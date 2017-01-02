BUY
Nifty, Sensex may give up some of the recent gains – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
02 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Profit booking, coupled with a depreciating rupee and weak domestic macro-data pulled the Indian equities markets lower on Monday. The key indices closed marginally in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance and IT stocks. The 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 26,711.15 points, closed at 26,595.45 points - down 31.01 points or 0.12 per cent from the previous day's close at 26,626.46 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,720.98 points and a low of 26,447.06 points during the intra-day trade. Nifty ended lower on Monday in the first trading session of 2017, snapping a four-session winning streak as banks fell on worries their profitability would be hit after reducing lending rates. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.6 in December from November's 52.3. A level of 50 separates expansion from contraction.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,842 advances and 817 declines. Out of 1,903 stocks traded on the NSE, 417 declined and 1,194 advanced on Monday. A total of 19 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade on Monday, whereas 16 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. On Friday last week, the equity markets had closed up on the back of rupee appreciation, firm global cues and value buying. The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 2.36% at 15.83. 
 
In the broader market, the S&P BSE500 index closed 36 points higher at 11,072. In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index surpassed equity benchmark Sensex to settle 100 points higher at 12,131 while S&P BSE Smallcap index moved a step further to close 144 points higher at 12,190. The NSE bank index fell 1.14%, with State Bank of India, which cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 90 basis points across maturities, declining 2.6%.
 
The rupee opened nearly 3 paise down at 67.95 against dollar on the first day of Calendar 2017 following global cues. The rupee was trading down 16 paise at 68.07 per US dollar. The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian markets closed flat. Japan’s Nikkei closed in red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite ended higher. Post a weak start, European indices rebounded and Germany's DAX index touched its highest level since August 2015. Trading volumes, though, were low as markets in the UK and several other countries were closed for New Year holidays. France's CAC-40 touched a 52-week high of 4879.24 points.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
Small auto firms log volume growth, majors see sales dip
IANS
02 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Small automobile companies logged volume growth as compared to major players in the industry whose sales dipped as seen from the sales numbers announced by companies.
 
The currency crunch due to demonetisation of 500 and 1,000-rupee notes coupled with customers postponing purchase decisions has hit some of the major players in the industry.
 
For instance, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Ashok Leyland Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Maruti Suzuki Ltd saw their sales dipping while companies like Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, Volkswagen and Eicher Motors logged volume growth.
 
"The auto industry continues to go through challenging times, grappling with the short-term effects of demonetisation as well as reduced and postponed purchase decisions," said Pravin Shah, President and Chief Executive (Automotive) at M&M.
 
"We do hope that the implementation of GST along with some right initiatives taken by the government in the upcoming Union Budget on 1st February, will provide a veritable boost to the auto industry and the economy in general," Shah added.
 
Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd sold 3,711 units in the domestic market, up from 3,065 units sold the same month a year ago.
 
"Nissan India achieved healthy sales in December by posting 21 per cent year-on-year growth despite the challenges of demonetisation," Arun Malhotra, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said.
 
Similarly Volkswagen sold 4,348 units as compared to 2,577 units sold in December 2015.
 
Hyundai Motor India achieved 5.2 per cent growth in domestic sales to 5,00,537 units in calendar year 2016, as against 4,76,001 units in 2015.
 
Exports, however, were down by 3.4 per cent in the year to 161,517 units as compared to 1 67,268 shipped out in 2015.
 
On the other hand, the largest car-maker in India, Maruti Suzuki India reported a one per cent dip in its total sales for December.
 
According to the company, its sales during the month stood at 117,908 units from 119,149 units sold in the same month last year.
 
For December, the company's domestic sales were down by 4.4 per cent to 106,414 units from 111,333 units sold during the corresponding month of 2015, but exports surged by 47.1 per cent with 11,494 units shipped out -- from 7, 816 units sold abroad in December last year.
 
On its part, M&M announced that it sold 36,363 vehicles compared to 37,915 vehicles during December 2015. The company logged negative sales in passenger and commercial vehicles segments for the period under review.
 
Two-wheeler maker Eicher Motors Ltd closed last month logging at 42 per cent sales growth as compared to sales figures of December 2015, a statement said on Monday.
 
Eicher Motors sold 57,398 units last month, up from 40,453 units sold in December 2015, the statement said.
 
Two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto saw a whopping 22 per cent fall in its sales last month at 225,529 units as compared to 289,003 units sold in December 2015.
 
On the other hand, commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd registered a negative growth last month selling 10,731 units, down from 12,154 units sold in December 2015.
 
For Ashok Leyland, the fall in sales was a steep 20 per cent at 1,949 units in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment as compared to the eight per cent fall in the medium and commercial vehicles category at 8,782 units.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
See normalcy in banking system by February-end: SBI Chairperson
IANS
02 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
After a New Year gift of 0.9 percentage point cut in lending rates, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya on Monday said she saw normalcy return to the banking system by end-February or March, with uptake in credit growth.
 
Her reference was to the events following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, which put enormous pressure on commercial banks in servicing people for exchanging or depositing the old currency.
 
The chairperson said banks, indeed, have huge low-cost funds driven by deposits following the demonetisation drive. This, she felt, will flow out. "But we expect 40 per cent of that to stay with the bank," she added.
 
"At that time, we will have a relook at the deposit rates."
 
Referring to the rate cut announced on Sunday, Bhattacharya said: "This is a liquidity-driven rate cut. The liquidity in the system in unprecedented, in terms of the fact that what we did in the first nine months of the year, we have done one-and-half times that in 30 days."
 
At the same time, this excess liquidity was marked by a lower credit growth. "But we want to give a very clear signal that we are open for business. There is demand in the economy and there should not be any uncertainty on this."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

