Nifty, Sensex may give up some gains - Thursday closing report

We have mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex to push higher. The equity markets indices ended with minor loses, holding tight above the 30,000 and 9,300 marks. The trends of the

major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Profit booking after three-day gains pushed the key benchmark indices modestly lower after scaling record highs in intraday trade. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 103.61 points or 0.34% to settle at 30,029.74. The Nifty 50 index fell 9.70 points or 0.10% to settle at 9,342.15. The Sensex ended a tad above the psychologically important 30,000 mark after briefly sliding below that level in late trade. Selling in index pivotals, ITC and HDFC weighed on indices as domestic bourses remained in negative zone for most part of the day.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.58% to Rs914.55 after net profit rose 40.34% to Rs976.48 crore on 9.85% rise in total income to Rs5434.65 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. Kotak Mahindra Bank's non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs3578.61 crore as on 31 March 2017 as against Rs3177.88 crore as on 30 December 2016 and Rs2838.11 crore as on 31 March 2016. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances rose to 2.59% as on 31 March 2017 as against 2.42% as on 31 December 2016 and 2.36% as on 31 March 2016. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances increased to 1.26% as on 31 March 2017 as against 1.07% as on 31 December 2016 and 1.06% as on 31 March 2016.

Maruti Suzuki India fell 0.56% to Rs6,371.15. The company's net profit rose 15.8% to Rs1709 crore and net sales grew by 20.3% to Rs18005.20 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. Growth in volumes, increase in share of the company's higher segment models, benefits due to full capacity utilization and cost reduction efforts contributed to increase in profits. This was partially offset by increase in commodity prices and adverse forex movement.

IT major Infosys was up 1.08% at Rs923.95 after the company announced that it has launched Infosys Nia-the next generation integrated artificial intelligence platform. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 April 2017. The product was launched building on the success of the company's first-generation AI platform, Infosys Mana, and its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, AssistEdge. Together, both these products have amassed 50 plus clients and 150 plus engagements across all industry sectors, within a year of operations.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

Overseas, European stocks fell for the first session in nearly a week as investors reacted to a mixed set of regional corporate earnings and prepared for what could be a pivotal policy meeting from the European Central Bank later in the session. Asian shares ended on a mixed note. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its economic forecasts at its policy meeting outcome today, 27 April 2017, but it kept policy steady, as was widely expected. The BOJ raised its economic assessment. It increased its real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the 2017-18 fiscal year to 1.6% from the 1.5% projected in January. But it lowered its core consumer price index (CPI) growth forecast to 1.4% from 1.5% in the same period.

In US, stocks ended lower as investors analysed details of US President Donald Trump's highly-anticipated tax reform plans.

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: