in the global markets ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet later in the evening. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded above the 10,000-level and scaled an intra-day high of 10,010.80 points. On the NSE, there were 736 advances, 738 declines and 59 unchanged. The advance-decline ratio of Nifty on the NSE stood at 19 advances, 31 declines and 1 unchanged. Top gainers on NSE were Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta, while top losers were Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and Tata motors.
 
The key Indian equity index -- NSE Nifty 50 -- has the potential to sustain beyond the 10,000-point mark, contingent on healthy quarterly results outcome, experts opined on Tuesday. The optimism over the continued uptrend on NSE Nifty comes after the index breached the 10,000 points mark during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.
 
Paint manufacturer Asian Paints reported a 20.23% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs440.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs552.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income increased by nearly 5% to Rs4,306.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs4,103.56 crore in the same period last year. “The decorative business in India registered low single digit volume growth in the current quarter with the business getting impacted especially in the month of June due to GST roll-out from July 1,” said its Managing Director and CEO K.B.S. Anand. "Good demand conditions in the auto original equipment manufacturer and general industrial business segment led to improved performance of the automotive coatings JV. In the industrial coatings JV, Industrial Liquid Paints segment registered good growth," he said. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,135.50, down 1.43% on the BSE.
 
Software major Wipro tied up with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer IT (information technology) infrastructure solutions to enterprises on pay-per-use billing. "The consumption-based or pay-per-use IT Infrastructure procurement and provisioning will be offered to HPE and our customers, globally," said the outsourcing firm in a statement here. The partnership will enable Wipro to leverage HPE capacity to offer flexible and scalable IT infrastructure services for digital transformation of the latter's customers. "The alliance will enhance security, agility, scalability of our customers' IT infrastructure and help them ascertain and regulate the public cloud economics of their data centres," asserted the statement. Highlighting the significance of the tie-up with HPE, Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said the consumption-based model would allow the company to offer variable pricing for the IT infrastructure value chain. The company’s shares closed at Rs289.95, up 0.03% on the BSE.
 
The key Indian equity indices continued to reach record highs on Thursday on the back of political developments in the country and intense buying in the banking sector. According to market observers, healthy buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, coupled with positive global cues and expectations of healthy quarterly results, buoyed investors' sentiments. However, profit booking in sectors such as consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks capped gains. Today was also the day for July derivatives expiry and hence volatility was higher. On the NSE, there were 473 advances, 1,192 declines and 298 unchanged.
 
The global cues have not been affecting the markets much because the local factors are strong. One of the reasons is the political development, because the ruling party has become stronger, pointed out market analysts, after Nitish Kumar walked back into the fold of National Democratic Alliance and formed a new government in Bihar, jointly with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 
 
Negative global cues, coupled with disappointing quarterly results and selling pressure in healthcare, banking and capital goods stocks subdued the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Friday. The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) briefly slipped below the important 10,000-mark as investors booked profits. August derivatives series began on a subdued note amid disappointing earnings by corporates. Metal, healthcare, bank, realty, technology, auto, power and IT (information technology) stocks were trading in the negative zone. The laggards that pulled down the indices were Lupin, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Sun Pharma, ONGC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank. Towards the close of trading on Friday, the major indices improved so that the markets ended on a flat-to-negative note. On the NSE, there were 797 advances, 859 declines and 309 unchanged.
 
While the Indian stock markets were weak on Friday, US stocks opened higher on Thursday, with major indices hitting record highs, bolstered by upbeat earnings. Shares of Facebook soared over 5% early on Thursday, after the social media giant posted better-than-expected quarterly results, Xinhua news agency reported. Facebook reported second-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $9.32 billion. The company also posted its daily active users of 1.32 billion on average for June 2017, an increase of 17% year-on-year. Twitter and Comcast also announced quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. This earnings season has been strong so far. It has pushed the major indices to notch record highs recently.

Economy & Nation
498A: SC says no arrest before report from Family Welfare Committee
Moneylife Digital Team
28 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
In an important decision to temper action in sexual harassment cases, the Supreme Court has said that there will be no arrests under Section 498A, unless the District Family Welfare Committee report vets domestic violence by family members. Pending the Committee report, no arrest will be made, the apex court said. The decision comes as a big relief to men and their families who have suffered untold harassment due to false cases filed by women. Activists have also report innumerable cases of suicide by men, who are unable to bear the humiliation and jail term suffered by their families due to such cases. 
 
Asking the District Legal Services Authorities to set up Family Welfare Committees at district level, comprising paralegal volunteers, social workers, retired persons, wives of working officers or other citizens who may be found suitable and willing, the Bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Uday Umesh Lalit said these Committees will review complaints filed under Section 498A and interact with parties involved in such cases. The Committee will prepare a report of the case and submit it to the relevant authority. 
 
The apex court observed, “It is a matter of serious concern that large number of cases continue to be filed under Section 498A alleging harassment of married women. This Court had earlier noticed the fact that most of such complaints are filed in the heat of the moment over trivial issues. Many such complaints are not bona fide. At the time of filing of the complaint, implications and consequences are not visualized. At times, such complaints lead to uncalled for harassment not only to the accused but also to the complainant. Uncalled for arrest may ruin the chances of settlement. This Court had earlier observed that a serious review of the provision was warranted.”
 
