BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Go Sideways – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with losses over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 
The Indian equity markets fell into the red after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday reduced its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps). RBI in its third bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18 announced that the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate for commercial banks on loans taken from it, stands lowered to 6% from 6.25%. Selling pressure was witnessed in metal, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 627 advances, 1,043 declines and 302 unchanged. Before the RBI announcement also, investors were cautious and were trading on a flat note.
 
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 12.09% increase in the standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18. According to the bank, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review stood at Rs343.40 crore as compared to Rs306.36 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The lender's total income during the quarter under review rose by 7.37% to Rs14,468.14 crore from Rs13,475.41 crore earned during Q1 of FY17. The amount of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at Rs57,720.70 crore in the April-June period in 2017-18 as compared to Rs56,654.09 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. PNB’s shares closed at Rs158.90, up 0.89% on the BSE.
 
Coal India reported that its production during July declined marginally to 36.64 million tonnes (mt) as compared to 36.74 mt produced in the same month last year. According to the state miner's provisional data, it produced 155.48 mt of coal during the first four months of the current financial year, down by 4.3% from 162.38 million tonnes produced during the year-ago period. Its off-take grew by 4.1% in the April-July period to 181.69 mt as against 174.66 mt sold in the corresponding period and in July only, its off-take was at 44.33 mt, up by 6.89% from 41.47 mt in the year-ago month. Coal India's two subsidiaries -- South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) -- contributed to majority of its July production by generating 9.95 mt and 10.24 mt of coal respectively. The off-take from SECL during the last month was at 11.93 mt while MCL achieved 11.09 mt of sales. Coal India shares closed at Rs250.25, down 0.77% on the BSE.
 
FMCG major Marico reported a decline of 12% in its consolidated net profit to Rs235.94 crore for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30. According to the company, its India business during the quarter under review witnessed volume decline of 9% against the backdrop of destocking by trade in June due to transition to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The total income from operations of the company slipped to Rs1,715.28 crore in Q1 -- down 3.73% -- from Rs1,781.78 crore reported during the same quarter of 2016-17. "For the quarter Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in June due to GST transition. However, the offtake growth was satisfactory and we saw increase in the market shares across all key franchisees," Marico said in a statement. "The volume decline is attributable to steep pipeline correction across channels, especially wholesale and rural, leading to a decline in the stock turnover ratios (STRs) in trade. The northern and eastern markets were impacted more than the rest of India," it added. The company’s shares closed at Rs326.50, up 0.09% on the BSE.
 
A host of brokerages, including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and CLSA downgraded the Godrej Consumer Products stock on lower than expected earnings for the April-June quarter.  Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’ and observed that the core of the business in Indonesia is under pressure which will impact growth adversely in FY18 while steep valuations leave little room for upside. The company attributed the weak profit to low sales after GST and lower consumer spending in its Indonesia market which dragged down its international business. Indonesia — once among the best-performing overseas businesses — had a relatively weak quarter due to the Lebaran holidays. Godrej shares closed at Rs925.00, down 4.07% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Chinese brands hold 48% smartphone market share globally
IANS
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
While overall global smartphone shipments grew 3 per cent Year-over-Year (YoY) reaching 365 million units in the second quarter of 2017, Chinese brands have emerged as the dominant force, making a dent in Apple's market share, a report said on Wednesday.
 
According to the market research firm Counterpoint Research, Chinese smartphone brands marked a record 48 per cent market share worldwide with India, South Asia and Africa remaining as key focus geographies. 
 
Xiaomi (60 per cent), Vivo (45 per cent), Oppo (33 per cent) and Huawei (20 per cent) were the fastest growing brands with increasing overseas smartphones shipments (YoY).
 
"Chinese brands have been successful in not only cementing their positions in their home country but also managing to expand beyond mainland China at the same time," said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, in a statement.
 
"They have backed their channel strategies with aggressive marketing spend in both above-the-line and below-the-line campaigns," he added.
 
According to Counterpoint, these brands will continue to expand their reach beyond China during the second half of this year.
 
Samsung led the smartphone market by volume with a market share of 22 per cent. However, its shipments recorded only a marginal growth of 4 per cent annually during the quarter.
 
Apple's global smartphone market share declined due to seasonality.
 
On Tuesday, Apple revealed third quarter results, saying iPhone sales were up 1.6 per cent to 41.03 million. The Cupertino-based tech giant sold 40.4 million iPhones a year earlier.
 
"Demand for older generation iPhones remained strong in markets like Russia, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and other fast-growing markets," Pathak noted.
 
"Many users are likely to delay their purchase of a new iPhone in anticipation of the much awaited iPhone 10th anniversary edition which is expected to be a super-cycle for Apple - though supply-side challenges might limit the initial volumes available," he added.
 
Apple's decline in China continues as Oppo, Vivo and Huawei posted record Q2 2017 shipments in the country.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Working on next steps for NPAs resolution: RBI
IANS
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it was working on the next steps for the resolution of the stressed assets or non-performing assets (NPAs).
 
"We are working on the next steps on NPAs, for resolution of the stressed assets," RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan said here at a press briefing after the monetary policy review.
 
The government in May had passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, that allowed more power to the RBI to tackle the NPAs' issue. It has been empowered to issue directions to commercial banks to initiate insolvency proceedings for recovering bad loans.
 
The RBI's IAC (Internal Advisory Committee) has chosen top 12 NPA accounts for insolvency which has outstanding debt of above Rs 5,000 crore, Essar Steel being one of them.
 
Essar Steel had a debt of Rs 45,655 crore, of which Rs 31,671 crore had turned NPAs for banks by March 31, 2016. This increased to Rs 32,864 crore by March 31 this year.
 
The NPAs, or bad loans, of state-run banks at the end of last September rose to Rs 6.3 lakh crore (almost $100 billion).
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More