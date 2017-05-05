Nifty, Sensex May Give Up Some Gains – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might retreat a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with small losses on Friday over last week’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

Global cues on Tuesday depressed the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-positive note. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet which is scheduled to commence on late Tuesday evening. Besides, sentiments were subdued by heavy selling pressure witnessed in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,520 declines and 1,350 advances. In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index closed up by 0.38%, while the small-cap index rose by 0.31%. Positive vibes from core sector and PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) numbers should hold markets in good stead, and shall ensure that recent upside momentum is not lost amid consolidation. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance during April 2017, matched the index reading of 52.5 reported in March. Power and telecom sector stocks traded down due to selling pressure. Along with IT, auto remained top performing sector on a positive side. Sector-wise, the S&P BSE consumer durables index surged by 187.28 points, the oil and gas index rose by 151.13 points and the automobile index gained 121.44 points. In contrast, the S&P BSE healthcare index fell by 116.76 points, the capital goods index was down by 99.47 points, and the metal index edged down by 64.52 points.

Global software major Infosys on Tuesday said it would hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years, a move seen as fallout of US President Donald Trump's executive order on H1-B visas a fortnight ago. On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed at Rs921.00, up 0.17% on the BSE.

Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in healthcare, oil and gas, and banking stocks led the Indian equity markets to close on flat-to-negative note on Wednesday. Market observers said investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet, due later in the evening. The BSE market breadth favoured a bearish mood -- with 1,488 declines and 1,357 advances. On the NSE, there were 679 advances, 849 declines and 67 unchanged on Wednesday.

The country's two bourses National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have given their consent for the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, said on Wednesday. In a statement here, Reliance Capital said it has received the requisite "No-Objection" from both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to the scheme filed, facilitating the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the bourses. "The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months," the statement said. As part of the listing proposal, nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital. Reliance Home Finance has already announced strong financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Real estate company Godrej Properties informed bourses that it has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune since March 2017. On Wednesday, the company’s shares closed at Rs544.20, up 7.74% on the BSE.

Indian equity markets cheered the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and traded on a buoyant note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Banking stocks witnessed a surge of around 500 points or 2% after the cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night, approved an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act to tackle the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks. Investors' sentiments got a filip after the cabinet approved the National Steel Policy, 2017, along with other major decisions. According to market observers, the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates unchanged also boosted investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 784 advances, 735 declines and 79 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,374 advances and 1,287 declines.

On Thursday, it was reported that India's services sector, which continued to expand for the third successive month in April, registered the lowest reading during the three-month period. The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in April, down from 51.5 in March and compared to 50.3 in February. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase, while below 50 an overall decrease. "April PMI data for the Indian service sector show how jittery the current economic environment is, igniting concerns among some businesses, despite remaining in growth territory. Slower and only marginal increases in new work and activity were seen, with these indicators close to the stagnation mark," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. Firms were cautiously optimistic towards future performance, and have been so for a while, pointed out the analyst. Some of the sectoral indices in the Indian stock markets are likely to be bearish for medium term investors in this context.

On Friday, the major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction of over 0.75%. With the promulgation of the ordinance on Friday amending the Banking Regulation Act, the government announced that banks may be authorised to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of loan default under the Bankruptcy Code. The ordinance has a provision under which the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency in respect of a default under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016. The Bank Nifty closed at 22,604.95, up 1.10% for the week.