The Bench also directed that cases under 498A should only be investigated by designated Investigating Officers of that area. It has also been left open to District and Sessions judges to dispose of criminal proceedings should the parties arrive at a settlement. Judges will also have the power to club all matrimonial disputes related to the parties so that 'a holistic view is taken'.
 
Allowing relatives to appear for hearing via video conferencing, the apex court said their personal appearance is not required. In addition, impounding of passports and issuance of Red Corner notices for people staying abroad should not be a routine, the SC said.
 
The Bench was hearing a case related to dowry where the appellant husband and his family members were summoned under Section 498A. The Bench sought assistance from Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Atmaram Nadkarni and Senior Advocate V Giri as amicus. The Court deliberated the issue of roping in family members to settle a matrimonial dispute. 
 
The Bench stated, “Omnibus allegations against all relatives of the husband cannot be taken at face value when in normal course it may only be the husband or at best his parents who may be accused of demanding dowry or causing cruelty. To check abuse of over implication, clear supporting material is needed to proceed against other relatives of a husband.”
 
ASG Nadkarni told the Bench that there was indeed a growing trend to call without evidence, relatives, including senior citizens and minor children, siblings, grand-parents and uncles on the strength of vague and exaggerated allegations without any verifiable evidence of physical or mental harm or injury. He also referred to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records that shows increasing misuse of Section 498A.
 
As per the NCRB records during 2009, about 1.74 lakh people were arrested under 498A and 8,352 cases were declared false. During 2012, the rate of charge-sheet filing under Section 498A was 93.6%, while conviction rate was a mere 14.4%.
 
Mr Giri, senior counsel assisted by advocates Uttara Babbar, Pragya Baghel and Svadha Shanker submitted that arrest in an offence under Section 498A should be only after recording reasons and express approval from the Superintendent of Police. 
 
The Court also directed National Legal Services Authority to submit a report on the working of these directions after six months, and listed the matter for April 2018.
 
Last year while speaking at Moneylife Foundation's 12-week series "Police & You", Senior Advocate Mrunalini Deshmukh, one of the top lawyers practising in divorce and ancillary issues of custody and maintenance, said the rate of conviction under Section 498A when a woman is alive is less than 1%. In 1983, ‘Section 498-A of the IPC was introduced with avowed object to combat the menace of harassment to a woman at the hands of her husband and his relatives.
 
“Unfortunately, this Act is not used to resolve issues by the ‘have nots’ but by those who have. Most of the ‘haves’ use this Act as a weapon to seek or gain monetary benefits,” she had said.
 
In December 2014, the apex court had observed that false complaints under Section 498A against innocent in-laws alleging cruelty and harassment were on the rise. "For no fault, the in-laws, especially old parents of the husband, are taken to jail the moment a false complaint is filed against them by a woman under Section 498-A. By roping in in-laws without a reason and for settling a score with the husband, the false and exaggerated 498-A complaints are causing havoc to marriages," the bench of (the then) Chief Justice HL Dattu and Justice AK Sikri had observed.
 
 

Economy & Nation
Pakistan SC disqualifies Nawaz Sharif for life
IANS
28 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday unanimously disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for life from his post after an investigative panel found his family's wealth was far above their earnings in the Panama Papers case.

The top court also ordered criminal cases be opened against Sharif and his family.
 
The five-judge bench ruled that the Prime Minister had been dishonest to Parliament and the courts and could not be deemed fit to hold office.
 
The Attorney General said that the bench disqualified the Prime Minister for life.
 
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who headed the implementation bench, said all material collected by the Joint Investigation Team would be sent to an accountability court within six weeks. 
 
He said cases should be opened against Maryam Nawaz (Sharif's daughter), Captain Muhammad Safdar (Maryam's husband), Hassan and Hussain Nawaz (PM Sharif's sons) as well as Prime Minister Sharif and a judgement should be announced within 30 days.
 
The five-judge bench -- including Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Gulzar Ahmed, Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Ijazul Ahsan, besides Ejaz Afzal Khan --- announced the much-awaited verdict in Courtroom No. 1 of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.
 
The court also urged President Mamnoon Hussain to take charge of the country's affairs.
 
This is the third time that Nawaz Sharif has been unable to complete his term in office. 
 
It was unclear who will be appointed to take over the post till the next general elections, scheduled for 2018.
 
The bench also disqualified Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Captain Safdar, who is an Member of the National Assembly, from office.
 
Sharif, who became Prime Minister for the third time in 2013, had earlier denied wrongdoing and had warned that his ouster would destabilise Pakistan at a time when the economy was rebounding after a decade of political and security chaos. Sharif was the country's 20th Prime Minister.
 
The son of an industrialist, Sharif saw both of his first two stints in power cut short in the 1990s, including in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf in 1999.
 
It is notable that not a single Prime Minister in Pakistan has been allowed to complete his or her tenure since the country's inception 70 years ago. 
 
The political situation in Pakistan has been bumpy ever since 1947, with four democratically elected governments thrown away by military dictators, one Prime Minister was murdered while another was hanged by the judiciary, and another dismissed by the Supreme Court.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

