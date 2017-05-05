BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Give Up Some Gains – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might retreat a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with small losses on Friday over last week’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Global cues on Tuesday depressed the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-positive note. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet which is scheduled to commence on late Tuesday evening. Besides, sentiments were subdued by heavy selling pressure witnessed in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,520 declines and 1,350 advances. In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index closed up by 0.38%, while the small-cap index rose by 0.31%. Positive vibes from core sector and PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) numbers should hold markets in good stead, and shall ensure that recent upside momentum is not lost amid consolidation. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance during April 2017, matched the index reading of 52.5 reported in March. Power and telecom sector stocks traded down due to selling pressure. Along with IT, auto remained top performing sector on a positive side. Sector-wise, the S&P BSE consumer durables index surged by 187.28 points, the oil and gas index rose by 151.13 points and the automobile index gained 121.44 points. In contrast, the S&P BSE healthcare index fell by 116.76 points, the capital goods index was down by 99.47 points, and the metal index edged down by 64.52 points.
 
Global software major Infosys on Tuesday said it would hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years, a move seen as fallout of US President Donald Trump's executive order on H1-B visas a fortnight ago. On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed at Rs921.00, up 0.17% on the BSE.
 
Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in healthcare, oil and gas, and banking stocks led the Indian equity markets to close on flat-to-negative note on Wednesday. Market observers said investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet, due later in the evening. The BSE market breadth favoured a bearish mood -- with 1,488 declines and 1,357 advances. On the NSE, there were 679 advances, 849 declines and 67 unchanged on Wednesday.
 
The country's two bourses National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have given their consent for the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, said on Wednesday. In a statement here, Reliance Capital said it has received the requisite "No-Objection" from both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to the scheme filed, facilitating the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the bourses. "The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months," the statement said. As part of the listing proposal, nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital. Reliance Home Finance has already announced strong financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
 
Real estate company Godrej Properties informed bourses that it has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune since March 2017. On Wednesday, the company’s shares closed at Rs544.20, up 7.74% on the BSE.
 
Indian equity markets cheered the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and traded on a buoyant note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Banking stocks witnessed a surge of around 500 points or 2% after the cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night, approved an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act to tackle the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks. Investors' sentiments got a filip after the cabinet approved the National Steel Policy, 2017, along with other major decisions. According to market observers, the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates unchanged also boosted investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 784 advances, 735 declines and 79 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,374 advances and 1,287 declines.
 
On Thursday, it was reported that India's services sector, which continued to expand for the third successive month in April, registered the lowest reading during the three-month period. The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in April, down from 51.5 in March and compared to 50.3 in February.  An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase, while below 50 an overall decrease. "April PMI data for the Indian service sector show how jittery the current economic environment is, igniting concerns among some businesses, despite remaining in growth territory. Slower and only marginal increases in new work and activity were seen, with these indicators close to the stagnation mark," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. Firms were cautiously optimistic towards future performance, and have been so for a while, pointed out the analyst. Some of the sectoral indices in the Indian stock markets are likely to be bearish for medium term investors in this context.
 
On Friday, the major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction of over 0.75%. With the promulgation of the ordinance on Friday amending the Banking Regulation Act, the government announced that banks may be authorised to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of loan default under the Bankruptcy Code. The ordinance has a provision under which the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency in respect of a default under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016. The Bank Nifty closed at 22,604.95, up 1.10% for the week.
 

User

Economy & Nation
SC upholds death sentence for Nirbhaya rapists
IANS
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape here of December 2012 that led to her death and caused national outrage.
 
A three-member bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi said the aggravating circumstances against Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur far outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited in their favour.
 
The case definitely meets the rarest of rare benchmark, the bench said. "If ever a case called for hanging, this was it." 
 
The four were convicted on charges of raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death and triggered nationwide protests. A fifth accused committed suicide in prison while a sixth, a juvenile, has been released after serving his probation period in a remand home.
 
Taking note of the serious injuries and the severe nature of the offence committed by the convicts, the judges said they were upholding the death sentence.
 
The Delhi High Court earlier upheld the conviction and death sentence of the four.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
ED attaches over Rs 33 crore property of Shekhar Reddy, others
IANS
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 33.74 crore of businessman J.Shekhar Reddy and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
In a statement issued here, it said the provisional attachment is in connection with case of exchangeing old or demonetised for new notes.
 
The ED said it is conducting investigation under PMLA against Reddy and others based on the cases registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them in relation to the seizure of about Rs 34 crore of new currency notes from them by the Income Tax department.
 
According to ED, on examination under PMLA, Reddy had stated that cash seized by the Income Tax department belongs to his SRS mining company and admitted that it was unaccounted money.
 
"He has not divulged the actual source of new currencies other than stating that it is from the sand mining business," ED said.
 
The ED said Reddy's associate Srinivasulu had stated that he used to receive money from SRS mining and used part of it to be converted into gold bars through Premakumar as per Reddy's instructions.
 
Remaining cash was kept at various premises and the same was earlier recovered and seized by Income Tax department.
 
However, Srinivasulu has not divulged the modus operandi of converting old currencies in to new currencies, the ED said.
 
Investigations revealed that the demonetised currencies are converted to new through various persons on commission basis.
 
On reasonable belief that the seized new currencies to the tune of Rs 33,74,92,000 are proceeds of crime, the same were provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA, said the ED, adding that further investigations are in progress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More